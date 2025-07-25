July 24, 2025
Donald Trump endorses Ashley Moody early

A.G. GancarskiJuly 24, 20253min0

moody trump copy
Trump's backing likely seals the Primary for her.

While it’s uncertain whether anyone will ultimately challenge Sen. Ashley Moody in the Primary, what is certain is that the Plant City Republican has received the most significant “Complete and Total Endorsement” in the Republican Party, courtesy of Donald Trump.

Trump lauds the twice-elected former Attorney General, appointed to replace Marco Rubio earlier this year, as “doing a tremendous job representing the incredible people of Florida.”

“Ashley is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Help Secure our already Secure Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Strengthen our Great Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump posted Thursday to Truth Social.

Trump’s backing is timely, as a new poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) suggests that a majority of Republicans have no opinion about her, even though she appeared on a statewide ballot in 2018 and 2022.

All told, 45% of them have never heard of the Plant City Republican, and 10% don’t know what they think.

While 35% of Republicans approve of Moody, 10% say they do not.

Moody has nearly $2 million in cash on hand, but with Trump backing her, she will likely not need that money in August. One challenger, J6’er Jake Lang, reported a little more than $25,000 in cash.

The only other significant candidate running is Democrat Josh Weil, who lost a Special election in the 6th Congressional District this year. Weil has reported raising nearly $125,000.

The Kalshi prediction market says the Republican has an 89% chance of winning next November.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories