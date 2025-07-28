Marco Rubio downplays interest in another run for President, floats JD Vance as 2028 pick

Secretary of State Marco Rubio isn’t laying the groundwork for a 2028 candidacy.

He says he’s too busy in his current job, which he sees as the “apex” of his career in public service.

And there’s another member of the current administration he sees as the logical successor to Donald Trump.

“Well, I think JD Vance would be a great nominee … if he decides he wants to do that,” Rubio told Fox News host Lara Trump. “I think he’s doing a great job as Vice President. He’s a close friend and I hope he intends to do it.”

Rubio said his focus is on his current role.

“I know it’s kind of early, you know, but being in the role that I’m in here as the Secretary of State, I really don’t play in politics. There’s actually rules against me being involved in domestic politics, and I want to do this job as, you know, as long as the President allows me to do it and stay in that job, which would keep me here all the way through January of (2029).”

Polling has shown Rubio with some conceptual support in a prospective 2028 field.

Yet Rubio doesn’t seem to be looking to build the kind of political operation he would need to turn some decent early numbers into an early campaign, at least for now.

“You never know what the future holds. You never rule things out or anything like that because you just don’t know. Things change very quickly, but that said, I believe that if I am able to be here, you know, through the duration of this presidency, and we get things done at the pace that we’ve been doing the last six months, I’ll be able to look back at my time in public service and say I made a difference. I had an impact and I served my country in a very positive way, and I would be satisfied with that as the apex of my career.”