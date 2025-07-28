Florida GOP to honor Susie Wiles as ‘Statesman of the Year’

Next month, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) will honor the person President Donald Trump likes to call the “most powerful woman in the world.”

Susie Wiles, the current Chief of Staff in the White House, will accept the party’s coveted “Statesman of the Year” award at the Red Florida Dinner on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

“Susie Wiles has shaped not just Florida politics, but the future of our country,” said RPOF Chairman Evan Power. “From Jacksonville to Tallahassee and now the White House, her leadership, integrity, and unmatched political instincts have defined a generation. Honoring her as our 2025 Statesman of the Year is a tribute to her extraordinary career and enduring impact.”

It is difficult to imagine Florida’s Republican domination without Wiles, a skilled political and policy operative who has made her home in the Jacksonville area for decades.

She was instrumental in early statewide election victories for former Governor and current Senator Rick Scott, as well as current Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite an acrimonious falling out with DeSantis after his 2018 victory, Wiles continued to thrive and played a key role in helping President Trump sweep swing states as co-campaign manager.

Other architects of Trump’s historic win will be on hand in Orlando, including Chris LaCivita (the other co-campaign manager) and pollsters Tony Fabrizio.

Scott, Congressman Byron Donalds, and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley will be among the other invited speakers to an event that looks back at victories that have happened, and seemingly (given Donalds and Whatley are running for Florida Governor and North Carolina Senator, respectively) lays the groundwork for the 2026 cycle as well.