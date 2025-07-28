Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.28.25

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “U.S. and E.U. strike trade deal” via Koen Verhelst and Myah Ward of POLITICO — The United States and the European Union have reached a last-minute trade agreement, establishing a 15% tariff on E.U. imports and averting a threatened 30% hike by President Donald Trump. Announcing the deal alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his Scottish golf resort, Trump stated the E.U. has committed to purchasing $750 billion in U.S. energy and investing an additional $600 billion in military equipment. The new 15% tariff rate will apply to most goods, including cars, but pharmaceuticals will be exempt. The agreement came just days before Trump’s deadline, securing a deal that also aims to open E.U. countries to zero-tariff trade in certain areas.

___

Stearns Weaver Miller announced today that Michael Willson has joined its Tallahassee office as part of the firm’s Government Affairs, Administrative & Regulatory Law and Land Use & Zoning practices.

Willson brings with him over 15 years of experience across Florida’s executive and legislative branches, adding significant depth and insight to the firm’s public policy capabilities.

Over his career, Willson has held senior roles shaping policy and budget decisions in state government. He most recently served as Deputy Staff Director and General Counsel for the House Appropriations Committee — now known as the Budget Committee — where he helped lead development of Florida’s multibillion-dollar budget.

He has also served as Staff Attorney to both the Economic Affairs and Commerce Committees, Policy Chief for environmental issues in the Executive Office of the Governor, and held regulatory roles at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Through these roles, Willson developed deep institutional knowledge of Florida’s legislative process, appropriations strategy, regulatory frameworks and interagency coordination — experience that will benefit Stearns Weaver Miller’s clients navigating complex state policies.

“Over Michael’s career in state government, he has played a crucial role in advising legislative and executive branch leadership on complex issues ranging from environmental, regulatory and economic development matters to crafting Florida’s budget,” said Rep. Lawrence McClure, Chair of the House Budget Committee.

“During my time as Chair, Michael helped advance the Speaker’s vision and ensured that Florida’s budget remained fiscally sound. I believe he will continue to excel in his new role in the private sector.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DDale8: The White House has not responded to a request to explain where President Trump got his false claim that Beyoncé was paid $11 million to endorse (Kamala) Harris, but when he made the same claim in February, he explained: “Somebody just showed me something.”

—@SecRubio: (Nicolás) Maduro is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States.

Tweet, tweet:

—@NWSTampaBay: We are now at 99 in Tampa. That means we have tied the all-time record high. Records started on April 1st, 1890.

—@JayCollinsFL: Tampa just hit 100 degrees for the first time ever. Keep an eye out for Florida Man trying to fry gator nuggets on sidewalk.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis starts turning the screws on voters who rejected him” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Gov. DeSantis has launched a new “DOGE” initiative, using new legislative powers to send state auditors into local governments to scrutinize their spending. The effort, mimicking cost-cutting campaigns by the Trump administration, began by targeting Broward County and Gainesville, two of Florida’s most liberal communities that have overwhelmingly rejected DeSantis. This overtly partisan start immediately framed the audits as a political weapon rather than a good-faith effort to find waste, empowering the Governor to demand access to local government data systems and employees under his control.

To counter accusations of political targeting, DeSantis and his hand-picked CFO, Blaise Ingoglia, announced a third audit in Manatee County, a Republican stronghold. However, this move only reinforces the campaign’s political nature. While Manatee County is reliably Republican, its voters recently delivered a stunning rebuke to the Governor by defeating five DeSantis-endorsed candidates in local elections. The decision to audit the very County Commission where his allies were rejected suggests the “DOGE” operation is less about fiscal responsibility and more about settling political scores and digging up dirt on opponents.

The entire endeavor is steeped in hypocrisy, as DeSantis demands transparency from others while his own administration flouts state law. As he criticized local governments for not volunteering information, his administration was actively hiding more than $250 million in vendor contracts for the Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention facility. Officials removed detailed contracts from a public transparency website, replacing them with vague summaries. This action appears to directly violate a Florida law that requires posting redacted copies of original documents, not summaries, undermining the Governor’s credibility as a fiscal watchdog and exposing his transparency crusade as a sham.

—”DeSantis targets Florida cities with audits, makes no mention of own no-bid spending” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network



— STATEWIDE —

“‘He fumbled this 1,000%’: How DeSantis keeps making powerful enemies in Donald Trump’s GOP” via Steve Contorno of CNN — DeSantis’ recent attack on fellow Republican Joe Gruters backfired spectacularly after Trump endorsed Gruters for RNC Chair, a move that reportedly blindsided the Governor. It reinforces a pattern of DeSantis picking self-defeating fights that isolate him and haunt his political future. This episode portrays DeSantis as a pugnacious leader known for burning bridges, leaving him surrounded by Trump loyalists who are also his former allies he has spurned. With Gruters — another foe — now poised to lead the national party, the Governor’s and his wife’s political ambitions are further clouded. One source attributed the blunder to DeSantis’ “blind spot,” stating he lacks a “magnanimous bone in his body” and cannot pivot even for political necessity.

“Deportation flights from Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz detention center have begun, DeSantis says” via The Associated Press — Deportation flights from the remote Everglades immigration lockup known as Alligator Alcatraz have begun and are expected to increase soon, DeSantis said Friday. The first flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have transferred about 100 detainees from the immigration detention center to other countries, DeSantis said during a news conference near the facility. “You’re going to see the numbers go up dramatically,” he said. Two or three flights have already departed, but officials didn’t say where those flights headed.

—“Lawyers ask federal judge to intervene over Alligator Alcatraz” via Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times and Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald

“Who’s in charge at Alligator Alcatraz? ‘We’ve gotten a lot of runaround’” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — A state of jurisdictional chaos is engulfing Florida’s new Alligator Alcatraz detention center, leaving attorneys, activists, and even the Mexican government unable to determine if the state or federal government is in charge. This confusion is stranding detainees in a legal limbo, hindering due process as lawyers struggle to find courts for their clients. DeSantis insists the federal government is running the show, but federal officials have claimed in court that Florida decides who is detained there. The state agency managing the site lacks the federal 287(g) authority, being cited for its operation, creating a legally murky situation that the Trump administration is now promoting as a model for other states to follow.

“How DeSantis is bending emergency powers for a sprawling detention camp” via Jose Pagliery of NOTUS — In a move mirroring Trump’s use of executive power, DeSantis is leveraging a yearslong state of emergency to build Alligator Alcatraz, a controversial migrant detention center in the Everglades. By seizing land from Miami-Dade County and fast-tracking hefty, opaque contracts — some of which go to political donors — DeSantis is bypassing normal oversight and environmental reviews. This has sparked legal challenges from conservation groups, who argue the project violates federal law and outrage from locals, including Miccosukee tribe members whose traditions are threatened. Despite the constitutional questions and lack of legislative resistance, the project is moving forward, establishing a troubling precedent for expanding executive authority under the guise of an indefinite emergency.

“ICE arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions or charges surge in Florida” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of people without criminal charges or convictions in Florida rose by more than 450% this June compared to last year. Since the start of the second Trump administration, ICE has carried out more than 10,818 arrests in Florida, up from 3,496 in the same period last year. However, in June, the largest share of arrests, 36%, involved individuals the federal government had labeled as having no criminal history in the country, a 457% increase from June 2024. The latest arrest data from ICE through June 26 was published by the Deportation Data Project and obtained as a result of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The anonymized individual arrests dataset provides insight into who the Trump administration is targeting in its goal to ramp up deportations and as DeSantis insists on making the state a leader in internal immigration enforcement.



— MORE STATEWIDE —

“VISIT FLORIDA taps DeSantis communications chief for CEO” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — VISIT FLORIDA picked DeSantis’ communications director to lead the state’s tourism marketing efforts. The organization’s Board of Directors voted to hire Bryan Griffin with an annual salary not to exceed $215,000. The decision came on the same day DeSantis publicly backed his ally for the CEO job at VISIT FLORIDA. Griffin, a Tampa native, touted his Florida roots and deep connections in the Capitol while asking for the Board’s support. “We will promote the shared values and unique features of Florida, including our world-class amenities, unique natural and historical sites, and our commitment to public safety and order for all who visit,” he said. Griffin succeeds Dana Young, who announced her retirement in December.

“Alex Lanfranconi returns to DeSantis’ office as Communications Director” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lanfranconi is returning to Florida and DeSantis’ comms shop. After six months working as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s Communications Director, Lanfranconi announced he will rejoin the Florida Governor’s Office in the same capacity. The news broke the same day DeSantis announced he was appointing current Communications Director Bryan Griffin as the next president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “It’s been an honor to serve under the leadership of Governor Patrick Morrisey — a man of integrity and conviction who cares deeply about his staff and the future of West Virginia. Great things lie ahead for the Mountain State,” Lanfranconi posted on X. “While I am sad to leave, I look forward to this incredible opportunity to rejoin the DeSantis Administration in my home state of Florida.”

“Personnel note: DeSantis taps Chad Kunde as new Deputy Legislative Affairs Director” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — DeSantis is bringing on Kunde to serve as the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director in the Executive Office of the Governor. Kunde replaces Mary Clare Hubbard, who was elevated to Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs after Peter Cuderman’s departure in late May. Cuderman left the position to pursue a postgraduate education at Harvard. In his new role, Kunde will serve as a key point of contact for legislative staff, members and agency liaisons. Before joining the Governor’s Office, Kunde served as Director of Business Climate and Governance Policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“A turning point: How racing defeated decoupling in Florida” via Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation — It was like a two-minute drill in the halls of the Capitol Complex in Tallahassee. The latest and most serious attempt to decouple slot-machine dollars from Florida horse racing looked like it would turn on a trick play the afternoon of April 15. With Gulfstream Park owner 1/ST Racing prodding allies in the state Legislature and with about 50 racing-industry stakeholders and supporters standing by to speak against it, the Senate made an end run by calling off a Committee hearing on the controversial proposal. “We will not be hearing that bill today,” Committee Chair Jason Brodeur said without notice. “If you traveled, I am sorry, but we will not be hearing that bill.”



— D.C. MATTERS —

“It’s a year of rapid change, except when it comes to Trump’s approval numbers, AP polling finds” via Amelia Thomson-Deveaux and Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press — An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in March found that 42% of U.S. adults approved of Trump’s job performance. That is a lower rating than those of other recent Presidents at the beginning of their second terms, including Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush. The most recent AP-NORC poll, from July, shows Trump with a 40% approval rating. While that is not a significant change from March, there is some evidence that Trump’s support may be softening, at least marginally. The July poll showed a slight decrease in approval of his handling of immigration since earlier in the year. Some other pollsters, such as Gallup, show a downward slide in overall approval since slightly earlier in his term, in January.

“Trump has turned FEMA itself into a disaster” via Sarah Labowitz for The Washington Post — Don’t let the administration point to the Texas floods as the future of FEMA; as someone who studies disasters, I can tell you that response was the exception. The devastating tornado in St. Louis is the real preview of what’s to come: long, dangerous delays for federal help. My team’s data shows the administration is now batching disaster requests, creating a growing queue and abandoning the traditionally formulaic, nonpartisan system. This leaves local first responders overwhelmed and victims waiting weeks for basic aid. This new, erratic federal approach means state and local governments must urgently prepare to face future catastrophes on their own, a terrifying prospect for any community pushed to its limits.

“Rick Scott to fly banner urging New Yorkers who ‘hate socialism’ to move to Florida: ‘We have better beaches’” via Victor Nava of The New York Post — Scott is aiming at socialist Big Apple mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani – with aerial ads urging fed-up New Yorkers to flee to Florida. “Hate Socialism? Us too! Move 2 FL,” read the banners that the Sunshine State Senator will fly over New York beaches this weekend. In a Florida flex, the ad continues: “WE HAVE BETTER BEACHES.” Scott described the ad campaign as a “friendly reminder” to New Yorkers that “in addition to our world-class beaches, Florida is the state where you can escape socialism.”

“House Ethics Committee reauthorizes investigation of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House Ethics Committee will continue its investigation of whether U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws in 2022. The Committee, comprising sitting members of Congress, first launched an investigation into the Miramar Democrat in January 2024. On Friday, the Committee announced it would reauthorize an investigative Subcommittee to review the allegations. U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat, will head the Subcommittee. In May, the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC) adopted a report on accusations that Cherfilus-McCormick requested community project funding that would be donated to benefit a business.

“Ballard Partners raked in six figures from law firms targeted by Trump” via Caitlin Oprysko of POLITICO — Ballard Partners received $600,000 in the second quarter from law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The firms hired Ballard after facing inquiries from the Trump administration regarding their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Lobbyists Brian Ballard, Syl Lukis, and Justin Sayfie engaged the White House and Labor Department on the firms’ behalf, providing “advice related to employment practices.” This advocacy appeared to pay off, as the administration dropped its probes in exchange for the firms providing $100 million in pro bono legal work for Trump-aligned causes. The two law firms paid Ballard a combined $700,000 for their work during the first half of the year.



— ELECTIONS —

“Former DeSantis pollster critiques methodology of poll with Casey DeSantis ahead of Byron Donalds’ dead wrong’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Casey DeSantis’ circle may relish a recent University of North Florida poll. Still, DeSantis’ former pollster calls the results “dead wrong.” Ryan Tyson’s The American Promise issued a memo pouring cold water on survey results from UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab. The survey in question shows the First Lady polling ahead of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in a potential 2026 GOP Primary for voters. The results show that 32% of Florida Republicans support Casey DeSantis, while 29% back Donalds. “The obvious problem with UNF’s methodology is that they are forecasting the results of a Primary Election using voters who do not vote in Primary Elections. In a state where the turnout for Midterm Primaries is less than half of the November General Election, conflating registered voters with Primary voters is a big mistake,” the memo reads.

“In usual self-sabotage, Florida Democrats argue over gubernatorial candidate” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Democratic Party already has an uphill battle to retake the Florida Governor’s Office after more than 30 years of Republican dominance. Debating whether the party’s only leading candidate so far is pure in his support for abortion rights seems like a waste of time for a party that hasn’t won any statewide elections in years. And yet, you can always count on liberals to shoot themselves in the foot with purity and ideological tests, as it’s happening with a debate surrounding David Jolly, the former Tampa-area Republican Congressman who’s running for Governor as a Democrat.

‘What will Darryl do?’ via Patrick Manteiga of La Gaceta — Friends of Democratic state Sen. Darryl Rouson to stay involved in the state Legislature. He is term-limited out of his state Senate seat, but his supporters want him to run for state House District 62. So far, only Democrats have announced for that seat. Kyandra Shariece Darling and Upton J. Fisher have been in the race and Wengay Newton just jumped in. If Rouson jumps in, he would be heavily favored, and it wouldn’t surprise us if some of those current candidates jumped out. Newton is the only current candidate who has held office, but he has recently suffered losses in his attempts to run for public office.



— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami health care workers rally in support of immigrants, speaking out against ‘big, beautiful bill’ cuts” via Steve Maugeri of CBS News — Immigration, health care and Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” were on the minds of Florida’s Harare Workers’ Union on Saturday, where they rallied at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital to speak out against the policies and cuts in the bill that they feel are unjust. Health care workers are also worried about the bill’s cuts to Medicaid. Florida could lose about $4 billion annually in Medicaid funds. Union leaders are concerned that it may impact the quality of services. Union leaders said Medicaid accounts for a noticeable chunk of Jackson Memorial’s budget. “$325 million a year in Medicaid at Jackson,” said Martha Baker of SEIU 1991. “They have about a $2 billion budget.”

FWC Chair questions why no sobriety test of George Pino in fatal boat crash, emails show” via Grethel Aguila and David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The head of the state agency that investigates fatal boat crashes has repeatedly defended his agency’s probe into a high-profile crash that killed a Miami girl and seriously injured another. But emails obtained by the Herald show that Rodney Barreto, the Chair of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wondered whether officers messed up when they didn’t test Pino, the man who crashed the boat, for alcohol. Barreto posed the question to Col. Roger Young, executive director of the FWC, on Oct. 31, the same day Miami-Dade prosecutors charged Pino, 54, with felony vessel homicide, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Pino, who is awaiting trial, was initially charged with three misdemeanors in the Sept. 4, 2022, crash, but prosecutors reopened the case after a Herald investigation showed key witnesses weren’t interviewed.



