Gov. DeSantis pushes spox Bryan Griffin to lead VISIT FLORIDA

Another trusted lieutenant of Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to be poised to move on to a significant appointed position.

As the Governor spoke at Alligator Alcatraz, he made personnel news by email, announcing he is recommending Bryan Griffin to be the next VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO, where Griffin “will oversee the organization’s mission to market the state of Florida to visitors nationally and internationally.”

“Bryan has led the charge in communicating the message of the Free State of Florida for the past three years from my office,” DeSantis said. “I am confident that he is the best candidate for this role, and that he will well-articulate the case for visitors from across the nation and the globe to visit Florida. He has been an invaluable member of our team in the Executive Office, and we will greatly miss his presence and service from the Capitol.”

Griffin, a native of Tampa, is excited about the new role.

“I sincerely thank Governor DeSantis for the opportunity to step into this new role and lead the effort to communicate our state’s many nation-leading, desirable characteristics to the world. Tourism is a critical part of the Florida economy and instrumental to Florida’s continued low tax burden,” Griffin said.

He went on to describe how he would handle the role.

“I look forward to working closely with the board, our local partners, the tourism industry, and the VISIT staff to promote the shared values and unique features of the Free State of Florida, including our world-class amenities, unmatched natural and historical sites, and our commitment to public safety and order for all who visit. I hold tremendous respect for the state, regional, and local partnerships that embody VISIT Florida and will work hard to enhance and grow them.”

Other key players expressed approval for the hire.

“Bryan Griffin’s leadership experience, commitment to public service and deep understanding of Florida’s strengths make him well-positioned to lead VISIT FLORIDA into this next chapter,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “As Florida continues to break records in tourism, attracting visitors from across the nation and around the world, Bryan’s strategic vision and drive will be essential in sustaining and expanding that momentum.”

“Throughout his time with Governor DeSantis, Bryan has been a passionate advocate for Florida’s hospitality and tourism industry, and I look forward to continuing the strong partnership between our organizations,” added Carol Dover, President & CEO of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and VISIT FLORIDA Board Executive Committee Member.

“In addition to his proven expertise in government, policy, advocacy, and communications, Bryan brings firsthand experience as a hospitality business owner — giving him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities our industry faces. That real-world perspective makes him exceptionally well-suited to attract visitors and champion the growth of Florida’s tourism economy.”

Florida tourism continues to surge, with 143 million visitors in 2024, which is a 1.7% increase year over year.

The appointment continues a recent trend of DeSantis advisors filling new roles.

Anastasios Kamoutsas, who was a deputy chief of staff to the Governor, was appointed to be Commissioner of Education earlier this Summer, as his predecessor, Manny Diaz, assumed the presidency of the University of West Florida.

Former Chief of Staff James Uthmeier was appointed to be Attorney General as well, filling a vacancy left by Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to fill the unexpired term of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.