Takeaways from Tallahassee — Big Bucks on Back-to-School

This week, the National Retail Federation — the world’s largest retail trade association — released fresh stats on back-to-school spending habits and the numbers are steep.

According to NRF, 67% of Floridians have already started shopping and families with K-12 students will spend an average of $858 on clothes and supplies. College students (or their parents) are expected to shell out even more: $1,326, on average.

“In the Sunshine State, parents are swapping flip-flops for fresh folders,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “With Florida’s new permanent back-to-school sales tax exemption, August is the perfect time to get everything students need. We encourage families to ‘Find It In Florida’ by visiting their local retailers as they prepare for a strong start to the school year.”

As for where people are shopping? Online reigns supreme at 55%, followed by department stores (48%), discount stores (47%), and clothing stores (41%). But the Florida Retail Federation is urging shoppers to keep it local where possible and support Florida-based businesses through their Find It In Florida initiative — some of our Florida-grown businesses even have websites, too, you know.

When it comes to what’s being brought to the register, NRF data breaks it down clearly. For K-12 families, the top four spending categories are:

— Electronics – $295.81 per student ($13.6B total)

— Clothing & accessories – $249.36 ($11.4B total)

— Shoes – $169.13 ($7.8B total)

— School supplies – $143.77 ($6.6B total)

For college students, it’s a similar story, though the priorities shift:

— Electronics – $309.50 ($20.7B total)

— Dorm/apartment furnishings – $191.39 ($12.8B total)

— Clothing & accessories – $166.07 ($11.1B total)

— Food – $140.24 ($9.4B total)

— (Honorable mention) Personal care items – $117.95 ($7.9B total)

With the White House floating more tariffs on the daily as chants about a particular “list” grow louder, these back-to-school essentials probably aren’t getting any cheaper. On that note, happy back-to-school shopping season, and good luck finding your kid’s favorite backpack and some clothes they’ll grow out of much sooner than you’d prefer!

On notice — Blaise Ingoglia was sworn in and he and Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly signaled to Florida’s blue cities and counties that they’re on the new CFO’s radar. On Tuesday, Ingoglia and the Governor made stops in Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville to announce investigations, officially starting July 31, into the use of taxpayer funds for pay, contracts, and socially progressive policies. The DOGE road show continued on Thursday when the Governor announced that the state’s next audit target would be Manatee County. Property tax receipts there have risen substantially, though, as is the case throughout Florida, that is primarily a function of increasing property values. DeSantis did note that Manatee has “admirably” lowered its millage rates.

Win-win — No, he won’t be CFO after next year’s election, but Joe Gruters isn’t walking away empty-handed. Trump is endorsing state Sen. Gruters for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair, a move that significantly reshapes Florida’s politics. Trump announced his support after the current RNC Chair Michael Whatley announced he would run for Senate in North Carolina. That means he will relinquish his role as head of the national party. But Trump signaled he wants Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair and the Florida co-chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, to take over the party post.

Save the Date! — DeSantis announced Special Election dates to replace Ingoglia and the late Rep. Joe Casello. The elections in Senate District 11 and House District 90 have Primary votes scheduled for Sept. 30. Meanwhile, the Special General Election will be held on Dec. 9. This will allow the winners of the races to take office before the start of the 2026 Legislative Session. In both cases, a qualifying period will be held from 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 to noon on Aug. 5, so candidates will need to move quickly if they plan to run.

Reshuffling — Bryan Griffin has been named as the next VISIT FLORIDA president and CEO by DeSantis. In the new role, Griffin “will oversee the organization’s mission to market the state of Florida to visitors nationally and internationally.” Griffin, a native of Tampa, is excited about the new role. “I sincerely thank Gov. DeSantis for the opportunity to step into this new role and lead the effort to communicate our state’s many nation-leading, desirable characteristics to the world. Tourism is a critical part of the Florida economy and instrumental to Florida’s continued low tax burden,” Griffin said.

