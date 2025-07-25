House Ethics Committee reauthorizes investigation of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

The House Ethics Committee will continue its investigation of whether U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws in 2022.

The committee, which is made up of sitting members of Congress, first launched an investigation of the Miramar Democrat in January 2024. On Friday, the Committee announced it would reauthorize an investigative subcommittee to review the allegations.

The subcommittee will be headed by U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat. Other members include U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz, an Oregon Republican, and Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat.

In May, the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC) adopted a report on accusations that Cherfilus-McCormick requested community project funding that would be donated to benefit a business. The report also said she may have “accepted campaign contributions linked to an official action.”

But the report also recommended to dismiss allegations that she dispensed special favors in connection with her office or misreported the source of some campaign contributions.

The latest announcement from the House Ethics Committee made clear the investigation isn’t an indication of guilt.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the release states.

The investigation into allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick started in the last Congress, and so any investigative subcommittees continuing work must be reauthorized for the new term. A pool of potential members to name to such a committee, which included Bentz and Carter, was not available until last month.

That signals the development announced Friday was largely administrative.

Regardless, it shows the ethics concern continues to cast a shadow on Cherfilus-McCormick as she seeks re-election. South Florida political activist Elijah Manley has filed to challenge Cherfilus-McCormick in a Democratic Primary in Florida’s 20th Congressional District next year.

Manley raised almost $485,000 through June for his campaign, while Cherfilus-McCormick raised about $159,000. But he also has spent most of that money and closed the second quarter with about $100,000 cash on hand, while Cherfilus-McCormick has around $114,000 in the bank. Another candidate, Rodenay Joseph, raised $20,000 and closed the fundraising period with under $3,000 left.

Cherfilus-McCormick has maintained she did nothing wrong.