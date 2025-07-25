July 25, 2025
Gripes about ‘toasted hoagies’ at Alligator Alcatraz drive Ron DeSantis to evaluate sub sandwich shops

submarine-sandwich-702802_1280
Cheesesteaks were among the tasty topics d'jour.

Gov. Ron DeSantis found time to discuss the relative merits of sandwich shops during his visit to the Alligator Alcatraz internment facility.

Addressing complaints about food inside the pre-deportation prison for illegal immigrants, DeSantis marveled for a second time this week at an inmate complaining about the quality of a sandwich.

“One of the illegals said that his ham sandwich was cold,” DeSantis remarked. “And I’m thinking to myself, you know, you’re entitled to toasted hoagies?”

But the issue of inmate entitlements quickly gave way to a more holistic discussion of sub chains and whether it’s even necessary to toast bread.

“First of all, you know, Jimmy John’s is one of the most successful sandwich places in the country. They didn’t have any toasted subs until very recently. They had only done cold subs and it became a massive success, financial success. Now they do offer toasted subs,” DeSantis noted, before introducing yet another wrinkle into the discussion of hero sandwiches.

“I don’t think they do cheesesteaks. You know, my kids like the cheesesteak from Jersey Mike’s. But be that as it may, to say that, oh, the AC’s on too much. It’s too cold, or this, or that. You know, at some point, it’s like, good grief.”

It is unclear at this writing if cheesesteaks will eventually be served in the tent prison compound.

The discussion of food on offer has been a recurring theme in press availabilities from the Governor and his team.

Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie defended the facility’s turkey sandwiches against claims that they were “gray” and “nasty” earlier this month.

Long before Alligator Alcatraz was stood up, DeSantis offered his own takes on pricy grouper sandwiches, his children’s predilection for waffles, family disputes over chicken fingers and a once-unfulfilled yearning for a previously trendy Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications.