There’s always a Florida connection — The ongoing Epstein file saga is coming to Florida (again). Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed a prosecutor to meet with lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is currently being held in Tallahassee, as the Trump administration continues to grapple with the fallout of how it has handled the release of records related to the case. Separately, U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and Chair of the House Oversight Committee, issued a subpoena for Maxwell to appear before the Committee at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee. Maxwell is currently serving out a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking.

— Being AG can be a drag —

Attorney General James Uthmeier is launching an investigation into a Treasure Coast elected official over a June “Pride Tea Dance” that featured drag performances — and he says he’s ready to prosecute what he calls inappropriate exposure of children to such events.

Uthmeier announced Tuesday that his office is subpoenaing Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore for her involvement in the event, held at Kilted Mermaid, a wine bar she co-owns. Promotional materials for the June 29 event, posted on Instagram, read “Pride is back baby, with a twist of tradition” and noted the event was “all ages welcome.”

“There is evidence Vice Mayor Moore promoted this performance on social media,” Uthmeier said in a statement. “The event showcased sexualized performers in front of children, in violation of Florida law.”

“In Florida, we don’t sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults,” he added. “The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children.”

Meanwhile, Uthmeier’s office was at the forefront of “Operation Teller to Telegram,” a multistate crackdown on a massive bank fraud ring.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, joined by Uthmeier and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials, said the scheme resulted in more than $8.8 million in illegal withdrawals from several banks. Authorities executed 18 search warrants and issued subpoenas as part of the investigation.

The alleged ringleader: Antonio Penn, a former college and professional football player who once starred as a defensive back for West Virginia University. Judd said Penn accessed account data while working at a Northeast-based bank and was responsible for stealing customer information, much of it from elderly Floridians.

“Here you have an example of eight people who wanted to take advantage of seniors,” Uthmeier said. “Let this be an example — if you want to take advantage of our seniors, you will pay the price.”

Earlier in the week, Uthmeier joined Attorneys General from 17 other states in filing an amicus brief in support of allowing prayer at school sports events.

The brief was submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in Cambridge Christian School v. Florida High School Athletic Association, a case stemming from the FHSAA’s 2015 decision to deny Cambridge Christian’s request for a joint pregame prayer over the public address system during a state championship football game at the Citrus Bowl.

“The Constitution does not require state-sponsored hostility toward religion — especially not in a moment as meaningful as pregame prayer,” Uthmeier said. “We are urging the court to correct this misinterpretation and ensure that students do not have to hide their faith on the playing field.”

— 675 / Simpson —

As Florida prepares for the 2025 hurricane season, the federal government continues to address the fallout from 2023 and 2024.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson this week expressed gratitude for a significant federal relief package: $675 million in block grant funding announced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to support Florida’s agriculture industry, which was rocked in back-to-back hurricane seasons.

“Florida’s producers have endured back-to-back devastating hurricane seasons, and this funding is a major victory that will help them rebuild, recover, and continue feeding our state and nation. Food production is not just an economic issue, it’s a matter of national security,” said Simpson.

Authorized through the Federal Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the funding will be administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). The grant is designed to assist eligible producers with infrastructure damage, market loss compensation, citrus-related economic impacts and timber losses.

Between Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton, Florida’s agricultural producers suffered more than $3 billion in storm-related damages. This new agreement between the USDA and FDACS is expected to deliver critical relief to farmers, citrus growers, ranchers, timber operators and others across the state.

And while relief is coming for past seasons, don’t forget — we’re nearly two months into the next one, and it’s never too late to get prepared.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

The Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission will be getting seven new members.

DeSantis announced his new appointments to the board that oversees ethical and training standards for law enforcement in the state. The appointments include:

Brandon Barclay, who is an officer with the Tampa Bay Police Department. He’s also the president of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. Barclay was previously a detention deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Garrison, who is the North Port Chief of Police. Garrison is the District 1 Director for the Florida Police Chiefs Association, Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission’s Region 10 Training Council and serves on the FBI National Academy of Florida’s Board of Directors.

Chase Horne is with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, where he is a Sergeant. He’s also a member of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association and was the recipient of the 2023 Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year Award.

Another police Sergeant, Steadman Stahl, is with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. He is also the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and the treasurer of the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

The Marion County Sheriff, Billy Woods, is also set to join the Commission. He’s also Secretary of the Florida Sheriff’s Association and is a Commissioner for the Commission of the Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.

Robert Bage, Fort Walton Beach Police Chief, will also join the panel. He’s the president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association Executive Board and is a member of the Florida County City Management Association’s Professional Standard Committee.

And Wayne Ivey, Sheriff of Brevard County, is being appointed to the Commission. He currently serves as a member of the Parole Qualifications Committee and is the Chair of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Training Committee.

Meanwhile, DeSantis also added a new option to the Florida Commission for Independent Education.

Steven Litvack was appointed to the panel, which oversees issues affecting non-public postsecondary educational institutions.

Litvack is no newcomer to education. He is the President, Chief Legal Counsel, and a member of the Board of Trustees for Jersey College. He’s the Chancellor of Sabal College and is a member of the Council on Occupational Education Appeal Panel.

Litvack earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Harvard University.

DeSantis also reappointed Nelson Caballero to the Commission for Independent Education. Caballero is the vice president of the South Florida Institute of Technology and a financial accounting instructor at Miami-Dade College.

For both Commissions, appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

— Backin’ the US&R —

It’s been an eventful first week for Ingoglia, from his official inauguration to participating in immigration enforcement discussions and welcoming home some heroes.

A few weeks ago, flash flooding devastated parts of Central Texas, including a tragic incident involving 26 young girls and a counselor at an overnight church camp, now known nationally as the “Mystic Girls.”

The story has served as a somber reminder of the dangers associated with reduced funding for agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service, both of which have warned that more extreme weather events are likely to occur without proactive planning.

This week, Florida’s new CFO met with members of the state’s Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) teams as they returned from a 16-day deployment in Texas to assist with the flood response.

Florida Task Forces 1, 4 and 8 — comprising 60 Floridians — covered a 265-mile zone during their mission, conducting lifesaving flood rescues, swift-water boat operations, high-water vehicle deployments and K-9-assisted search efforts for missing persons and survivors.

“It was an honor to welcome home some of Florida’s finest, true heroes who braved dangerous conditions to work to save lives in Texas,” said Ingoglia, who also serves as Florida’s State Fire Marshal.

“These teams worked tirelessly across hundreds of miles of flood-ravaged terrain, and we’re proud to have them back home safe.”

He added, “When storms or disasters impact Florida, Texas has had our back. It’s an honor to return the favor and support our neighbors out west as they work to recover from devastating flooding. This deployment reflects Florida’s unwavering commitment to disaster response and mutual aid in our nation’s greatest times of need.”

A video released by the department captured the emotional return of the task force members — a welcome moment for families, colleagues, and communities grateful for their service.

— Big Ups for SBA —

They’ll take a bow whether you want them to or not. DeSantis and the State Board of Administration announced this week that the end-of-year statistics for the 2024–25 fiscal year showcased record-high asset values, delivering returns for Floridians.

“This year’s record results reflect Florida’s commitment to responsible fiscal governance and financial discipline. By focusing on returns, not political agendas, the SBA is securing the future for our law enforcement officers, firefighters, teachers and taxpayers alike,” said DeSantis.

Highlights from the 2024–25 fiscal year include:

— Total assets under management reached an all-time high of more than $277 billion.

— The Florida Retirement System Pension Plan hit a peak of over $211 billion.

— The Florida Retirement System Investment Plan had its best year ever, with an unaudited market value exceeding $20 billion.

— Florida PRIME — the state’s local government investment pool — climbed past $34 billion.

“The State Board of Administration closed out a tremendously successful fiscal year with solid investment performance and significant operational improvements driving efficiency,” said Chris Spencer, Executive Director of the SBA.

“Our industry-leading investment and operations professionals will continue to deliver high-quality service for our beneficiaries and the State of Florida in the fiscal year ahead.”

The SBA oversees the investment and accounting of Florida’s public funds, including the Florida Retirement System, Florida PRIME and the Hurricane Catastrophe Fund.

“Today’s announcement reinforces the State Board of Administration’s stature as one of the nation’s leading institutional investment operations,” said Mori Hosseini, a current member of the SBA Investment Advisory Council. “I am proud to join the Investment Advisory Council as we work to exceed these records and provide financial security and reliability for our retirees and law enforcement officers who rely upon it.”

— Have it your way – you rural! —

They may not have skyscrapers or stadiums, but Florida’s rural communities help keep the state running — and they’re about to get a $22 million infrastructure boost to do it even better.

This week, FloridaCommerce announced that new funding is available through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF). The program supports the planning, preparation and financing of infrastructure projects in rural areas to spur job creation, attract capital investment, and strengthen local economies.

“Commitment to the success of Florida’s rural communities is clearly demonstrated through continued funding initiatives like the Rural Infrastructure Fund,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of Commerce.

“Since 2019, more than $107 million has been awarded for 108 projects through this program — continuing to help rural communities thrive by supporting critical infrastructure and future growth.”

Eligible projects include improvements to public infrastructure for industrial or commercial sites, development of tourism-related facilities, and upgrades to inadequate infrastructure that has stifled local growth.

A webinar was held on July 23 to guide applicants through the process, but details, including how to apply, are still available at floridajobs.org. Just don’t share that link with any pickleball court developers, OK?

— Florida’s newest and finest —

There’s no more gut-wrenching feeling on a long-distance road trip than hearing sirens and seeing flashing lights. And while no one wants a ticket — and your inner sailor mouth might make an appearance — the Florida Highway Patrol is ultimately there to keep roads safe.

Recently, FHP put on their party hats to celebrate the graduation of 32 new recruits: 20 from the 154th Basic Recruit Class (BRC) and 12 from the Transitional Recruit Class XX (TRC).

The new troopers completed 770 hours of training, including high-liability instruction, defensive tactics, firearms training, vehicle operations and first aid.

“Each individual has completed an intensive training program that’s one of the best and most challenging in the nation,” said FHP Col. Gary Howze II.

“These new Florida State Troopers are ready to provide Florida with exceptional law enforcement professionalism with a readiness to selflessly serve. We trust that these troopers will embody our agency’s core values as they join our ranks in our mission to promote a safe and secure Florida.”

Upon reporting to duty, each new trooper will be paired with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO) for 10–14 weeks before going solo. The 12 TRC grads were already Florida-certified law enforcement officers before undergoing 29 weeks of additional FHP training.

“I’m proud to congratulate the newest class of FHP troopers as they begin their service to the State of Florida,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “The oath they have taken today is a big responsibility, and I trust that they will honor it every day.”

Congratulations to the next generation of officers — including and perhaps especially, to the ones who pull over the confused tourists swerving across the entirety of I-4 while en route to Disney World.

— Serving Service —

Calling all nonprofits. Volunteer Florida this week announced the launch of the 2025–26 Service Enterprise Cohort, in partnership with the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement (AL!VE) and Points of Light.

The initiative offers access to high-quality tools and training to help nonprofits boost their return on volunteer investment while enhancing their capacity to achieve mission-driven outcomes. Participating organizations can also pursue Service Enterprise Accreditation, a nationally recognized change management strategy that helps build operational strength by harnessing the power of volunteers.

The program includes 16 hours of training, one-on-one coaching, and access to a national network of volunteer engagement leaders.

“At Volunteer Florida, we believe that volunteers are a driving force behind strong, resilient communities. Through Service Enterprise, we’re proud to help nonprofit organizations across Florida enhance their volunteer engagement strategies and expand their capacity to serve more Floridians with greater impact,” said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida.

Earning accreditation places nonprofits in elite company — only the top 11% of organizations nationwide have reached that benchmark.

Applications are due Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern. An informational Zoom meeting will be held on Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Register for the Zoom here, and find additional application details at volunteerflorida.org/service-enterprise.

— 🎵 Cell Therapy – Goodie Mob 🎵 —

Stem cells: miracle cure or ethical minefield? It depends on your ZIP code. In Florida, though, they’re officially open for business, with new legislation aiming to harness their promise while keeping the science in check.

