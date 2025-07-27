July 27, 2025
Bogus executive for ‘Miami Vice’ gun replica producer sentenced to federal prison
Drew DixonJuly 27, 20254min0

Justice statue, prison cell hallway, scales, blindfolded, legal
Federal indictment says Stuart Palmer bilked investors out of $64K for fake gun replica scheme.

A former executive with a fake manufacturing business in Gainesville has been sentenced to federal prison in connection to six federal counts related to fraud.

Stuart B. Palmer, founder of Gold Coast Manufacturing Inc. was sentenced recently on six counts he pleaded guilty to in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida. He’ll be imprisoned for five months.

A federal grand jury charged Palmer with a string of fraud-related allegations that occurred in a stretch between December 2021 to May 2024. Palmer “did knowingly and willfully devise and intended to  devise a scheme to defraud and for obtaining money and property by means of material false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises and for the purpose of executing such scheme did cause wire communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce,” the federal indictment stated.

The case centers on Palmer founding his company and then attempting to gin up investment by forming what he called a “founder’s circle.” The company was designed on the false claim to produce and manufacture replicas of the “Bren 10” pistols, which were the10mm firearms often featured in the 1980s crime and detective television series Miami Vice.

Palmer charged investors a fee to join that founder’s circle. He recruited members through a now-defunct Facebook group on the internet social media platform. According to federal prosecutors, Palmer knew there was no production of the replica firearms that was underway, yet he was still able to garner investment funds from people.

According to the document outlining the federal indictment, Palmer took the funds and then used them for personal expenses that had nothing to with manufacturing firearms. Palmer also made fraudulent claims over three years that Gold Coast Manufacturing had established space to produce the weapons. In reality, no such manufacturing space had ever been acquired.

Palmer backed up his false production claims with bogus and doctored photographs that made investors believe the company was running. In reality, according to federal investigators, any potential manufacturing agreement never proceeded past initial specifications for a firearm and he never paid in full  for any initial design work.

Ultimately, according to federal prosecutors, Palmer was able to obtain about $64,4600 from the would-be investors. As part of the plea deal, Palmer has to surrender any proceeds he made from the fraudulent business to the federal government.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

