Last Call for 7.23.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Republican Primary for Governor may be worth a watch beyond the schadenfreude appeal … more on that when Sunburn hits your inbox tomorrow.

Whether the First Lady can go toe-to-toe against Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has been an open question for months, and one that took a sharp turn toward “probably not” amid investigations into Hope Florida, one of Casey DeSantis’ signature initiatives.

Yet today offered a glimpse at another lane.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, the First Lady joined Gov. Ron DeSantis to highlight nearly $130 million allocated in the state budget for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, a namesake initiative built around her battle with breast cancer. The announcement was hosted at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and marked a renewed focus on a program that is simultaneously broadly popular, carries the DeSantis brand name, and, most importantly, has not been subject to a House committee probe.

“We’re at war with cancer, and we need to win,” Casey DeSantis said. “And we’re going to win in the state of Florida. I believe that, because you have good people, good institutions, the backing of the taxpayer and people who really want to make a difference.”

The Governor noted the state has invested more than $800 million in cancer research and treatment since 2019. The $130 million appropriation this year will support Florida’s four National Cancer Institute-designated hospitals, as well as those seeking designation, through a more unified strategy.

“We don’t want to just support isolated projects,” Ron DeSantis said. “We want to build an integrated statewide approach that drives long-term progress.”

While the event was nominally tied to the budget, it also allowed Casey DeSantis to be front and center on an issue where she can speak with moral clarity — without the policy entanglements that have plagued Hope Florida or the awkward alignment math that comes from her husband’s fractured relationship with Trump.

Framed against the still-unofficial Primary field, it’s a timely reminder that her political persona remains a work in progress — and one that resonates most when she’s not acting like a candidate at all.

Evening Reads

—”Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein denials are ever so slightly unconvincing” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic

—”Heading home, Democrats seek to exploit GOP divisions on Epstein files” via Marianna Sotomayor and Kadia Goba of The Washington Post

—”No one knows whether Trump’s $50B for rural health will be enough” via Anna Claire Vollers of the Florida Phoenix

—”What Trump and Pam Bondi are doing in New Jersey is a bigger deal than you think” via Mark Joseph Stern of SLATE

—“Rand Paul stalls Mike Waltz nomination for U.N. ambassador” via Hans Nichols and Stef W. Kight of Axios

—“Here are the piles of used bedding and children’s play sets left near DOGE’s old offices” via Zoë Schiffer of WIRED

—”Some Democrats may finally be ready to play dirty over redistricting” via Christian Paz of Vox

—”Georgia has gone from luxury to necessity for Democrats” via Eli McKown-Dawson of the Silver Bulletin

—”Why people are buying $8,000 lifelike baby dolls” via Rory Satran of The Wall Street Journal

—”My 5 *essential* rules for being a good youth sports parent” via Chris Cillizza of So What

Quote of the Day

“I’m like, yeah, that kind of checks out to me without even knowing any of the facts.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, offering a window into how seriously he takes allegations against law enforcement.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Ron DeSantis gets a Second Hand News for buying into the debunking narrative without reviewing the case.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s latest bust earns him a classic G&T, but woe be unto those who would order it with the fraudulent Handover Gin.

A new survey shows Floridians are on board with an amendment to expand Medicaid … we’ll let you know next year whether the pollster gets a Fortune Teller or a Dubious.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

MLS stars face the best from Mexico tonight

The best players in Major League Soccer face off against the best of the Mexican pro Liga MX in the All-Star game tonight in Austin, Texas. (9 p.m. ET, Apple TV).

Among the biggest names representing MLS are Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba. Messi has scored 18 goals and added nine assists in 18 matches this season and could repeat as MLS MVP if he keeps up the pace. Messi has scored a pair of goals in six of his last seven league fixtures for Inter Miami.

Also representing MLS is Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, who was one of the stars for the US Men’s National Team in the recent Gold Cup.

Among the stars representing Liga MX is James Rodriguez, the Colombian star and former Real Madrid player who joined Club Leon this year. Seven other players in the game helped Mexico win the Gold Cup earlier this month.

This is the fourth time that the best from MLS and Liga MX have played in the All-Star game, with MLS stars winning two of the previous three. However, Liga MX won 4-1 last year.

Teams from the two leagues will meet again starting next week when the Leagues Cup competition begins.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.