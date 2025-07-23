July 23, 2025
UF has fundraising haul of $560M for Fiscal Year 2025
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

University of Florida UF
UF has crossed the half-billion dollar mark only 6 times in school history.

The University of Florida had one of its best years of fundraising ever during the 2025 fiscal year.

Financial commitments and gifts exceeded $560 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. It’s the second-highest amount of fundraising on record for the institution. It’s also just the sixth time in the school’s history that contributions crossed the $500 million threshold for a single year.

Helping drive the financial contributions was the Princeton Review ranking UF as the fifth-best school with an alumni network in the country.

“The University of Florida has the world’s most loyal and generous donors, and they have shown us that they continue to have tremendous faith and confidence in the university,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair. “They know UF is not slowing down, and they know their confidence and their investments are well placed.”

Those hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions went to projects such as expanding artificial intelligence-powered innovation with the nation’s fastest supercomputer known as “HiPerGator.”

The money was also used to invest in neuroscience, cancer research and gene therapy at the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Technology.

The funds also enhanced the civic and classical education programs at the Hamilton School of Classical and Civic Education, as well as other programs.

“The University of Florida is a powerful engine for workforce development, driving economic growth and advancing the entire state,” said Jon Pritchett, Chair of the UF Foundation Executive Board.

“At the same time, UF’s world-class faculty, students and researchers are delivering real solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges. These fundraising numbers make clear that private donors, industry leaders and policymakers recognize the value of this work and understand how UF is not only fueling Florida’s economy — it’s improving the quality of life for all its citizens.”

