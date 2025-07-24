UCF and Lockheed Martin’s partnership deepens to add more research, student opportunities

The University of Central Florida and Lockheed Martin are growing their partnership to expand research and work opportunities for students, the school said.

“Lockheed Martin’s unwavering partnership empowers our students with real-world opportunities, drives innovation, and strengthens our shared commitment to building a brighter future,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said in a statement. “Together, we will work even more closely to shape the next generation of leaders and advance industries and technologies that benefit Florida and the world.”

UCF and the leading global defense technology company signed an agreement last month while Cartwright was in France with Gov. Ron DeSantis on a trade mission, the school announced. The trip included going to the Paris Air Show, which is what UCF called “the global aerospace industry’s premier meeting.”

“This partnership between UCF and Lockheed Martin is an example of how Florida leads in workforce education,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Our state is proud to prioritize educational opportunities that produce practical knowledge and immediate job opportunities.”

UCF outlined what this new Lockheed Martin agreement could mean for the school.

“As part of the agreement, Lockheed Martin will expand investments in the highly successful College Work Experience Program, which since 1981 has provided unrivaled work experiences for more than 10,000 students in engineering, business and many other disciplines — and led to many of those students earning full-time employment with Lockheed Martin,” UCF said in a press release.

“Lockheed Martin will significantly grow research with UCF’s world-class faculty in key areas such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, advanced manufacturing and hypersonic technologies.”

In addition, UCF plans to work with Lockheed Martin on a new executive education program to train their employees.

“Both organizations will work together to pursue joint federal funding opportunities that will further strengthen their roles as leaders in cutting-edge research and development,” UCF also said.

The pledged commitment is building on a 40-year partnership between the Orlando university and the defense company.

Joining DeSantis and Cartwright in France were other state officials and higher education leaders, including Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared Perdue, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President Barry Butler.

“Florida’s focus on manufacturing, aviation, and the space industry already makes it a global leader in aerospace,” DeSantis said last month. “Our efforts on this trip will be to promote further investment in our state and bring more high-paying jobs to Florida.”