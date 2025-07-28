Volatile Florida gas prices 2 cents per gallon higher than last week

Gas prices in Florida fluctuated a lot over the past week before settling at a rate 2 cents per gallon more than they were a week ago.
The state average dropped 8 cents last week, jumped 13 cents midweek and dipped another 3 cents through the weekend.
On Sunday, the state average was $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. That’s 10 cents higher than a month ago, but 31 cents lower than this time last year.
The price at the pump in the Sunshine State has moved within a 31-cent window since September, ranging from $2.92 per gallon to $3.23. That price pattern parallels oil market trends, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
“While gas prices may shift from week to week, overall they tend to follow a relatively steady pattern,” he said in a statement.
“As long as oil prices remain stable, drivers can expect pump prices to stay within their current range.”
The most affordable metropolitan market for Florida motorists is the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying an average $2.84 per gallon, followed by Panama City and Pensacola, which both have average per-gallon gas prices of $2.89.
The priciest market is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas costs $3.25 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($.3.18) and Ocala ($3.16).
Nationally, the cheapest gas is in Mississippi ($2.70), while California and Hawaii are tied for having the priciest petrol at $4.48 per gallon.
One comment
PeterH
July 28, 2025 at 10:15 am
In the coming months we’ll be selling billions of crude to the EU to keep pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Stopping Russian exports will be the next squeeze on the Russian economy. Gasoline prices in the USA will certainly rise.