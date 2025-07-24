Tracie Davis demands ‘full, transparent investigation’ into Jax traffic stop gone wrong

A headlight violation led to a violent confrontation between a Jacksonville man and the Sheriff’s Office (JSO), and a state Senator wants answers.

“When something like this happens in my district, it feels personal to me,” said Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis.

“Jacksonville is full of good people who just want to feel safe when they leave their homes. Everyone deserves to feel safe during a routine traffic stop, regardless of their background, neighborhood, or identity. What I saw in this video is deeply troubling, and it raises serious concerns about the use of force and how our officers conduct routine traffic stops.”

The driver, William McNeil, was pulled over in February during the day for not having headlights on. It was not raining and the sun was out. He was punched and forcibly subdued after not cooperating with the traffic stop.

Davis believes a “full, transparent investigation into this use of excessive force and how officers conduct routine traffic stops remains critical to preserving trust between law enforcement and the community.”

“With the release of the body-worn camera footage and Sheriff TK Waters’ public remarks, it is now more important than ever that the process continues with integrity and accountability. I remain committed to working alongside community members and local leadership to ensure our public safety systems operate with fairness, transparency, and respect,” she added.

Waters believes “the cell phone camera footage that began viral circulation over the weekend does not comprehensively capture the circumstances surrounding the incident” and that “the cell phone camera did not capture the events that preceded Officer (D.J.) Bowers’ decision to arrest McNeil.”

“Moreover, cameras can only capture what can be seen and heard. So much context and depth are absent from recorded footage because a camera simply cannot capture what is known to the people depicted in it,” he added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis agrees with the Sheriff, even though he hasn’t watched the video yet.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard that it was debunked,” DeSantis said. “There was a narrative that was done, and then JSO provided the context, and things were a lot different.”

McNeil has hired civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Harry Daniels. With high-powered legal help like that, this story won’t disappear from the public consciousness anytime soon.