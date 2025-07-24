Ron DeSantis’ remembrance of Hulk Hogan interrupted by Alligator Alcatraz protestor

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered tribute in the wake of the death of Hulk Hogan, the pro wrestler, actor and beer impresario who made Florida his home.

The Governor, who has used Hogan’s former “Real American” theme as entrance music before speeches, described Hogan as a “major icon for anybody in Gen X” and a “superhero.” DeSantis was remembering Hogan’s appearance in “Rocky III” and early Wrestlemania events when, in a touch worthy of Monday Night Raw, a run-in ensued.

A man in the back of the room yelled out about Alligator Alcatraz, asking DeSantis if that was his “f***ing legacy” and accusing him of having “bowed down to a pedophile,” saying DeSantis himself was a “pedophile” as part of his denouncements.

DeSantis resumed his remarks once the security threat was removed from the room, noting that as a young man, he saw Hogan as a titanic figure with a local connection.

“The fact that he was from the Tampa Bay area when I’m growing up there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, this guy, this guy lives in our area,'” DeSantis recalled.

He then discussed one of Hogan’s most famous matches at Wrestlemania III.

“He’s fighting Andre the Giant. And look, I was a kid. I didn’t know that it was choreographed, right? I mean, I was like really worried that he wasn’t going to be able to, but he slammed Andre the Giant,’ DeSantis recounted, saying the moment was “a huge thing for kids in that era.”

The two met up earlier this year, with DeSantis sharing a beer with Hogan at his bar in Clearwater Beach. Two of DeSantis’ children also met the Hulkster.

“We were with him just a couple of months ago. My kids got to meet them and everything. So I was really sad to see that. And our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and people throughout this region of Florida, because I know so many people cared about him.”