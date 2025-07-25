Delegation for 7.25.25: Foreign aid — Stanley Cup — sharks — dogs — drowning

Foreign aid funding

Before the House finished up its business and broke early for August recess, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart led the markup for the House National Security, Department of State and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee.

The expansive bill out of the Hialeah Republican’s Committee would allocate more than $46.2 billion toward various global efforts. That’s about $13.1 billion less than the House included in the budget last year, a 22% reduction. The full House Appropriations Committee will now review the plan.

Díaz-Balart said the bill advanced President Donald Trump’s foreign policy directives while responsibly saving on spending. It includes robust funding for allies like Israel, he said, while designating socialist governments in Cuba and Venezuela as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

“This bill reinforces President Trump’s vision of Peace Through Strength by restoring American leadership, standing in strong solidarity with our allies, advancing freedom, and confronting the malign forces that threaten U.S. national security and endanger American lives,” Díaz-Balart said. “I thank Chairman Tom Cole for his leadership and my colleagues for advancing a bill that focuses on effective, accountable priorities that strengthen U.S. national security.”

Regarding Cuba, the budget prohibits assistance to individuals or entities that support, finance or facilitate the operations or commercial activities on the island by any business tied to the regime. Language would also direct $35 million toward democracy programs on the island, as well as $50 million for similar programs in Venezuela and $40 million toward Radio Marti and TV Marti to broadcast in Cuba.

The budget also blocks any money to nations participating in a controversial program accepting the dispatch of Cuban doctors.

But not everyone in Florida’s congressional delegation was pleased with the outcome of the markup. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat and the Committee’s ranking member, delivered kind words about Díaz-Balart specifically but lamented the gutting of funding for diplomatic efforts overseas and foreign aid, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

“I wish we had a bipartisan bill in front of us that I could support that honored that service and reflected America’s leadership. If we had a responsible allocation and a White House that understood diplomacy, development and humanitarian aid, we could have gotten there. But instead, here we are, questioning whether any of this matters when the President just ignores the will of Congress and the laws we pass,” Frankel said.

“So today, I strongly oppose the FY 2026 Republican bill. It’s not just a funding cut — it’s a reckless blueprint for American retreat. Our President seems to think relying on threats and bullying alone is a smart strategy. But chaotic tariffs, cruel immigration crackdowns, and this tepid foreign aid plan before us today is not going to make us more safe, secure or more prosperous.”

She complained that the bill eliminates 42% of humanitarian aid from last year’s budget, including cuts to support for Ukraine. She also suggested that reductions in support for women entrepreneurs in Ecuador would spur more illegal immigration to the U.S. border.

She also criticized the reinstatement of the “global gag rule,” which blocks funding to women’s health organizations overseas that offer abortion-related services. But Díaz-Balart said Americans overwhelmingly oppose the government funding of abortions, and that should apply overseas as well.

Senate celly

For the second consecutive year, the Florida Panthers took the Stanley Cup home to latitudes further south than hockey players naturally skate. The Senate recognized the athletic achievement this week.

Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott introduced a resolution honoring the Sunrise-based team, which scored approval on the Senate floor this week.

“Last month, our state, along with loyal fans nationwide, came together to cheer on the Florida Panthers as they fought hard to secure a victory and bring home the Stanley Cup — establishing their place as back-to-back champions,” said Moody, a Plant City Republican who grew up in Tampa Bay Lightning country but celebrated the championship, nonetheless.

“We watched the team compete with resilience and grit to keep the Stanley Cup where it belongs, which is, of course, in the great Free State of Florida. Congratulations to the Florida Panthers on their win.”

Scott, a Naples Republican, cheered the win and made plans to file a new resolution in 2026.

“Congratulations to the Florida Panthers on a historic season and another unforgettable Stanley Cup run! The team’s hard work, determination and discipline on and off the ice make Florida families and fans around the country proud! I know this wasn’t easy, but thanks to the players, coaches, staff and loyal fans, the Florida Panthers delivered yet again. Congrats again, Panthers — let’s make it a three-peat!”

Shark bait

Scott, a supporter of lower taxes, worked across the aisle to address a “shark tax” paid by fishermen.

He and Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, filed the Supporting the Health of Aquatic Systems through Research, Knowledge and Enhanced Dialogue (SHARKED) Act, which would establish a task force to address shark depredation, when sharks take fish off hooks and lines.

“The growing number of encounters between sharks and Florida anglers is disrupting our fishing industry, harming local economies and putting Floridians at risk,” Scott said.

“I’m proud to lead the SHARKED Act in the Senate, which brings together experts and stakeholders to find common sense solutions to address the rising issue of shark depredation to support our fishing industries and protect both humans and sharks from danger.”

The House already passed a version of the bill, filed by Rep. Ron Wittman, a Virginia Republican.

Several sportfishing and conservation groups endorsed the effort, including the American Sportfishing Association, American Fisheries Society, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, BoatUS, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Center for Sportfishing Policy, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Guy Harvey Foundation, International Game Fish Association, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, National Marine Manufacturers Association, National Professional Anglers Association and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission also backs the bill.

Shipbuilding support

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partially canceled a contract with Eastern Shipbuilding Group this month to build offshore patrol cutters (OPCs) in Panama City, according to WMBB. Now, Rep. Neal Dunn is leading an effort to convince the administration to change course.

The Panama City Republican led a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasizing the role that shipbuilding plays in equipping the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). He said the agency should continue the construction in Bay County.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group has been delivering high-quality vessels for half a century and has invested significant resources to meet the Coast Guard’s rigorous requirements to deliver high-quality patrol cutters,” Dunn said. “The company employs thousands of skilled workers (who) make Eastern imperative to America’s national security interests and Florida’s economy.”

Both Scott and Moody co-signed the letter, as did Reps. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Republican, and Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican.

The message noted that Trump signed an executive order of “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” and that the cutters play a key role in that effort. Dunn is calling for a meeting between Florida congressional delegation members and Sean Plankey, an infrastructure adviser to Noem, on the project.

“Given Florida’s vital role in the nation’s maritime industry and the economic impact of the OPC program on the region, this conversation will provide an opportunity to align on key priorities and reinforce the mutual commitment to supporting the USCG’s long-term operational requirements,” the letter reads.

Dog’s best friend

Dogs are known for loyalty, and Rep. Aaron Bean wants Congress to show the same attitude toward those most committed to protecting the public.

The Fernandina Beach Republican held a news conference this week to unveil the LEO K9 Protection Act, legislation that strengthens penalties for anyone who harms police dogs — or horses — that are in the line of duty.

“Our police dogs and horses serve on the front lines, protecting officers and communities alike. They deserve real protection, not just praise — and the ‘LEO K9 Protection Act’ will deliver tougher penalties against those who harm these heroic animals in the line of duty,” Bean said.

LEO is a common abbreviation for law enforcement officers, but it’s also the name of a K-9 officer killed in Marion County last year. Bean said the legislation is named for the dog who died protecting other deputies responding to a domestic violence-related call.

K9s United, a national organization honoring police dogs, advocated for the legislation.

“This is a defining moment in the fight to protect federal working K9s who defend our nation every day,” said K9s United President Debbie Johnson.

“Working K9s are loyal partners, fearless protectors and beloved family members. They charge into danger without hesitation to safeguard communities and they deserve to be protected and treated with the urgency their service demands. The introduction today of the LEO K9 Protection Act is the result of years of tireless advocacy and we are proud to carry this mission forward. We are deeply grateful to Congressman Bean for standing with us to honor and protect our nation’s four-legged heroes.

Foreign Affairs voice

One of Florida’s most outspoken supporters of Israel just landed a spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The House Republican Conference appointed U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, an Atlantic Coast Republican, to the Committee responsible for oversight and legislation on foreign aid, national security, war powers and other international affairs.

“It is an extraordinary honor to join the House Foreign Affairs Committee under the bold leadership of true American Hero, Chairman Brian Mast, a fellow Floridian and fierce advocate for American strength,” Fine said.

“With more than two decades of international business experience across nearly every continent, I bring a unique, real-world perspective to the global challenges our country faces. In this new role, I’m ready to advance President Trump’s America First vision to defend our allies, confront our enemies, and ensure that U.S. foreign policy puts American interests first.”

Mast, a Republican from Stuart, was elected by the GOP Steering Committee as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in December. He welcomed his fellow Sunshine State lawmaker to the Committee.

“Randy is a battle-tested conservative and a fierce defender of America’s interests. The Foreign Affairs Committee is stronger with him on board. Proud to welcome my fellow Floridian to the fight,” Mast said.

Startup culture

A pro-business bill introduced by Rep. Mike Haridopolos was passed by the House this week. The Greenlighting Growth Act (HR 3343) cleared the chamber on a voice vote.

If it becomes law, the bill will remove several regulatory barriers for startups that grow through mergers and acquisitions.

“The Greenlighting Growth Act is about making it easier for small businesses to grow,” Haridopolos said. “It ensures that companies using the simplified reporting rules under the JOBS Act don’t get hit with new paperwork burdens just because they’re trying to expand. We’re cutting red tape, keeping the rules clear and consistent, and making sure that America remains the best place in the world to start and scale a business.”

Currently, emerging growth companies that go public are not required to submit two years of audited financial statements; however, they are required to do so if the growth occurs through the acquisition of another company. Haridopolos wants the same rules to apply to all startups.

“Emerging Growth Companies have been one of the great success stories of the JOBS Act,” Haridopolos said. “They help drive innovation, create jobs, and fuel our economy. Tonight’s vote sends a strong message that Congress supports smart regulatory reform that encourages growth and investment. I’m proud to see my first bill pass the House tonight, and I want to thank Chairman (French) Hill and my colleagues for their support.”

Sinkhole study

Two members of the delegation also collaborated to advance a measure urging the federal government to track sinkhole activity. The House passed the Sinkhole Mapping Act (HR 900) this week, a bipartisan bill introduced by Reps. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat.

Soto in a floor speech noted that Florida has a massive problem with sinkholes but isn’t the only state suffering. The natural phenomenon costs the nation $300 million a year, he said.

“We see in Florida homes and community centers and businesses be affected by this. And so, having a database that displays potential sinkholes in our Sunshine State and across the nation would absolutely be critical,” Soto said.

“And that’s what this bill does — directs the U.S. Geological Survey to study the short- and long-term mechanisms that trigger sinkholes. This includes extreme storms, prolonged droughts, shifts in water management practices, ongoing aquifer depletion, other major water uses.”

Bilirakis said his community has felt the impacts on homes and infrastructure when the ground literally falls out from under structures.

“In recent years, we have seen throughout Tampa Bay how dangerous sinkholes can be for neighborhoods. To improve public safety and consumer protection, we need to study the causes and remedies of sinkholes while developing geological maps to delineate the highest risk areas for sinkholes to occur,” he said.

Florida Democratic Reps. Kathy Castor, Maxwell Frost and Frederica Wilson all co-sponsored the bill.

Remaking FEMA

Rep. Daniel Webster just introduced bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Fixing Emergency Management for Americans (FEMA) Act, crafted by leaders of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, aims to streamline the bureaucracy while making it a Cabinet-level agency.

Webster, a Clermont Republican, previously served as the top Republican on the House Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee. He was one of four Representatives to unroll the legislation.

“As a Floridian, I know firsthand the damage that hurricanes and natural disasters bring, and how important effective preparation, response and relief is when tragedy strikes,” Webster said.

“Florida has set the gold standard for disaster mitigation and emergency response, and this legislation builds on that success at the national level. By streamlining FEMA and cutting red tape, we ensure that federal disaster response is faster, more efficient, and accountable to the American people.”

The bill would require the FEMA Administrator to report directly to the President and would expedite permits, assessments, and relief efforts following disasters. The goal is to save money while improving disaster aid work, and also to shield the agency from politicization.

Diaspora investment

Democratic legislation could reduce transaction fees and enhance investment tools for U.S. residents looking to invest in Caribbean islands.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, introduced the African Diaspora Investment and Development (AIDA) Act, which would encourage economic investments in African nations and the Caribbean islands. The Chair of the House Haiti Caucus stated that it will aid communities in the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

“The African and Caribbean diasporas are economic engines that deserve recognition and support,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “This bill creates smart incentives that empower families, foster sustainable development, and reflect our values in U.S. foreign policy. AIDA is about unlocking diaspora investment potential. By empowering these communities, we can reduce reliance on foreign aid and embrace a model based on investment, dignity, and shared prosperity.”

Her office said the legislation, as written, covers 15 countries in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) intergovernmental alliance: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Florida, the state closest to those nations, would likely see the most significant economic windfall from the bill. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, an Illinois Democrat, co-sponsored the legislation.

Business groups encouraging investment in Caribbean nations support the bill.

“Remittances from family and friends in the U.S. to these regions primarily address basic necessities for recipients, including housing, food, education, services, small business support and humanitarian assistance,” reads a statement from Haiti Renewal Alliance.

“A framework for partnerships with the U.S. DFC and diasporas via the AIDA Act to channel remittances for coordinated and robust investments with people on the ground in African and Caribbean countries, ushers the U.S. leading the next generation of successful global development for inclusive growth, peace, stability and opportunity, appreciating diaspora from Africa and Caribbean as key contributors.”

Preventing drowning

Florida consistently sees one of the highest drowning rates in the nation. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz just renewed an effort to help limit fatal accidents costing lives in pools and spas.

The Weston Democrat reintroduced the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety (VGB) Reauthorization Act. This bipartisan bill requires drain covers to prevent suction entrapment and provides grants to support other safety measures.

The legislation would extend and expand education efforts on pool safety, first implemented in 2008. The bill bears the name of Virginia Graeme Baker, the granddaughter of former Secretary of State James Baker, who drowned at age 7 after becoming stuck in a hot tub drain.

“No work we do in Congress is more important than keeping our children healthy and safe. And the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act does that by saving countless lives over the years. So, it is critical that we continue this bipartisan, common sense law, which this reauthorization does by expanding its lifesaving impact,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“Just this year in my home state, we’ve seen over 60 drownings, which is more incidents than at this same time last year. But with education and added layers of protection, we can keep more innocent children safe. This law does that by helping decrease drowning in pools and spas, a concern on every parent’s mind as the summer season and water activities pick up. Let’s keep our kids safe with sensible outreach, education, and precautions.”

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.