— LOCAL: C. FL —

“As DeSantis calls for property tax cuts, 11 Central Florida governments propose hikes” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — While state leaders seek to stoke a tax revolt, at least 11 Central Florida cities and counties are signaling they may increase the rate they levy on property owners. They cite a host of reasons, including the need to pay higher salaries for police and fire personnel, increased costs of insurance and construction materials, and the expense of unfunded mandates from state and federal governments. Seminole County has been “conservative to our own demise” in recent decades, said Commission Chair Jay Zembower. Now, he said, infrastructure projects, the sheriff’s budget and other needs are finally catching up, propelling County Commissioners to back a 10% rate increase last week. “You can make an old truck last for 200,000 miles,” said Zembower, who owns an auto repair shop, at a recent meeting. “But when it gets to 400,000 miles, you don’t have a choice.”

“Palm Coast Mayor: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ after Council formally requests removal” via Brenno Carillo of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Palm Coast City Council has officially sent DeSantis a letter asking him to suspend or remove Mayor Mike Norris from office. The City Council, on July 15, had already voted 4-1 to approve a motion to send the letter. During that meeting, the Board also censured Norris for the second time in three months. The document points to what the four signing Council members describe as the Mayor’s misconduct over recent months, including “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” The letter cites several episodes involving Norris over the past few months.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa mayoral race survey appears to artificially push support for Bill Carlson” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — An unattributed poll about the 2027 Tampa mayoral race is raising eyebrows due to its unusual formatting and content. The survey, distributed via SurveyMonkey, notably omits any “unfavorable” response options for City Council member Carlson, while including them for other potential candidates, such as former Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Bob Henriquez. Political consultant Anthony Pedicini suggests the poll is intentionally designed to produce a favorable result for Carlson. The survey also portrays Buckhorn in a negative light, highlighting his support for tax increases, while describing other candidates in a more positive light. Carlson denies involvement, speculating that his political rival, Buckhorn, is behind it. This mysterious poll surfaces amid early speculation of a contentious Carlson versus Buckhorn matchup.

“Tampa’s University area got a $15M federal grant. Then Trump took office.” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — In December, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the University Area Community Development Corp., Inc., a nonprofit aimed at improving the neighborhood, a grant worth nearly $15 million. The scope of the grant was immense: it aimed to address flooding problems and provide clean water to residents who currently purchase it in bottles to avoid the brown water that sometimes runs from their faucets. Then Trump took office, ordering cuts to the government. For months, federal environmental officials assured those who sought the grant that their money was secure. But in May, a letter came. The grant was terminated.

“A liberal Pinellas activist is packing up for Canada. Here’s why.” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Beth Weinstein, a self-described “petty bitch” and relentless liberal activist from Tarpon Springs, is leaving the fight and the country. Known for her confrontational style in battling Republican politicians, book bans, and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Weinstein and her family are moving to Canada. She cites a hostile political climate, weekly death threats, and violent threats against her transgender child as reasons for their departure. While expressing “immense guilt” for leaving behind her comrades and the causes she championed, especially for those who cannot go, she says the move is necessary for her family’s safety and peace of mind. Weinstein intends to continue her activism from afar but ultimately seeks a life free from constant fear.

“Hillsborough sheriff’s chief deputy resigns four months after promotion” via Tony Marrero and Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — A chief deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has resigned four months after making history as the first Black person to hold that role. Anthony Collins, who since March has served as chief deputy of support operations, cited “personal/family” reasons for his departure, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email. More specific details of his reason for leaving the agency were not disclosed. His last day is Aug. 3. “I fully support Chief Deputy Collins’ decision,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a prepared statement to the Times. “His leadership, dedication, and tireless service to this office and our community have left a lasting impact, and I am eternally grateful for his contributions.” When Chronister promoted Collins to chief deputy in March, he became the highest-ranking Black person in the office’s 180-year history.

“How common are Florida boat crashes? Here’s what the data shows” via Teghan Simonton of the Tampa Bay Times — For Florida boaters, recent Summers have meant more crowds and more crashes. Peaking every year from May through July, boating traffic and accidents in the state surged after the coronavirus pandemic. The April crash involving prominent St. Petersburg businessperson Jeff Knight cast a spotlight on boating safety in and beyond Tampa Bay when the vessel he was operating collided with the Clearwater Ferry, killing one and injuring several others. As Florida’s boating population grows, so does its potential for safety issues, experts say. The state has more than a million registered vessels — about 7% more than in 2019 and roughly 10% of all boats in the U.S.



— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville police disperse 600-700 juveniles at planned downtown takeover” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville authorities are cracking down on “takeover” style gatherings after dispersing a crowd of up to 700 juveniles downtown on Saturday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, having monitored social media plans for the event, moved in when fighting and drug use erupted, arresting one juvenile who had a gun. This incident is part of a growing, disruptive trend of planned mob gatherings by young people, with similar events occurring in Orange Park and Jacksonville Beach, where one previously led to a fatal shooting. Police chiefs are issuing stark warnings that these illegal gatherings will be met with zero tolerance, emphasizing that both organizers and attendees will face arrest and legal consequences.

“‘Never bet against her’: After FAMU opposition, Marva Johnson supporters have their say” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Many who most recently became aware of Johnson – a lawyer and corporate lobbyist who has been named Florida A&M University’s 13th president – know of her professional and political background, which has drawn a high level of opposition from within the FAMU community. But those who have had the chance to know Johnson firsthand, either in a work setting, say she’s well equipped to take the helm of the HBCU (historically Black college or university) on Aug. 1, which is her scheduled start date. Many view her ascension as the latest example of DeSantis’ hard-right overhaul of Florida’s higher education landscape, which played a key role in her shaky path to the presidency. Election records indicate that she has been registered as a Republican for the past two decades. At one point in Georgia, she had no party affiliation.

“‘Neglect of duty’: Chief judge refers Leon Clerk Gwen Marshall Knight to Supreme Court” via Jeff Burlew of The Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Clerk of Court Knight, whose office has been the talk of courthouse circles for months over major performance problems, was notified by the chief judge of the 2nd Judicial Circuit that he is referring her to the Florida Supreme Court for “neglect of duty.” In a scathing, eight-page letter, Chief Judge Frank Allman wrote that he had received “numerous and ongoing” complaints about the clerk’s office from “an array of judicial stakeholders,” including the public defender, state attorney, private lawyers, members of the media, court administration and judges. The chief judge cited a litany of examples, including docket errors in felony cases that led to the unlawful arrest of one woman and the unlawful release of another.

“Could Florida law complicate a TMH sale? City says no, but courts may have final say” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — A law governing the sale of municipal hospitals could complicate any proceedings with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Still, the city claims it has determined that the law doesn’t apply. Discussions are still ongoing among the City of Tallahassee, TMH, and Florida State University regarding how to advance health care in the capital city and county. While a sale of TMH hasn’t been decided yet, it has been the center of many discussions, raising questions about the law. “In the case of TMH, it’s not a municipal hospital, it’s a community-based hospital,” City Manager Reese Goad said.



— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Exposed to black mold? The fear of Classroom 138” via Chloe Nelson of Venice Gondolier — Health complaints dated back more than a decade before at Garden Elementary in Venice — a problem staff said has been largely ignored by the School District until three months ago. Multiple educators and parents stepped forward with medical documents and written timelines of their symptoms, showing that their homes had been tested and were not the cause of the illnesses. Sarasota County Schools placed Garden Elementary, a 50-year-old school in Venice, under investigation for an environmental inspection in April. Jody Dumas, district director of facilities, and Jim Rizk, founder of the Tampa-based company OHC Environmental Engineering Inc. hired by the district to head the investigation at Garden, told the Board they had the problem under control.



— TOP OPINION —

“University of Florida momentum grows toward investing in research and students” via Mori Hosseini for The Palm Beach Post — While many headlines declare a crisis in higher education, I want to point to the blockbuster news that’s being missed: my university announced a new record of $1.33 billion in research spending last year. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about more lifesaving discoveries, technological advances, and practical solutions emerging from our campus. It’s a key part of a larger story that deserves more attention — the University of Florida is advancing across multiple fronts, even as other universities nationally are floundering under the same pressures.

Our success is evident everywhere you look. Philanthropy has soared, with over $560 million raised last year, a clear vote of confidence in our trajectory. Demand to join us has reached historic heights, with a record 91,884 applications from the most academically competitive pool we’ve ever seen. We have also become a refuge for Jewish students facing persecution elsewhere, now boasting one of the nation’s largest Jewish student enrollments. And with HiPerGator AI, the fastest academic supercomputer in the country, we are not just keeping up with the future; we are building it.

