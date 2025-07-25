Adele Creative expands and rebrands to ADELE

Adele Creative is rebranding as ADELE following a major expansion at the full-service marketing and communications firm.

Adele Creative has worked with hundreds of companies and organizations over its 10-plus years in the business. ADELE will do the same, the firm says, while offering an expanded portfolio of capabilities to help clients promote, protect and preserve their brand legacy.

“Our work has always been about the people and the purpose behind every organization — building something meaningful and lasting with clients who trust us to deliver,” said Lauren Wootton, founder and CEO of ADELE.

“The name ‘ADELE’ comes from the word adal, meaning noble. That meaning inspires us daily — it reflects the values that shape how we partner with our remarkable clients, support our talented team, and deliver exceptional service. I am profoundly grateful for the clients and colleagues who have shaped this journey and incredibly proud of what we’ve built together.”

New to the team is veteran communicator and marketing adviser Valerie Wickboldt, who comes aboard as Chief Strategy Officer. She brings with her nearly 20 years of experience in the private and public sector.

“Valerie brings a proven track record of guiding organizations through complex challenges, shaping high-impact campaigns, and driving strategic initiatives that strengthen brands, garner transformative support, and provide measurable results,” Wootton said.

“Her valuable combination of strategic vision, multidisciplinary expertise, and practical experience will be a tremendous asset to ADELE. We are thrilled to have her as part of our growing team.”

A Florida native and graduate of Florida State University, Wickboldt is a Leadership Florida lifetime member and serves on the boards of The Economic Club of Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, where she also mentors.

She is a member of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA), an FPRA Image Award Winner, named a Rising Star by Florida Politics, a “40 Under 40” by News Service of Florida, and one of the state’s “Great Communicators” by INFLUENCE magazine.

ADELE is also bumping Joshwa Copeland to director of accounts; Ben Fairbrother to management and response adviser; board-certified emergency medicine physician Israel Wootton to health care and emergency management advisor; and Shea Davenport to content manager.