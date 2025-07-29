July 29, 2025
Ron DeSantis focuses on Zohran Mamdani, NYC in speech to sheriffs

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20253min1

'That ain't my cup of tea.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t shake his New York state of mind.

That’s one interpretation of his remarks at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando, in which the Governor invoked the dread specter of the Big Apple and mayoral campaign front-runner Zohran Mamdani as a framing for his tried-and-true law and order message from beginning to end.

“I think you’re going to end up at this conference next year, potentially, be talking about, hey, they elected some anti law enforcement mayor in New York City, and now all these NYPD cops want to come work in our agencies and get the $5,000 bonus, and I think that that’s, unfortunately, something … that may happen if they do this (in New York),” DeSantis said early in his remarks.

DeSantis would invoke “transfers from other states” again soon enough.

“Like I said, I do think you’re going to see strong interest in New York City if this election goes the way that some people are predicting. I mean, I don’t know about you, but would you want to put on a uniform and go out and serve if the mayor doesn’t even think your agency should exist or get any funding at all, doesn’t think police should go in dangerous areas, that they should send social workers into there? That ain’t my cup of tea, and I don’t think anybody who wears the uniform thinks those policies will succeed.”

DeSantis has called Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in New York, a “communist” who could begin the “collapse of New York City.” He has complained that the candidate wants to replace police with social workersHe’s said repeatedly that he expects the price of real estate to go up because of the exodus of arrivals from the Empire State.

Yet his commitment thus far seems mostly rhetorical. He has not, for example, lent his political apparatus to Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee in the NYC mayoral race.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida

    July 29, 2025 at 9:56 am

    “IF MAMDANI DID NOT EXIST, IT WOULD BE NECESSARY TO INVENT HIM”.

    Bless the good people of the City of New York for electing this clown. (The Republican nominee doesn’t have a chance and Andrew is a joke).

    Every time we need to remind the rest of us what will happen if we don’t pay attention, Mamdani is there to close the deal for us.

    Big Apple, you go!!

    Reply

Categories