We are also expanding physically and academically, with a new campus in Jacksonville and a growing school dedicated to classical and civic education that is becoming a national model. And yes, let’s not forget the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, a victory that proves excellence lives in every corner of our campus. Taken together, these achievements show that despite any headwinds, our momentum is remarkable. Our Board of Trustees demands excellence, and we are leading with a vision that ensures our best days are still ahead.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“The real reason DeSantis is targeting Broward” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis sure knows how to put the “bully” in bully pulpit. The politician with the biggest platform in Florida is now using it to expose excessive local government spending. Armed with new political weaponry, he can bully cities and counties into cooperating with his state-level DOGE operation, using the club of $1,000-a-day fines that can’t be appealed. This crusade begins in Broward, an irresistible target with its liberal political leaders and voters who soundly rejected DeSantis twice. The mission is badly tainted because it looks nakedly partisan. To make matters worse, DeSantis arrived in town on Tuesday with his newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Ingoglia, and they both already sounded convinced that Broward is wasting money, even before conducting any research. On spending, Ingoglia called Broward “one of the worst offenders.” As County Commissioner Steve Geller said, “They reached their conclusions before they did the audit.”

“Broward Mayor: We’re proud of our spending record” via Beam Furr of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — I received a letter from the Florida Department of Government Efficiency regarding an audit of Broward County spending. Despite a name that sounds like something out of a Harry Potter novel, Broward takes this request seriously. We have complied with every request made since Florida DOGE became a legal entity on July 1. The Broward County Commission strives to be as efficient and responsible as possible with every dollar from its residents, while maintaining the high level of service that makes this the best place to live, work, and play. This is not a binary choice. The county budget is an intelligent balance between efficient government and the values of those we represent.

“DeSantis’ local DOGE targets Broward — why Orange should brace itself” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — DeSantis is using his bully pulpit to launch what appears to be a politically motivated crusade against local government spending, starting with liberal strongholds like Broward County and Gainesville. Armed with new authority to impose hefty, unappealable daily fines, DeSantis’ operation seems aimed at discrediting local governments to advance a Republican campaign to slash property taxes. Critics point out the hypocrisy, noting the state budget has ballooned by 27% on DeSantis’ watch, with funds spent on political stunts and questionable contracts. While local accountability is important, this effort looks like a partisan attack designed to make local governments subservient to the state, with Democratic-led areas like Orange County likely next in the crosshairs.

“K-12 scholarship students can help solve public school budget woes” via William Mattox for the Tallahassee Democrat — Amid budget constraints, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna is misdirecting his frustration at families utilizing Florida’s new universal K-12 scholarship programs. He views these families as a financial drain, but they could be a solution. Instead of lamenting the small number of students who’ve left, the district should embrace the “new normal” in education. Leon County Schools could generate new revenue by offering “a la carte” courses to scholarship students, leasing surplus classroom space to private providers, and fostering a robust K-12 ecosystem. By embracing all educational options — public, private, and homeschool — Tallahassee can attract more families and become not just a college town, but a K-12 destination.

“AI in action: Tampa General & Palantir showcase the future of health care” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — At a recent Washington D.C. forum featuring President Trump, Tampa General Hospital showcased its transformative partnership with Palantir, which is revolutionizing patient care through AI. By implementing Palantir’s platform, the hospital has achieved remarkable results, including an 83% reduction in the time required to place patients and a 30% shorter stay for patients with sepsis. According to hospital leaders, these AI-powered tools provide real-time decision support, allowing providers to spend more time with patients and less on paperwork. With over 500 physicians also utilizing ambient listening technology to reduce documentation time by half, Tampa General’s investment in AI is being hailed as a fundamental shift in health care delivery, yielding measurable improvements and saving lives.

“Bogus executive for ‘Miami Vice’ gun replica producer sentenced to federal prison” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A former executive with a fake manufacturing business in Gainesville has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with six federal counts related to fraud. Stuart B. Palmer, founder of Gold Coast Manufacturing Inc., was recently convicted on six counts to which he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida. He’ll be imprisoned for five months. A federal grand jury charged Palmer with a string of fraud-related allegations that occurred between December 2021 and May 2024. Palmer knowingly and willfully devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property using material false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and executed such schemes by causing wire communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce, the federal indictment stated.

