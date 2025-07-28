‘These are human institutions’: Ron DeSantis admits possibility of Alligator Alcatraz deportee being wrongfully removed from U.S.

Florida’s Governor is pretty sure that people removed from Alligator Alcatraz and sent out of the country should be.

But he can’t guarantee that 100% given the possibility of human error, he suggested in a recent interview.

“When you’ve already been ordered to be removed, like the illegals we’re talking about here, you know, is it possible that somehow that a removal order, even though you went through the due process, that there was,” Ron DeSantis said. “These are human institutions. I think it’s possible, just like people can be convicted criminally.”

DeSantis then noted that the state “just did a payment for a guy who was in jail in Florida and he got released because he was wrongfully convicted,” before suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “invariably” gets it right.

“So sometimes that can happen, but I can tell you, ICE has no interest, and I’ve dealt with them. They have no interest in utilizing their resource(s) to go after anybody that has a legal right to be here. That is not their intent. They are focusing on people who are in violation of the law. My sense is the people that have already been ordered to be removed, invariably, you meet that, and I think it’s appropriate,” DeSantis told Real Clear Politics.

It’s unclear what recourse someone wrongfully deported would have, either from the federal government or the state of Florida itself.