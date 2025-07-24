July 24, 2025
Florida political leaders mourn wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan. Image via AP.

Hulk Hogan
The Clearwater celebrity and political voice died Thursday.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, arguably the biggest star in the sport’s history, influenced culture and politics before his Thursday death. He even spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, where he called President Donald Trump his “hero.”

Political leaders in Florida, the state Hogan long called home, mourned the icon upon news of his passing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the death at a press conference: “We were with him just a couple of months ago. My kids got to meet them and everything. So I was really sad to see that. And our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and people throughout this region of Florida, because I know so many people cared about him.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, posted: “RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative. Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted: “Hulk Hogan was an American legend, a true patriot, and a great Floridian. There will never be another great showman quite like Thunderlips. RIP BROTHER!”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, posted: “Rest in peace to a legend.”

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, posted: “Sad to hear of the passing of the one and only Hulk Hogan. Rest is peace brotherrrrrr.”

State Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa republican, posted: “Hulk Hogan is an American icon who brought families together— a larger than life personality, unapologetically patriotic, and a symbol of strength for a generation. He told kids to say their prayers, eat their vitamins, and believe in themselves #WhatYouGonnaDoBrother— values we could all use more of today. My condolences go out to his family and the millions he entertained throughout his life.”

State Rep. Berny Jacques, a Seminole Republican, posted: “RIP, Hulk Hogan. In addition to being an American legend and a Pinellas resident, my favorite thing about him is that he recently came to Christ and had been attending church in House District 59. Rest easy, brother. We’ll see you again.”

Former state House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palatka Republican: “Florida has lost a legend. Hulk Hogan was a proud Floridian whose larger-than-life spirit inspired millions. We’re joining fans around the world in praying for his family and friends.”

