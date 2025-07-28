Blaise Ingoglia backs Ralph Massullo as successor in SD 11

They were once colleagues, and for a brief time, political rivals.

Today though, Blaise Ingoglia is all for Ralph Massullo.

Ingoglia, sworn in as Chief Financial Officer last week, endorsed former Rep. Massullo for the Senate District 11 seat Ingoglia just vacated.

“I’ve had the honor to represent Senate District 11 and can think of no better person to carry on our community’s collective fight for conservative governance than Ralph Massullo,” Ingoglia said. “Ralph is a friend, a pillar of our community, and a proven, Florida First conservative who will get real results for our state.”

The Primary is Sept. 11. The General Election, if necessary, is Dec. 9.

Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, served District 23 from 2016 until 2024. Ingoglia, a former state Republican Party Chairman, had served his first term when Massulo took office.

In 2022, when then-Sen. Wilton Simpson ran for Agriculture Commissioner, Ingoglia and Massullo both planned a SD 11 run.

However, before the campaign got into gear, Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the Spring Hill Republican over Massullo. That ended Massullo’s Senate campaign, relegating him to a re-election bid he easily won.

Massullo celebrated Ingoglia’s support.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of CFO Ingoglia. His longtime leadership for the Nature Coast has set a high standard and I’m committed to standing for the conservative principles that he fought for every day. With his support, I will continue serving our district with the utmost integrity, honor, and dedication to the Florida First values we share to build a brighter future for all Floridians,” Massullo said.

Massullo has picked up numerous endorsements in the two weeks since his campaign announcement. In addition to Ingoglia and DeSantis, he also boasts support from Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, state Reps. JJ Grow, Jeff Holcomb, and John Temple, Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.