Last Call for 7.24.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Hulk Hogan didn’t just bridge worlds — he body-slammed them together. For millions of Gen Xers and elder Millennials, he wasn’t just a wrestler or a celebrity. He was the guy — the headbanded, mustachioed, red-and-yellow embodiment of 1980s American bravado.

His death Thursday morning in Clearwater prompted tributes from across Florida’s political spectrum, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who described Hogan as “a superhero” and a “major icon.”

It’s not just lip service — DeSantis has walked out to Real American at campaign rallies, clinked beers with Hogan in Clearwater, and proudly recalled watching him slam Andre the Giant as a kid in Tampa Bay.

But in true Florida fashion, even the sendoff played like a pro-wrestling segment. During the Governor’s tribute, a man burst out from the back of the room, screaming about Alligator Alcatraz and accusing DeSantis of having “bowed down to a pedophile” and being one himself.

Security rushed in, and the Governor took a page from the pro wrestling playing — never break character — as the spectacle went on like a Raw taping at the Bayfront Center, circa 1992.

That’s the thing about Hogan: he sold the show, and in doing so, reminded us that performance has power. In Florida — where politics, entertainment, and kayfabe have long blurred — his legacy fits right in.

He may be gone, but the energy lives on. And whatcha gonna do, brother, when nostalgia runs wild on you?

“We’re malapportioned right now as a country, I think, because of the migration, but the state of Florida, I think, for sure.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, signaling a redistricting Session is on the table.

Will Messi be suspended?

An intriguing storyline is developing ahead of Saturday’s Inter Miami game against FC Cincinnati (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

After being selected to represent his team and Major League Soccer against stars from Mexico’s Liga MX, Lionel Messi skipped the MLS All-Star Game, as did his Miami teammate Jordi Alba.

Representatives from Inter Miami informed the league about the decision on Wednesday. Neither player is listed as injured, and unless an exception is made, both could be suspended for one regular-season game for skipping the midseason showcase.

Messi was voted into the game in 2023, 2024, and again this season, but he has never played in the game. Last year, he was nursing an ankle injury sustained while playing for Argentina in Copa America.

Messi has scored multiple goals in five of his last six games. The lone exception came on July 16 in a 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, who led the MLS’s Eastern Conference at the time. Inter Miami sits fifth in the conference, seven points behind FC Cincinnati.

What remains to be seen is whether MLS will enforce its own rule that calls for a one-game suspension for players who skip the All-Star game. It is also possible that Inter Miami could appeal a suspension and delay Messi’s suspension until a game against a lesser team later in the season.

Following the meeting with FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami has three Leagues Cup matches against Liga MX teams, starting on July 30.

