July 28, 2025
Personnel note: Michael Willson joins Stearns Weaver Miller

Drew Wilson

michael wilson copy
'I believe he will continue to excel in his new role in the private sector.'

Stearns Weaver Miller announced today that Michael Willson has joined its Tallahassee office as part of the firm’s Government Affairs, Administrative & Regulatory Law, and Land Use & Zoning practices.

Willson brings with him over 15 years of experience across Florida’s executive and legislative branches, adding significant depth and insight to the firm’s public policy capabilities.

Over his career, Willson has held senior roles shaping policy and budget decisions in state government. He most recently served as Deputy Staff Director and General Counsel for the House Appropriations Committee — now known as the Budget Committee — where he helped lead development of Florida’s multibillion-dollar budget.

He has also served as Staff Attorney to both the Economic Affairs and Commerce Committees, Policy Chief for environmental issues in the Executive Office of the Governor and held regulatory roles at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Through these roles, Willson developed deep institutional knowledge of Florida’s legislative process, appropriations strategy, regulatory frameworks, and interagency coordination — experience that will benefit Stearns Weaver Miller’s clients navigating complex state policies.

“Over Michael’s career in state government, he has played a crucial role in advising legislative and executive branch leadership on complex issues ranging from environmental, regulatory and economic development matters to crafting Florida’s budget,” said Rep. Lawrence McClure, Chair of the House Budget Committee.

“During my time as Chair, Michael helped advance the Speaker’s vision and ensured that Florida’s budget remained fiscally sound. I believe he will continue to excel in his new role in the private sector.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson

Categories