July 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville unveils a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities

A.G. GancarskiJuly 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Tracie Davis demands ‘full, transparent investigation’ into Jax traffic stop gone wrong

HeadlinesJax

Ron DeSantis hasn’t seen violent Jax traffic stop video, but believes it’s been ‘debunked’

HeadlinesJax

Black man punched and pulled from his car by Florida deputies on video is set to speak to public

Donna Deegan image via City of Jacksonville
'It's a new era for transportation safety.'

In Jacksonville, motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians take their lives in their hands on local roads amid heavy traffic and distracted drivers and environmental hazards.

This year alone, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports that 80 people have been killed on local roadways, with 5,260 crashes with injuries.

And Mayor Donna Deegan has seen enough.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that no one should fear walking to school, biking to work, or driving to see family. Vision Zero promises a safer Jacksonville for every person, in every neighborhood — no matter how they get around town,” Deegan said.

Indeed, there is room for improvement. More than 3 out of 5 pedestrians are injured crossing the street. Nearly 45% of bicycle crashes happen at intersections. And more than 60% of motorcycle crashes involve drugs or alcohol.

The city’s Vision Zero plan has a lofty goal: to eliminate traffic fatalities and cut injuries in half within the next decade, as part of what the report calls a “cultural shift that prioritizes safety in transportation planning, enforcement, and everyday behavior.

The city has identified dozens of intersections where accidents are more likely to happen, and in an effort to remedy those conditions, capital budgets will eye traffic calming, pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure improvements, and speed management. Slowing down cars, the logic goes, will make people more aware.

“Mayor Deegan often speaks of a new day in Jacksonville,” said Matt Fall, Bicycle-Pedestrian Coordinator for the City of Jacksonville. “I believe this plan reflects that spirit. It’s a new era for transportation safety in our city — one where traffic deaths are no longer treated as inevitable, but as preventable. One where every life matters.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump’s settlement with Columbia could become a model for his campaign to reshape higher education

nextAshley Moody and other lawmakers seek increased efforts to block scams targeting seniors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories