‘A tireless champion’: Ruth’s List Florida backs Eileen Higgins for Miami Mayor

Ruth’s List Florida has been a consistent supporter of Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, and the group is now backing her campaign for Miami Mayor.

The abortion rights group, which exclusively supports Democratic women, confirmed it is again endorsing Higgins, who is among 11 candidates running to replace term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez.

“As a Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has been a tireless champion for women, working families, and ethical government,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement.

“From fighting to make housing more affordable to expanding access to public transit and protecting our environment, Eileen has delivered real results for Miami residents. At a time when trust in local government is eroding, Eileen offers the kind of bold, principled leadership Miami desperately needs. Ruth’s List is proud to stand with her.”

The Miami-Dade Commission’s longest-serving current member, Higgins filed paperwork to compete in the 2025 Mayor’s race in April. She’s running on a pledge to continue working on expanding affordable housing and public transit, supporting local businesses and creating more green spaces in the city she’s represented at County Hall since 2018.

Higgins boasts a broad professional background, including working as an engineer, management and marketing stints for spirits companies Seagram and Jose Cuervo, numerous nonprofit posts — including Director of the Peace Corps in Belize — and international relations work for the U.S. Department of State.

She has also proven to be a formidable fundraiser. Last year, she stacked more than $570,000 to defend her District 5 seat on the County Commission. (She and two other incumbents won unopposed.) Between April 1 and June 30, she added $339,000 more to her campaign coffers.

Her campaign said that if elected Mayor, she will work to restore trust and cut through “the dysfunction that has plagued City Hall,” a reference to numerous corruption-focused investigations in Miami — most of which have fizzled out — and an effort to delay this year’s election to next year that a federal Judge struck down this week.

The campaign also noted that as a County Commissioner, she “led efforts to build and restore thousands of affordable housing units, invest millions in small businesses, expand transportation access, and implement some of Florida’s strongest environmental protections for Biscayne Bay.”

Higgins said in a statement that she is “honored to have the support of Ruth’s List Florida and to stand alongside so many women who are reshaping our community and our future.”

“I’ve always believed that public service is about delivering results and solving problems for our residents,” she said. “As Mayor, I’ll keep working to make Miami safer, more affordable, and more accountable to the people who call it home.”

The nod marks the fourth time the organization has endorsed Higgins, dating back to her successful 2018 Special Election run for the County Commission. She still has more than three years left in her current term, after which she’d face term limits.