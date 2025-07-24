July 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DOL: Florida’s unemployment claims drop 16.1% from last week
While Florida’s unemployment rate is unchanged, Jacksonville’s rate saw a slight increase in May.

Drew DixonJuly 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Office of Insurance Regulation, UF urge storm hardening for homeowners in new report

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach chapter of AFSCME endorses ‘tireless advocate’ Laura Dominguez for re-election

FederalHeadlines

Florida Republicans loyal to Donald Trump demand investigation, arrest of Barack Obama

unemployment
Claims nationwide fell 17.4%.

New unemployment claims in Florida saw a 16.1% decrease for the week ending July 19.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) shows there were 6,254 first-time jobless filings last week. That’s a substantial decline from the 7,335 claims made for the week ending July 12.

It’s the latest report in what’s been an erratic Summer for initial unemployment claims.

Before Summer, the majority of reports saw decreases for Florida, with only occasional increases. But June started off with an abnormal increase, swelling the number of new claims above the 8,000 mark. That’s the highest number of new claims seen this year. The numbers have surged up and down since.

Florida’s latest decline is in line with the national trend. There were 215,792 initial jobless filings in America last week. That’s a 17.4% drop from the previous week, a decline of 45,319 filings.

That’s more significant than DOL analysts had expected. Economists projected a 15.8% dip in new claims, or a drop of 41,275.

The new national report also showed a decrease in the year-over-year comparison. There were 225,839 initial unemployment filings for the same comparative week in 2024.

While initial jobless filings have shown instability for the past two months, that stands in contrast to Florida’s general unemployment rate. That figure stood at 3.7% for June.

The jobless rate has held steady for three straight months, according to FloridaCommerce. There were 415,000 Floridians who were jobless last month out of a labor force of 11.19 million people.

While the last three months have remained flat for the state’s unemployment rate, the rate is still higher than any figures a year ago and the June 2024 rate was 3.3%. There hasn’t been any decrease in the unemployment rate in Florida this year.

Still, Florida’s jobless figure remains lower than the national rate of 4.1%. The Sunshine State has been able maintain a lower unemployment rate than the nationwide figure for 56 straight months.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis marginally more popular than Donald Trump among Florida Republicans

next2026 poll: Casey DeSantis holds narrow edge over Byron Donalds among Florida Republicans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories