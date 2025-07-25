July 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Gov. DeSantis taps Chad Kunde as new Deputy Legislative Affairs Director

Peter SchorschJuly 25, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 7.25.25: Foreign aid — Stanley Cup — sharks — dogs — drowning

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Jose Vazquez Figueroa entrance into Tampa City Council Special Election makes a baker’s dozen

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Gov. DeSantis says 100 detainees have been flown out of Alligator Alcatraz

Chad Kunde Headshot copy
Kunde previously served as Director of Business Climate and Governance Policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing on Chad Kunde to serve as the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director in the Executive Office of the Governor. 

Kunde replaces Mary Clare Hubbard, who was elevated to Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs after the departure in late May of Peter Cuderman, who left the position to pursue a post-graduate education at Harvard.

In his new role, Kunde will serve as a key point of contact for legislative staff and members and with agency liaisons.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Kunde served as Director of Business Climate and Governance Policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where he advocated for pro-business issues. His work focused on improving Florida’s civil justice climate and insurance markets, enhancing the state’s tax and regulatory environments, and protecting Florida’s Constitution from out-of-state and special interests.

Kunde also previously worked as the Public Policy Coordinator for the Florida Association of Realtors and as a legislative aide to Rep. Wyman Duggan. He also served as Campaign Manager for Duggan’s 2020 campaign.

Prior to that, Kunde served as a travel aide to Rep. Paul Renner, providing strategic support for various coordinated House campaigns and maintaining records for more than $2 million in funds for candidates and political committees. 

Kunde has also served on several boards, including the State Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and the State Advisory Board for the Small Business Development Network.

Kunde earned his undergraduate degree in political science from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in public policy from Jacksonville University. 

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJose Vazquez Figueroa entrance into Tampa City Council Special Election makes a baker’s dozen

nextDelegation for 7.25.25: Foreign aid — Stanley Cup — sharks — dogs — drowning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories