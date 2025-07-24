Gov. DeSantis sets his sights on Manatee County for next financial audit

The state’s next audit target is Manatee County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and new Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said they are planning to audit the county for wasteful spending, announcing the latest government probe at a press conference at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, only a half-mile away from the Manatee County Administration Building.

Manatee County caught the attention of state officials as property tax receipts rose 86% in the past six years, with $213 million more in increased collection, DeSantis said. But he also acknowledged Manatee has “admirably” lowered its millage rates for residents.

Florida Politics reached out to Manatee County Administrator Charlie Bishop for a request for comment but did not immediately get a response back.

Earlier this week, DeSantis and Ingoglia went on the road to announce probes in Gainesville and Broward County focusing on pay, contracts and socially progressive taxpayer-funded policies after the Legislature gave the Governor’s administration increased power to audit local governments this year.

“The question I’ve seen on social media and for some in the liberal media, was, ‘Are you only going to audit those just blue counties and blue cities?’” said Ingoglia, the former Senator who was sworn in as CFO this week.

“Obviously, we’re in a Republican area right now, and I will tell you for me personally, as a fiscal watchdog and as a friend of the taxpayer, it doesn’t matter if a county or city is Republican-led or Democrat-led. What matters to me is if you are spending over and above what you should be spending.”

On Thursday, like he has been for months, DeSantis continued to make the case that Floridians should support eliminating property taxes. Critics fear that such a move would eliminate or significantly reduce important municipal services. Others also argue Florida officials aren’t paying attention to the real problem — rising property insurance — that hurts residents’ wallets.