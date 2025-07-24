Miami Beach chapter of AFSCME endorses ‘tireless advocate’ Laura Dominguez for re-election

A local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is backing Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez’s bid to stay in office for four more years.

AFSCME Local 1554, which serves the labor interests of Miami Beach municipal staff, has endorsed Dominguez for re-election to the City Commission’s Group 2 seat.

The organization joins several other advocacy groups — including IAFF Miami Beach Local 1510, the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police, Equality Florida Action PAC, SAVE Action PAC and Ruth’s List Florida — that have thrown support behind her this cycle.

“The hardworking men and women of AFSCME proudly endorse Commissioner Laura Dominguez for re-election to the Miami Beach City Commission because she’s proven herself as a tireless advocate for public workers and the communities we serve,” AFSCME Local 1554 President Lefell Winstead said in a statement.

“Laura understands that strong public services start with a respected and supported workforce. From cutting red tape to improving city services, she has shown up for our members and for working families — and we’re proud to stand with her as she continues delivering results for Miami Beach.”

Dominguez said in a statement that she is “honored” to have support from a union group that represents “the dedicated public workers who keep our city running.”

“From healthcare and sanitation to education and public safety, these professionals serve our community with strength and compassion, and I’ll always stand with them,” she said. “Together, we’ll continue building a stronger, safer, and more resident-focused Miami Beach.”

Dominguez won a race in 2022 to finish the elected term of her late partner, Mark Samuelian, on the seven-seat City Commission. She has since led initiatives to convert transient properties into residential spaces, advance resiliency efforts and worked to eliminate wasteful government spending.

Her campaign website lists nearly 60 accomplishments, including her sponsorship of measures to roll back alcohol sales in certain parts of the city to 2 a.m., expand a noise-reduction and environmental pollution ban, back LGBTQ initiatives and revise local code enforcement to reduce the cost of compliance.

She is Chair of the Public Safety and Neighborhood Quality of Life Committee, where she says she’s focused on reducing crime, expanding police resources and ramping up law enforcement efforts during peak tourism seasons.

Her other community involvements include serving as a Board member of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and the local chapter of the World Affairs Council.

She currently faces one opponent: fellow Democrat Robert Novo III, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner who resigned in late 2023 after being arrested on felony robbery by sudden snatching and misdemeanor battery charges following an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Dominguez has raised more than $261,000 through her campaign account so far, inclusive of a $100,000 self-loan. Novo filed to run July 14, after the last reporting period.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.