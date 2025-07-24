Wilton Simpson backs Ralph Massullo for SD 11 Special Election

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is the latest to support former Rep. Ralph Massullo for Senate District 11.

Simpson, whose Senate term coincided with Massullo’s in the House, said Massullo is right for the job.

“For more than 25 years, Ralph Massullo has been a problem solver and a leader in our community,” Simpson said. “His focus on doing the right thing for hard working families, Florida’s farmers and our growing business community makes him far and away the right person to represent Senate District 11 in the Florida Senate. I’m honored to call him a friend and proud to endorse Ralph.”

Massullo said he appreciated Simpson’s confidence.

“I am honored to have the endorsement from the best Agriculture Commissioner in the country, and that is not coming from a subjective viewpoint but an objective observation,” Massullo said. “Florida’s ag industry is not only the backbone of our economy, it provides food for millions of families throughout our great nation. I am proud to be part of that great effort and thankful for people like Commissioner Simpson.”

Massullo is so far the only filed candidate for the SD 11 Special Election to replace new Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia. The Primary is set for Sept. 30 and a General Election, if needed, is Dec. 9.

Massullo’s early backers include Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, two Sheriffs from within the district, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Massullo, a Lecanto dermatologist, and Simpson both came into office in 2016 — Simpson in the Senate and Massullo in the House. Simpson’s term in office would include a stint as Senate President, and both earned high accolades in the Citrus County business and political community.

The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce 2022 temperature check, even as Simpson was running for Agriculture Commissioner and Massullo sought a fourth term in House District 23, gave both near perfect scores.

“I would give both an ‘A’ as well as the state chamber did as far as local initiatives went,” Citrus Chamber President Josh Wooten said at the time. “Not everything escaped the governor’s veto pen, but they certainly tried to get us what we asked for on the local level.”