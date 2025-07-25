July 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Adele Creative expands and rebrands to ADELE

Drew WilsonJuly 25, 20254min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.25.25

2026Headlines

Donald Trump wants Joe Gruters to head Republican National Committee

2026Headlines

Donald Trump endorses Ashley Moody’s return to Senate

ValerieWickboldt2025Headshot
Valerie Wickboldt is coming aboard as Chief Strategy Officer.

Adele Creative is rebranding as ADELE following a major expansion at the full-service marketing and communications firm.

Adele Creative has worked with hundreds of companies and organizations over its 10-plus years in the business. ADELE will do the same, the firm says, while offering an expanded portfolio of capabilities to help clients promote, protect and preserve their brand legacy.

“Our work has always been about the people and the purpose behind every organization — building something meaningful and lasting with clients who trust us to deliver,” said Lauren Wootton, founder and CEO of ADELE.

“The name ‘ADELE’ comes from the word adal, meaning noble. That meaning inspires us daily — it reflects the values that shape how we partner with our remarkable clients, support our talented team, and deliver exceptional service. I am profoundly grateful for the clients and colleagues who have shaped this journey and incredibly proud of what we’ve built together.”

New to the team is veteran communicator and marketing adviser Valerie Wickboldt, who comes aboard as Chief Strategy Officer. She brings with her nearly 20 years of experience in the private and public sector.

“Valerie brings a proven track record of guiding organizations through complex challenges, shaping high-impact campaigns, and driving strategic initiatives that strengthen brands, garner transformative support, and provide measurable results,” Wootton said.

“Her valuable combination of strategic vision, multidisciplinary expertise, and practical experience will be a tremendous asset to ADELE. We are thrilled to have her as part of our growing team.”

A Florida native and graduate of Florida State University, Wickboldt is a Leadership Florida lifetime member and serves on the boards of The Economic Club of Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, where she also mentors.

She is a member of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA), an FPRA Image Award Winner, named a Rising Star by Florida Politics, a “40 Under 40” by News Service of Florida, and one of the state’s “Great Communicators” by INFLUENCE magazine.

ADELE is also bumping Joshwa Copeland to director of accounts; Ben Fairbrother to management and response adviser; board-certified emergency medicine physician Israel Wootton to health care and emergency management advisor; and Shea Davenport to content manager.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.25.25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories