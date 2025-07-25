Woman sues after Disney World stampede last year caused by false active shooter

A Texas tourist is suing Disney after she said she was hurt in a stampede last year when crowds panicked over what they thought was an active shooter at the Magic Kingdom.

The incident made national headlines. The situation unfolded Aug. 29, 2024, as guests scrambled and ran in the park in a dramatic scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was no gun, saying a fight and apparently balloons getting popped caused the commotion.

Janelle Dickenson of Collin County, Texas, filed a lawsuit this week in Orange Circuit Court that reveals more about what it was like that night.

Dickenson said she had been shopping in the gift shops on Main Street, U.S.A., when other patrons started running.

“In order to stay with her daughter, Plaintiff got in the crowd that was exiting the gift shop because Plaintiff was worried about her daughter getting lost/trampled in the crowd. Again, Disney employees just stood in place and failed to try and calm or stop any of their park guests from running,” her lawsuit said.

“Plaintiff then again heard what clearly sounded like gun shots in the distance behind her and outside as she exited the gift shop. The crowd of guests grew more frantic and physical, and there were audible yells from the crowd.”

She described making it out of the gift shop in what was a chaotic crowd with people pushing in all directions.

“A chair was tossed in the path of Plaintiff, and she had to jump over the chair or get trampled,” her lawsuit said. “When Plaintiff landed from the jump there was a small child face down at the base of her feet. In order to prevent trampling the small child, Plaintiff jumped again, and when she landed, she felt something pop in her leg and immediately fell to the ground.”

Her vacation was ruined as she stayed on the trauma floor at Advent Health and her husband flew back home with the children, her lawsuit said. Dickenson later underwent knee surgery, although she said Disney did not pay her medical bills.

She also accused Disney of failing to train employees to properly control crowds, “especially in situations where an active shooter or perceived active shooters might be present.”

Her attorney and Disney World did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

The Magic Kingdom is the world’s No. 1 visited theme park with nearly 18 million visitors in 2023, according to an industry report.