‘Suspend this monster’: Toby Overdorf demands action following James Taylor arrest

Rep. Toby Overdorf is demanding the immediate suspension of Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor following Taylor’s arrest for a score of felonies related to child exploitation.

Taylor is accused of using Snapchat to send sexually explicit images to a 12-year-old girl, and the charges against him include transmission of harmful materials to a minor, as well as solicitation of child pornography.

Overdorf, a Palm City Republican, said the accusations were “beyond sickening” and called for “swift and unrelenting” justice against the Commissioner, who was elected last year. Taylor previously served on the St. Lucie County Planning & Zoning Commission and worked as Director of Development for a construction company.

“This predator, who used Snapchat to prey on a 12-year-old girl with vile, sexually explicit content, must face the harshest consequences under the law,” he said in a statement urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to “suspend this monster immediately.”

“This is exactly why Florida has taken a fierce stand against the dangers of social media for our children — platforms like Snapchat can be hunting grounds for predators,” Overdorf added. “We are in awe of the brave young victim and her family who exposed this evil. We hear you, we stand with you, and we will never stop fighting to protect Florida’s kids from these despicable acts.”

Overdorf, who sits on the Governor’s Task Force Against Human Trafficking, lauded the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in Illinois — the investigation was launched after authorities there were tipped off by the victim’s mother.

The child was allegedly contacted by Taylor via Snapchat at age 12. Over time their communications escalated to include the exchange of nude images; digital evidence indicated the messages originated from Taylor’s Fort Pierce address.

Taylor was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $250,000.

Overdorf said the arrest highlights the urgent need for continued vigilance and accountability on social media platforms, especially those popular among minors.

“This is why we fight,” he said. “There is no room in our state for this filth — justice must be swift and unrelenting.”

Authorities are still investigating the case. They are asking those with relevant information to call the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-7300 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.