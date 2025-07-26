July 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Disastrous mismanagement’: Rick Scott resumes Fed critiques

A.G. GancarskiJuly 26, 20254min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Deportation flights from Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center have begun, Gov. DeSantis says

APoliticalHeadlines

Can the Seminoles bounce back after a dreadful 2024 season?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Big Bucks on Back-to-School

rick scott
The Naples Republican has plenty to say about this topic.

While it appears Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is safe in his post despite President Donald  Trump’s issues with him, a Florida Senator continues to bash the central bank.

“We cannot downplay the harm Powell has inflicted on the American economy and American lives; for years, he lied, saying inflation was transitory and rubber-stamping Biden’s failures. And for years, I have warned how Powell’s continued disastrous mismanagement is costing taxpayers money, pushing families further from achieving their American Dream and made clear: for someone tasked with independently prioritizing our economy, that is a dereliction of duty,” said Rick Scott Friday.

Scott is sponsoring the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, which calls for the Comptroller General of the United States to complete an audit of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve banks within 12 months of the bill becoming law. Like many Republicans including the President, he takes issue with renovations being conducted on the Federal Reserve building.

“Powell has allowed a culture of corruption at the Fed. He’s overseen hundreds of reported ethics violations and gross mismanagement, all with zero accountability despite bipartisan calls for reform. Now, Powell is spending over $3 BILLION in government money to renovate Fed headquarters — more than the cost of an NFL stadium — while families struggle to put food on the table.”

But that’s just the start of what the Naples Republican calls a “serious list of failures” that includes “an underwater, unsustainable $6.7 trillion balance sheet, with over $77 billion in operating losses last year; overseeing the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and others; abuse of tax dollars and refusal to provide stability for our economy and families.”

“Yet nothing has changed, because Powell has remained. The American people would agree that a change is long overdue,” Scott claims.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCan the Seminoles bounce back after a dreadful 2024 season?

nextDeportation flights from Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center have begun, Gov. DeSantis says

3 comments

  • Frankie M.

    July 26, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Rick Scott calling someone else a liar…lmao. Looks like someone is angling for a new gig by repeating whatever comes out of Trump’s mouth.

    Reply

  • Deeu

    July 26, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Beautiful wisdom shared

    Reply

  • Eupage

    July 26, 2025 at 9:16 am

    Really love this fresh perspective

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories