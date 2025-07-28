July 28, 2025
AI in action: Tampa General & Palantir showcase the future of health care
Stethoscope rests on a digital tablet displaying a network of interconnected medical data, symbolizing the integration of technology in healthcare

Stethoscope analyzing futuristic medical data on digital tablet: embracing technological advancements in healthcare
Through Palantir’s AI technologies, the leading academic health system reported an 83% reduction in the amount of time required to place patients

At the recent Hill & Valley Forum in Washington, D.C., Laura DeBerardinis, senior nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital, shared the stage with policymakers, tech founders, and industry visionaries to discuss how AI tools are transforming the health care industry and saving lives in the Tampa Bay region.

“We’re seeing real, measurable improvements in fewer infections, better patient outcomes, and more lives saved,” said DeBerardinis. “With the help of AI, providers spend more time with patients and less time buried in paperwork.”

The summit brought together national leaders and industry experts to explore the future of artificial intelligence. Notable speakers included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, marking the launch of the White House’s new AI Action Plan and highlighting the growing role of AI in health care, infrastructure, and national security.

Tampa General Hospital’s collaboration with Palantir began in 2021 with the implementation of Foundry software. It expanded in 2024 with the deployment of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to create a systemwide Care Coordination Operating System. This platform powers real-time decision-making support tools and workflow automation for front-line care teams.

The Care Coordination Operating System builds on the successful implementation of Palantir’s Foundry software to revolutionize health care management, optimize operational efficiency and enhance patient outcomes. The application of Palantir’s software across the system has enabled Tampa General to reduce the time required to place patients by 83%, while post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) holds have declined by 28%. Additionally, the mean length of stay for sepsis patients has decreased by 30%.

John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, described the transformation as a fundamental shift in health care delivery. “With the power of AI and through our groundbreaking partnership with Palantir, we’ve connected data points to provide systemwide analysis that cuts through bureaucracy, breaks down barriers and optimizes our delivery model. The collaboration between Tampa General and Palantir is truly transforming the health care industry.”

Beyond the Palantir platform, Tampa General is also expanding AI adoption into clinical workflows. More than 500 physicians are now utilizing ambient listening technology that automatically drafts clinical notes, reducing documentation time by half and enhancing the patient experience.

As one of the nation’s leading academic health systems, Tampa General’s ongoing investment in smart, responsible AI integration is shaping the future of health care one life at a time.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Categories