‘An ideal candidate’: Pia Dandiya’s CD 21 bid adds nods from Dave Aronberg, Patrick Murphy

Pia Dandiya is now running for Florida’s 21st Congressional District with support from two fellow Democrats: Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County’s immediate past State Attorney, and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Both agree she’s a strong contender to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast next year.

Aronberg, who also served in the Florida House and as an Assistant Attorney General, said in a statement that Dandiya is “exactly the kind of bold, ethical, and pragmatic leader we need in Washington.”

“She spent her career improving people’s lives — from the classroom to the White House — and I know she will fight tirelessly for Floridians,” he said. “Pia is the Democrat who can win this seat and deliver real results.”

Murphy, who served much of the district from 2013 to 2017, when he left office after an unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid, called Dandiya “the kind of thoughtful, principled leader we need in Congress during these challenging times.”

“Pia’s impressive background, deep policy knowledge, and longstanding community involvement make her an ideal candidate for Congress,” he said in a statement. “Her passion for public service and tireless work ethic make her a formidable contender for the seat I was honored to represent. She connects with people across the political spectrum and understands the issues that matter most to this community.”

One of three candidates in a Democratic Primary for CD 21, Dandiya is a first-generation American who previously worked as a high school principal and today leads public sector initiatives for Apple.

In her campaign launch last month, she outlined a legislative agenda that includes passing universal pre-K, preparing Americans for 21st-century jobs, reducing health care costs and protecting entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.

She also pledged to advocate for abortion rights and invest in strengthening public education with a win over Mast, a combat veteran who has represented the district since 2017 and closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

She said in a statement that she is “honored to have the support of two leaders who have served this community with distinction.”

“Their belief in this campaign means the world to me — and it reinforces what I’m hearing every day from voters across the district: that they’re ready for new leadership focused on solving problems, not scoring political points,” she said. “Together, we’re building a campaign that can defeat Brian Mast in November.”

Others running for CD 21 include Democrats Elizabeth Pandich and Bernard Taylor. Pandich has reported raising $57,591. Taylor hasn’t reported any fundraising, nor has no-party candidate Amr Metwally.

Dandiya, meanwhile, has raised more than $402,000, a “groundswell of support” she attributes to her campaign message of “putting people over politics and delivering real results for working families.”

Mast has raised more than $1.1 million this cycle and has more than $2 million on hand, inclusive of carry-over funds.

CD 21 includes all of Martin and St. Lucie counties and part of northern Palm Beach County. The district leans Republican — R+7, per the Cook Political Report — but has pockets of Democratic strength, particularly in suburban communities where education and health care are top concerns.

The 2026 Primary is Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.