Recently signed by DeSantis and now law, SB 1768 promotes safe practices and clear regulations for stem cell therapy — a process that utilizes healthy stem cells to repair or replace damaged ones, thereby restoring the body’s healing and immune function.

“Stem cells, when used safely and sourced ethically, have the promise to transform health care by increasing access to less invasive treatments, accelerating recovery times and improving patient outcomes,” said Sen. Jay Trumbull, who sponsored the bill.

“With this legislation, we’re opening new markets for Americans to benefit while implementing proper regulations to ensure safety, quality and transparency.”

Supporters say the therapy holds promise for orthopedics, wound care and pain management, particularly useful in a state known for its aging population. Proponents also argue it could reduce the need for surgeries and physical therapy, easing strain on Florida’s health care system.

On the economic side, bio-tourism already contributes over $1 billion annually to the U.S. economy. Backers say if Florida becomes a destination for stem cell treatment, it could bring a surge in commerce, innovation and medical reputation.

“Opening a market in Florida for stem cell therapy paves the way for Florida to lead in innovative, ethical, and effective treatments to complex challenges,” said Rep. James Buchanan, who carried the measure in the House.

— Florida Dems DOA? —

Feeling stuck as a blue or moderate voter in North Florida with everything going on in the political world? You’re not alone. There are, we presume, dozens of you (kidding!).

Moving on, the Capital Tiger Bay Club, a nonpartisan forum founded in 1971 to explore political issues and hear directly from newsmakers, is hosting a panel discussion titled The State of the Florida Democratic Party: What the Insiders Want You to Know.

The event takes place on Monday with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and programming running from noon to 1 p.m.

The panel features three well-known Democrats — Beth Matuga, Ryan Ray, and Ashley Walker — each of whom brings an insider’s view of where things stand and where they might go, for Democrats in Florida.

Matuga is a veteran strategist with 25 years of experience in Florida politics. She specializes in state legislative caucus work and progressive campaigns — and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for candidates, causes and committees.

Ray serves as Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party and brings experience across communications, campaign management, and grassroots organizing. He also hosts the popular Florida-focused podcast Tropical Depression (Apple | Spotify | Browser).

Walker is a seasoned Democratic operative with over 15 years of experience in national, state and local public affairs. She served as Florida State Director for Obama for America in 2012, leading President Barack Obama’s re-election effort in what was then still a battleground state. She’s now a Partner at Mercury Florida, advising clients on strategic political and public affairs campaigns.

North Florida Democrats looking to sneak away for insights with a side of lunch can register to attend on the Capital Tiger Bay Club’s website.

— Nix goes for 8 —

Sometimes it’s the thought that counts. And Danny Nix wants to be clutch for his team, purely gestural or not. (And no, we’re not talking about Bo Nix, the Denver quarterback.)

This week, the state Representative joined the Charlotte County Commission to present a ceremonial check for more than $8 million, which includes funding from Florida’s 2025-26 budget, signed by the Governor himself. The dollars are earmarked for local infrastructure, emergency response and waterway safety projects.

Local officials view the investment as a significant win, with tangible benefits to quality of life and resiliency for residents.

“Bringing good ideas to Tallahassee is important — but bringing home results and the funding to make these investments come to life is what really matters. This funding means real improvements for real people, from stronger storm response to safer roads and waterways. Charlotte County isn’t just on the map — we’re at the table,” said Nix.

Some of the $8 million will go toward:

— Two high-water rescue vehicles, capable of carrying 25 passengers and emergency gear, which is essential to flood and hurricane response.

— Traffic signal upgrades near Education Way to improve safety and reliability for drivers.

— Replacing the temporary South Gulf Cove Boat Lock with a permanent structure, which should enhance safety for boaters and marine life.

Nix says he’s already looking ahead to next year’s budget — and more chances to advocate for his district.

— Manganese & millions —

July 22 was World Brain Day — something we all wish [insert politician of choice] would observe more often — and Florida A&M University used the moment to spotlight one of its top faculty researchers.

Eun-sook Yu Lee, Ph.D., a distinguished professor in FAMU’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH), was awarded her third RO1 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

The five-year grant, totaling $3,386,262, will run from June 6, 2025, through March 31, 2030. Titled “Mechanism of Manganese (Mn)-induced neurotoxicity via microglial Leucine Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2),” the research explores a possible contributor to Parkinson’s disease: manganese exposure. Manganese is a common element found in pesticides and industrial settings such as mines and alloy manufacturing plants.

The neurodegenerative disorder gained mainstream awareness after actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed at 29 — a journey chronicled in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ documentary, “Still.”

“We will use cell cultures and a genetic mouse model that deletes the LRRK2 gene in a specific cell type in the brain called microglia, to determine the role of LRRK2 in microglial cells associated with causing manganese toxicity,” said Lee. “This study is important to educate people living in areas with high levels of manganese in contaminated water and air pollution that this exposure may cause manganism.”

Lee earned her Ph.D. in pharmacology from FAMU in 1999. After spending more than a decade as a tenured faculty member at Meharry Medical College, she returned to Tallahassee in 2016, bringing an existing RO1 grant with her. She previously received an SC1 grant in 2010 and RO1 grants in 2015 and 2020.

“I thank my lab members, particularly Dr. Edward Pajarillo, an assistant professor in research, for their consistent hard work and for contributing critical preliminary data,” Lee said.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the tremendous support of Dr. Carl Goodman, a former division director, who helped my transition to FAMU and fostered a great research environment and Dr. Karam Soliman, associate dean for research, for his endless support of my activity here.”

— Epic-demiology —

Florida State University is working to expand its STEM footprint — and perhaps attract a few prospective students away from blue-and-orange or green-and-gold allegiances. So why not highlight a field that’s been top of mind for many in recent years for … cough, cough … that thing we all want to pretend never happened.

FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy is now offering a graduate certificate in public health epidemiology, designed to prepare students to study and respond to disease outbreaks and health trends across diverse populations.

The 12-hour program includes four core courses: Public Health Epidemiology, Chronic Disease Epidemiology, Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Social Epidemiology.

“The FSU Public Health Program is proud to offer a graduate-level certification in epidemiology. This certificate program emphasizes the core concepts, methodologies, and practical applications of epidemiology to understand and safeguard the health of populations and prevent diseases,” said Alan Rowan, director of the Public Health Program and teaching professor at FSU.

The certificate is open to both degree-seeking and non-degree-seeking students. Participants will learn to analyze health outcomes and trends, assess epidemiologic public health data, and apply public health surveillance techniques. To earn the certificate, all course requirements must be completed within seven years of enrollment, with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

“Upon completion, students will have developed a comprehensive skill set and gained extensive knowledge in the study of health-related events. This certificate provides valuable training in population health for clinicians and public health professionals,” added Rowan.

For more information, visit bit.ly/GradCert-PublicHealth. Happy petri dish-ing, everyone!

— Forensics pro bowlers —

In sports, not every standout makes the championship, but they still get their flowers. The NFL has the AP awards and the Pro Bowl (formerly in Hawaii, now in an ever-so-scenic place known as “wherever”). The NBA rolls out the All-Star Game. And MLB may have the most fan-friendly celebration: the Home Run Derby — recently won by a former Nole — and the AL-NL All-Star Game.

Now, the collegiate forensics equivalent of a first-team All-Pro list is out, and Tallahassee State College crushed it.

This week, TSC announced that three members of its forensics team — Jackson Chmielewski, Natalie Gordon and Trevor Waller — were named to the 2025 Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) All-Academic Team. Honorees maintained at least a 3.30 GPA during the academic year, achieved exceptional scholastic success, and performed strongly in FCSAA-sanctioned competitive events.

“Jackson, Natalie and Trevor demonstrate how powerful co-curricular and extracurricular activities can be on the academic progress of students,” said John Schultz, Director of Forensics at TSC. “Their ability to balance the demands of collegiate-level competition while excelling academically speaks volumes about their dedication, focus, and commitment to growth. We are incredibly proud to see their hard work recognized at the state level by the FCSAA.”

TSC’s forensics program is something of a blueblood on both the state and national circuit and Jackson, Natalie, and Trevor are like Super Bowl MVPs — not only winners, but the best at winning.

— D.C. bound —

Jess Morey, a social studies teacher at Buchholz High School in Gainesville — home to such distinguished alums as FlaPol’s Drew Wilson — is heading to Washington later this month to participate in the C-SPAN Summer Educators’ Conference.

Morey is one of just 30 middle and high school educators from across the country selected for the professional development program, which will take place from July 28 to 30. The conference offers hands-on training in using C-SPAN Classroom’s free digital resources — including lesson plans, current events videos, Constitution Clips and StudentCam, the network’s annual student documentary competition.

Participants were selected based on their commitment to integrating new tools into their classrooms and sharing these practices with their peers. C-SPAN’s Education Foundation provides travel and lodging.

“This conference provides a hands-on experience for participants to discover new tools to take back to their classrooms,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN’s director of education relations. “As former teachers ourselves, our team is excited to see the innovative ways that each educator will implement our resources.”

Morey and other attendees will also hear from speakers — including C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist — and get access to the network’s 300,000-hour video archive.

— Fantastic Gilmore —

With Emmy nominations out of the way, we’re back to the box office.

“Superman” (2025) continues to soar, bringing in $58 million to stay on top. “Jurassic World: Rebirth” follows with $24 million, while the third “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — same title as the original — earned a so-so $13 million. “Smurfs” flopped with $11 million and “F1: The Movie” dropped out of the top three for the first time since release, though it still managed $9.9 million.

After “Thunderbolts* (The New Avengers)” underperformed — despite praise for its originality and humor — Marvel is aiming for redemption. Enter: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Making their MCU debut, the superhero quartet features four-time Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission Impossible) as Sue Storm, two-time Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear’s Cousin) as The Thing and Joseph Quinn — fresh off “Stranger Things,” “Gladiator 2,” and “A Quiet Place: Day One” — as Johnny Storm.

Early reviews suggest this one sticks the landing. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 88% with critics and 92% with audiences. IMDb: 7.6. Letterboxd: 3.7. Reviewers are highlighting its retro ‘60s flair, snappy pacing, and a killer score by Michael Giacchino.

The film comes from three-time Emmy nominee Matt Shakman, known for “WandaVision,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Game of Thrones.” With Superman in its sights, Marvel may be gunning for that top spot — though let’s be real: the best Fantastic Four movie will always be “The Incredibles.”

In theaters too is “Oh, Hi!,” a new dark rom-com starring Molly Gordon (Theater Camp, The Bear), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and comedy legend David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development).

A hit at Tribeca and Sundance, the film is scoring modestly, with ratings of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.5 on IMDb, and 3.4 on Letterboxd. It’s a strong date-night pick, with a talented cast giving it their all.

Prefer to stay in? Netflix is turning up the AC with “Happy Gilmore 2,” which dropped Friday and is already catching buzz. Everyone returns (except the late Carl Weathers): Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald (“Shooter!”), and Ben Stiller.

Expect cameos galore — from PGA pros to Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and Margaret Qualley. Surprisingly, it’s getting love: 65% critics, 73% audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 3.2 on Letterboxd — those are excellent scores for Sandler, who’s well acquainted with sub-15% territory. Perhaps credit goes to director Kyle Newacheck, who is Emmy-nominated for “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Looking for something moodier? Try “A Normal Woman,” a new psychological thriller starring Marissa Anita. Critics love it (100% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audience scores (5.6 on IMDb, 2.6 on Letterboxd) suggest a divisive, slow-burning quality.

Finally, over on HBO, catch “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” a two-part doc from the Tribeca Film Festival with — you guessed it — a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Stay cool and stream something good.

— Gulf Coast beach blah, blah —

Bring the sunblock if you’re heading to the beaches between Florida’s Big Bend and the Alabama state line this weekend, because there won’t be any notable surf.

The National Weather Service (NWS) marine forecast indicates a low-pressure system will bring showers to the area as of Saturday. But that system is expected to move west and clear out, leaving the Gulf with tranquil surface conditions.

The NWS projects light winds — around 10 knots out of the southeast — for both Saturday and Sunday. Seas will follow that mild trend, peaking at only 3 feet or less in the open Gulf, meaning near-shore conditions will be even calmer. That translates to virtually no surf.

It’s unlikely to be rideable at all. This might be the quintessential midsummer flat spell. Swell heights of 2 feet were recorded earlier this week on NOAA buoy 42036 about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, but those traces will be long gone by the weekend.

If it’s going to be flat, set the surfboards aside and go for a swim. The good news: surface water temperatures are a very balmy 86 degrees. If you’re not sunbathing, go beach bathing — and get in the water. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for any notable swell.

— Capitol Directions —

CASEY DESANTIS — Up arrow — The numbers are flimsier than a wet napkin at Sonny’s, but that ‘DeSantis leads’ line is still going on the fridge.

UNF POLLING — Down arrow — Did anyone over there actually take Intro to Research Methods, or is this just a group project gone rogue?

BLAISE INGOGLIA — Up arrow — Like Moneymaker bluffing Farha with nothing but heart, Gruters had the Trump card, but Blaise took the pot.

JOE GRUTERS — Up arrow — He didn’t win for losing. He got what he wanted all along.

SUSIE WILES — Up arrow — Pulled off the political equivalent of three-card monte in broad daylight and no one walked off broke.

MAX GOODMAN — Up arrow — The RNC got a Radar O’Reilly — keeping the madness moving and the paperwork crisp.

RICK PORTER & IVEY YARGER — Up arrow — Blaise’s finance crew delivers the kind of ROI you thought those D.C. cannabis stocks would.

EVAN POWER — Up arrow — The RPOF Chair and former Chair of Chairs will soon be shopping for highchairs — welcome to the world, Evelyn!

ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ — Up arrow — UNF poll says it’s popular with the Elephants.

CARTOGRAPHY — Up arrow — Dust off the compasses and crank the Mercer Machine.

FLA. DEMS. — Down arrow — Like the ‘Pale Blue Dot,’ they’re insignificant, barely visible, and fading fast. And that’s before another reapportionment Session.

RALPH MASSULLO — Up arrow — His endorsement tempo is more reliable than a metronome.

TRACIE DAVIS — Up arrow — Yes. What she said.

TOBY OVERDORF — Up arrow — No hedging. No hesitation. No notes.

BRYAN GRIFFIN — Up arrow — From message man to hype man. Tourism is in good hands.

LINDA MOORE — Down arrow — Word of advice: If you don’t have a caterpillar drive, don’t ping the AG’s sonar.

FRONT ROWING — Up arrow — If you’re hawking FinTech, Monte Stevens can sell you face time.

BRIGHTLINE — Down arrow — If you get on the wrong train, get off at the first stop … what was once a proverb about life is now sage financial advice.

TUITION — Up arrow — This arrow is as steep as the invoice.

BALLARD PARTNERS — Dollar signs — A perennial title contender in Florida and, more impressively, the reigning champ in D.C.

JAMAL SOWELL — Up arrow — Thank you for your service on the ‘highest of seven hills.’ Now tell us, do you still have that hella sweet UF suit?

DIANNE WILLIAMS-COX — Up arrow — Nothing says early momentum like an SRO campaign kickoff.

TDT COLLECTIONS — Up arrow — If the DOJ wants to wait until committee weeks ramp up to release the Epstein files, Tally hoteliers wouldn’t complain … just saying.

CHUCK E. CHEESE — Down arrow — Chuck’s next big decision might be which prison gang to join … will it be the Fazbears or the Banana Splits?

EL JALISCO — Crossways arrow — As a wise Roman once said: de gustibus non est disputandum. Counterpoint: 2-for-1 margs every day.

K9 BENNY — A decade of service, a retirement filled with love, and a final battle fought with courage. Rest easy, good boy.