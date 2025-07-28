July 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘These are human institutions’: Ron DeSantis admits possibility of Alligator Alcatraz deportee being wrongfully removed from U.S.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 28, 20252min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Norse installed as President of the Florida Medical Association

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic operatives: Rebuilding party dominance in Florida will take time. A whole lot of precious time.

HeadlinesOrlando

Ron DeSantis and Blaise Ingoglia are probing Orange County government in next DOGE audit

DeSantis AP Alligator Alcatraz
Any error is not intentional, however.

Florida’s Governor is pretty sure that people removed from Alligator Alcatraz and sent out of the country should be.

But he can’t guarantee that 100% given the possibility of human error, he suggested in a recent interview.

“When you’ve already been ordered to be removed, like the illegals we’re talking about here, you know, is it possible that somehow that a removal order, even though you went through the due process, that there was,” Ron DeSantis said. “These are human institutions. I think it’s possible, just like people can be convicted criminally.”

DeSantis then noted that the state “just did a payment for a guy who was in jail in Florida and he got released because he was wrongfully convicted,” before suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “invariably” gets it right.

“So sometimes that can happen, but I can tell you, ICE has no interest, and I’ve dealt with them. They have no interest in utilizing their resource(s) to go after anybody that has a legal right to be here. That is not their intent. They are focusing on people who are in violation of the law. My sense is the people that have already been ordered to be removed, invariably, you meet that, and I think it’s appropriate,” DeSantis told Real Clear Politics.

It’s unclear what recourse someone wrongfully deported would have, either from the federal government or the state of Florida itself.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFelipe Sousa-Lazaballet will launch HD 42 campaign in Orlando Tuesday

nextRobert Novo III launches challenge to Laura Dominguez for Miami Beach Commission

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    July 28, 2025 at 5:39 pm

    “Ooops my bad,” says Ronny.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories