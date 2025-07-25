Personnel note: Gov. DeSantis taps Chad Kunde as new Deputy Legislative Affairs Director

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing on Chad Kunde to serve as the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director in the Executive Office of the Governor.

Kunde replaces Mary Clare Hubbard, who was elevated to Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs after the departure in late May of Peter Cuderman, who left the position to pursue a post-graduate education at Harvard.

In his new role, Kunde will serve as a key point of contact for legislative staff and members and with agency liaisons.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Kunde served as Director of Business Climate and Governance Policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where he advocated for pro-business issues. His work focused on improving Florida’s civil justice climate and insurance markets, enhancing the state’s tax and regulatory environments, and protecting Florida’s Constitution from out-of-state and special interests.

Kunde also previously worked as the Public Policy Coordinator for the Florida Association of Realtors and as a legislative aide to Rep. Wyman Duggan. He also served as Campaign Manager for Duggan’s 2020 campaign.

Prior to that, Kunde served as a travel aide to Rep. Paul Renner, providing strategic support for various coordinated House campaigns and maintaining records for more than $2 million in funds for candidates and political committees.

Kunde has also served on several boards, including the State Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and the State Advisory Board for the Small Business Development Network.

Kunde earned his undergraduate degree in political science from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in public policy from Jacksonville University.