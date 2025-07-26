July 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anti-abortion Congress members, organizations condemn threats against Kat Cammack

A.G. GancarskiJuly 26, 20253min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump golfs amid Scottish protests

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Deportation flights from Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center have begun, Gov. DeSantis says

FederalHeadlines

‘Disastrous mismanagement’: Rick Scott resumes Fed critiques

cammack copy
Allies are rallying in support of the legislator amid attacks from the left.

Some of Rep. Kat Cammack’s colleagues and groups that back opposition to abortion are presenting a united front opposed to threats on the North Central Florida Republican’s life.

“The death threats directed at Congresswoman Kat Cammack, her unborn child, her family, and her staff are unacceptable. These threats followed the Wall Street Journal profile which detailed her personal experience with a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy—an experience that should spark compassion, not hatred. This response exposed just how reckless and dangerous the abortion lobby’s disinformation campaign has become,” asserts the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, a group that includes Cammack and fellow Republicans Michelle Fischbach, Andy Harris, Bob Onder, and Chris Smith.

They note that medical organizations do not consider “treatment for ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage to be elective abortion,” and also credit “numerous pro-life and women’s advocacy organizations” that “have also voiced their strong condemnation of these threats and stand in support of Congresswoman Cammack and the Pro-Life Caucus’ efforts to advance legislation that protects women’s healthcare, safeguards unborn lives, and upholds the truth.”

Quotes from a couple of those organizations were released Friday by Cammack’s press shop.

“SBA Pro-Life America stands with Representative Kat Cammack and the House Pro-Life Caucus against anyone who intentionally confuses doctors about whether treatment for ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage is allowed under pro-life laws. Make no mistake — every state protects women in a medical emergency such as ectopic pregnancy, and the federal Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act ensures that pregnant women and their unborn children receive appropriate care in the emergency room,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of the groups.

“Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC) stands with Congresswoman Cammack as she faces violent threats from the pro-abortion left,” said Penny Nancy, the group’s President and CEO. “These threats are a direct result of a culture that has forgotten the value of human life, and we lament that Congresswoman Cammack is facing threats born from lies. CWALAC applauds Congresswoman Cammack for speaking truth about the pro-abortion narrative.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDeportation flights from Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center have begun, Gov. DeSantis says

nextDonald Trump golfs amid Scottish protests

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    July 26, 2025 at 10:39 am

    When are you finally going to realize it: from Hunter to our own home town, liberals suck.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories