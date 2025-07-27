Florida Poly, Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine partner for accelerated medical degrees

Florida Polytechnic University and the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) are partnering to launch a new program that will allow students to earn both Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degrees in just six years.

An effort to address physician shortages and expand access to high-quality medical training, the program creates a direct and seamless pathway from undergraduate STEM education at Florida Poly to professional medical training at OCOM.

OCOM founder Dr. Kiran C. Patel and Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson signed an agreement last week. Designed for high-achieving students, the initiative is limited to 20 students per year and requires a minimum SAT score of 1390 or ACT score of 31, and GPA of 3.5. The Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) will not be required.

“This is a transformative opportunity for students who want to become physicians and are eager to begin serving their communities,” Stephenson said.

“By combining rigorous STEM education with a clear, accelerated track to medical school, we are reimagining what’s possible in health education and responding to a critical need for more doctors across Florida and beyond. This agreement also reflects Florida Poly’s 25|30 Strategic Plan’s commitment to build capacity through enhanced partnership development, strengthening our role as a driver of innovation and impact.”

Students in the joint degree initiative will spend the first two years at Florida Poly completing foundational science and math coursework before transitioning to OCOM for four years of study focused on osteopathic medicine, a whole-person approach to medicine.

“It creates a clear and accelerated route for talented students, particularly those entering college with an associate degree and exceptional academic standing, to become physicians sooner,” said Patel, himself a cardiologist.

“Just as important, this program significantly reduces the overall cost of education by eliminating two full years of tuition and living expenses. Together, Florida Poly and OCOM are providing a smarter, faster, and more financially sustainable path to a medical degree for the next generation of doctors.”

Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs) are fully licensed physicians who provide care with mindful attention to the patient’s lifestyle, environment and emotional well-being, alongside physical symptoms. The DO methodology, while less common than a Medical Doctor (MD) degree, is a more holistic approach to medicine and health care.

Final elements of the partnership and accelerated program are still being completed, and details on how to apply to the program will be made available soon, Florida Poly said in an announcement.

The new program is part of the recently formed partnership between Florida Poly and OCOM, formalized at a signing ceremony in May at OCOM’s campus in Winter Garden.