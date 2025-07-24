Darren McAuley flies into race to challenge Laurel Lee in CD 15

An Air National Guardsman just became the latest Democrat seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee in the 2026 election cycle

Col. Darren McAuley, a Tampa Democrat, has announced his campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“We deserve more than the chaos in Washington,” McAuley said. “Much like in the military, I’ll work past party lines to deliver for America. I’m ready to bring leadership that puts hardworking Floridians ahead of political elites and partisan games — grounded in service, sacrifice, and love of country.”

He’s the third Democrat to file for the chance to compete against Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican seeking a third term. Army veteran Robert People announced his campaign in February, and the Democrat has since reported under $9,000 in fundraising. Jose Engell, a Generation Z candidate from Tampa, filed in May and has reported no fundraising.

McAuley is touting his experience in the Air Force. A third-generation combat veteran, he served as a military surgeon, including in six deployments in Iraq. He also served as a physician for the Veterans Health Administration, including time as State Air Surgeon for Florida. He is now the leading expert in osteopathic practices at the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I joined the Air National Guard at age 24. After the towers fell, I knew this was where I needed to be — to be part of something bigger than myself and to keep our country safe. I served six tours of duty, including two in Iraq. I set up mobile hospitals during the pandemic and deployed to nursing homes that were short on medical staff and support,” he said.

“As Florida’s Air Surgeon, I help to coordinate our state’s response when hurricanes and natural disasters strike. Wherever someone needs help, that’s where I go. Now, I’m reporting for duty once again, and the stakes could not be higher.”

The campaign criticized Lee’s support for a tax bill signed by President Donald Trump that makes tax cuts passed in the Republican President’s first term permanent. That comes with severe cuts in Medicaid spending. A database released by the watchdog group Accountable shows CD 15 is home to more than 163,000 Medicaid recipients.