July 24, 2025
Gov. DeSantis sets his sights on Manatee County for next financial audit

Gabrielle RussonJuly 24, 2025

DeSantis Rumble Bradenton
DeSantis and newly appointed CFO Blaise Ingoglia are taking aim at the county.

The state’s next audit target is Manatee County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and new Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said they are planning to audit the county for wasteful spending, announcing the latest government probe at a press conference at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, only a half-mile away from the Manatee County Administration Building.

Manatee County caught the attention of state officials as property tax receipts rose 86% in the past six years, with $213 million more in increased collection, DeSantis said. But he also acknowledged Manatee has “admirably” lowered its millage rates for residents.

Florida Politics reached out to Manatee County Administrator Charlie Bishop for a request for comment but did not immediately get a response back.

Earlier this week, DeSantis and Ingoglia went on the road to announce probes in Gainesville and Broward County focusing on pay, contracts and socially progressive taxpayer-funded policies after the Legislature gave the Governor’s administration increased power to audit local governments this year.

“The question I’ve seen on social media and for some in the liberal media, was, ‘Are you only going to audit those just blue counties and blue cities?’” said Ingoglia, the former Senator who was sworn in as CFO this week.

“Obviously, we’re in a Republican area right now, and I will tell you for me personally, as a fiscal watchdog and as a friend of the taxpayer, it doesn’t matter if a county or city is Republican-led or Democrat-led. What matters to me is if you are spending over and above what you should be spending.”

On Thursday, like he has been for months, DeSantis continued to make the case that Floridians should support eliminating property taxes. Critics fear that such a move would eliminate or significantly reduce important municipal services. Others also argue Florida officials aren’t paying attention to the real problem — rising property insurance — that hurts residents’ wallets. 

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

