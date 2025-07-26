Alex Lanfranconi returns to Gov. DeSantis office as Communications Director

Alex Lanfranconi is returning to Florida, and to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comms shop.

After six months working as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s Communications Director, Lanfranconi announced he will rejoin the Florida Governor’s Office in the same capacity.

The news broke the same day DeSantis announced he was appointing current Communications Director Bryan Griffin as the next President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.

“It’s been an honor to serve under the leadership of Governor Patrick Morrisey — a man of integrity and conviction who cares deeply about his staff and the future of West Virginia. Great things lie ahead for the Mountain State,” Lanfranconi posted on X.

“While I am sad to leave, I look forward to this incredible opportunity to rejoin the DeSantis Administration in my home state of Florida.”

Brock Juarez, DeSantis’ Deputy Chief of Staff said Lanfranconi will lead the communications staff for DeSantis.

“Very excited to have Alex Lanfranconi back on the team as Gov Ron DeSantis’ Communications Director,” Juarez posted. “Country roads took him home.”

Lanfranconi previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the Governor. from August 2023 until February this year, when he at times sparred with Florida press, including one instance that appeared to result in an Axios reporter’s termination.

But West Virginia press, including Ogden Newspapers’ Steven Allen Adams, said he took questions and requests “with good humor” while leading Morrisey’s communications department.

Before his work with DeSantis’ office, Lanfranconi served as Communications Director for the state Department of Education from June 2022 to August 2023.

He also spent more than five years working in communications in the U.S. House, including for U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican. Between 2018 and 2022, he worked in various capacities for Rutherford including as Communications Director, Press Secretary and Legislative Correspondent.

Before Rutherford, he worked for U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, in 2017 and 2018.