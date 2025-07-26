Anti-abortion Congress members, organizations condemn threats against Kat Cammack

Some of Rep. Kat Cammack’s colleagues and groups that back opposition to abortion are presenting a united front opposed to threats on the North Central Florida Republican’s life.

“The death threats directed at Congresswoman Kat Cammack, her unborn child, her family, and her staff are unacceptable. These threats followed the Wall Street Journal profile which detailed her personal experience with a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy—an experience that should spark compassion, not hatred. This response exposed just how reckless and dangerous the abortion lobby’s disinformation campaign has become,” asserts the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, a group that includes Cammack and fellow Republicans Michelle Fischbach, Andy Harris, Bob Onder, and Chris Smith.

They note that medical organizations do not consider “treatment for ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage to be elective abortion,” and also credit “numerous pro-life and women’s advocacy organizations” that “have also voiced their strong condemnation of these threats and stand in support of Congresswoman Cammack and the Pro-Life Caucus’ efforts to advance legislation that protects women’s healthcare, safeguards unborn lives, and upholds the truth.”

Quotes from a couple of those organizations were released Friday by Cammack’s press shop.

“SBA Pro-Life America stands with Representative Kat Cammack and the House Pro-Life Caucus against anyone who intentionally confuses doctors about whether treatment for ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage is allowed under pro-life laws. Make no mistake — every state protects women in a medical emergency such as ectopic pregnancy, and the federal Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act ensures that pregnant women and their unborn children receive appropriate care in the emergency room,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of the groups.

“Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC) stands with Congresswoman Cammack as she faces violent threats from the pro-abortion left,” said Penny Nancy, the group’s President and CEO. “These threats are a direct result of a culture that has forgotten the value of human life, and we lament that Congresswoman Cammack is facing threats born from lies. CWALAC applauds Congresswoman Cammack for speaking truth about the pro-abortion narrative.”