Donald Trump said he wants Joe Gruters to head Republican National Committee

President Donald Trump is endorsing state Sen. Joe Gruters for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair, a move that significantly reshapes Florida’s politics.

Trump announced his support after the current RNC Chair Michael Whatley announced he would run for Senate in North Carolina. That means he will relinquish his role as head of the national party. But Trump signaled he wants Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair and the Florida co-chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, to take over the party post.

“Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC,” Trump posted on Truth Social. ”His name is Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let you down!”

Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, said he will pursue the job with the President’s support.

“I’m looking forward to advancing President Trump’s America First agenda as the next Chair of the RNC,” he told Florida Politics. “He is the greatest President in our nation’s history, and I’m ready to serve, fight, and win for our party and our country.”

Gruters currently serves as Treasurer of the RNC, a job he has held while also serving in the Florida Senate and as he runs for Florida Chief Financial Officer. But sources close to Gruters say if he wins the job of RNC Chair, he will abandon his statewide run in Florida and resign his seat in the state Senate.

Notably, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently passed over Gruters for an appointment to the CFO role, instead choosing state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican from Spring Hill. Moreover, he trashed Gruters at the time as an insufficiently conservative choice, while Gruters’ campaign team committed to challenging Ingoglia for the Cabinet position.

While that appeared to set the groundwork for one of the most bruising statewide Republican Primaries in Florida in 2026, the likely ascension of Gruters to RNC Chair likely diffuses the battle between a Trump-endorsed candidate and one appointed by DeSantis.

Gruters has been involved in party politics for years, serving as Vice Chair of the state party before becoming Chair. He also served as the Republican Party of Sarasota Chair for years. After he decided not to seek a third term as state GOP Chair, he was quickly elected as National Committee member for the state, and elected as RNC Treasurer shortly afterward.