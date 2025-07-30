Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.30.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Sea & Shoreline, one of the country’s most prolific aquatic restoration firms, has added Brett Cyphers as its new Director of Government Affairs. This power move reflects the company’s deep and expanding role in implementing Florida’s water and environmental goals.

From his days crafting water and environmental policy in the Governor’s Office and at DEP, Cyphers has left his mark across nearly every water-centric corner of the state.

But it’s not just the resume that makes this move compelling. It’s the way Cyphers connects water policy to people. In recent years, he’s taken that connection statewide as the host of Water for Fighting, a niche podcast that has become a kind of fireside chat for Florida’s environmental insiders – a space where former Governors, Agriculture Commissioners, agency heads, and front-line scientists get to talk candidly about the big picture and the small battles that define environmental stewardship in Florida and beyond.

“Brett’s deep knowledge of Florida’s environmental policy landscape and his longstanding relationships with key stakeholders across government make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Carter Henne, CEO of Sea & Shoreline. “He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to protecting Florida’s water resources, and we’re excited for him to help expand our mission and amplify our voice.”

Along with partners Ryan Matthews, Jeff Littlejohn, and Patrick Gillespie, Cyphers is also co-owner of The Florida Specifier, a long-running environmental publication with a new companion podcast that explores the intersection of policy, science, and regulation. Together, these platforms reflect something rare in Tallahassee: a genuine effort to invite public understanding into a world that too often stays behind closed doors and an alphabet soup of acronyms.

Sea & Shoreline’s voice has been getting louder in recent years – and for good reason. As Florida’s waterways face mounting pressure from development, nutrient pollution, and disappearing seagrass beds, the company has positioned itself as a science-forward, shovel-ready leader in aquatic restoration.

Their work ranges from restoring submerged aquatic vegetation, building living shorelines, and launching large-scale campaigns like Seagrass Saves Sea Life – a response to the heartbreaking manatee die-offs caused by habitat loss.

For Cyphers, the new role feels like a natural extension of everything he’s done and everything he still wants to do.

“I have spent most of my career immersed in water issues, from shaping legislation and securing funding to implementing solutions on the ground,” said Cyphers. “Sea & Shoreline delivers science-led solutions that work. I’m honored to join a team with such a clear purpose and a proven record of results.”

Cyphers’ draw toward public service runs deep. A veteran of both the U.S. Army and Florida National Guard, he served in combat during Operation Desert Storm – alongside both his father and brother – and supported relief efforts after Hurricane Andrew. He started his civilian government work during the 2001 redistricting process in the Florida Senate, followed by roles under Governors Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist, Rick Scott, and Ron DeSantis, and through the legislative trenches of the Florida House. Along the way, he met his wife, Karen, and together they’ve built a life in Tallahassee with their three daughters.

Now, with one foot still in the world of conversation and the other squarely back in implementation, Cyphers is returning to where he feels most useful: helping Florida’s water systems, and the people who depend on them, thrive for the long haul.

And luckily, you might still catch him behind the mic.

___

Spotted — Sen. Joe Gruters at RNC fundraiser in Big Sky, Montana, that featured an appearance by Vice President JD Vance.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@DrNeilStone: New study from Denmark of over 1.5 MILLION people who received an mRNA COVID vaccine, NO increased risk of 29 different adverse events. Filter out the noise. Look at real data. mRNA vaccines are incredibly safe.

—@Barchart: Credit markets are pricing in a 6-level credit downgrade for the United States, which would give it a rating of BBB, just a smidge above investment grade. Probably Fine?

—@RealDonaldTrump: Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE! Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak and very insecure Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.

—@VlCivita: I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the incredible @WhiteHouse Communications team as Regional Communications Director! Working with reporters across the country on behalf of @POTUS and the American people is a dream come true.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MattDevittWX: Two separate sites in Tampa, the International Airport and MacDill AFB, are both currently reporting a heat index of 120. Brutal stuff right now.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s new cultural warrior is the man behind Alligator Alcatraz” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Florida’s new Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is rapidly raising his national profile after opening a controversial immigration detention center he dubbed Alligator Alcatraz. A former chief of staff to Gov. DeSantis, Uthmeier’s recent actions earned a high-profile visit and public praise from President Donald Trump.

Trump lauded Uthmeier as a “good-looking guy” with “a future,” signaling a potential political realignment in the state.

The visit is being viewed as a political coup for the 37-year-old lawyer, who has never appeared on a ballot. Trump’s potential endorsement could be crucial for Uthmeier’s expected run for a full term next year, especially amid speculation that Florida’s Midterm Primaries may feature slates of candidates backed by Trump versus those supported by the term-limited DeSantis. The moment provides Uthmeier a powerful ally as his former boss’s influence wanes.

However, Uthmeier’s ascent is shadowed by significant legal and ethical challenges. State prosecutors are investigating his involvement in the financial transactions of a charity linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis, where millions were allegedly routed to a political committee he ran. Uthmeier, who denies wrongdoing, was also recently held in civil contempt of court by a federal judge for defying an order to halt enforcement of a new state immigration law.

Since his appointment, Uthmeier has followed an aggressive, culture-war playbook similar to his former boss. He has filed a class-action lawsuit against Target over its LGBTQ+ activism, subpoenaed a small bar for hosting a Pride event with drag performers, and threatened legal action against a gym for its transgender-inclusive bathroom policy.

His actions on immigration have been particularly forceful, solidifying his reputation as a hard-line conservative.

— STATEWIDE —

“Hope Florida charity says Ron DeSantis officials didn’t need to report gifts” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Lawmakers and DeSantis administration officials who were wined and dined at a private golf resort last year were told they don’t have to disclose lavish hotel rooms and custom golf bags as gifts to the state Ethics Commission. Under state law, gifts over $100 from state-created charities, such as the Hope Florida Foundation that sponsored last year’s event, must be reported to the Commission. But after the Times/Herald wrote about the fundraiser last month, the president of the Hope Florida Foundation instructed attendees not to bother: These weren’t gifts.

“Florida has no formal hurricane plan for Alligator Alcatraz” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — The state of Florida has no formal, completed hurricane plan for Alligator Alcatraz, the new immigrant detention center in the Everglades. Despite DeSantis’ assurances that the facility is prepared, the Florida Department of Emergency Management confirmed no such record exists. This revelation has heightened concerns, particularly for the neighboring Miccosukee Tribe, which calls the lack of planning “reckless.” The tribe, which has extensive storm protocols, highlights the significant flood risks in the area, noting that past storms have required pumps to keep their own reinforced concrete village dry. The absence of a formal plan for the temporary tent-and-trailer facility raises serious questions about the safety of both detainees and staff during hurricane season.

“Florida GOP legislators mum on DeSantis redistricting push” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s Republican-led Legislature is silent on DeSantis’ proposal to redraw the state’s congressional map mid-decade, a move he says is justified by a recent court ruling and one that could further favor the GOP. DeSantis vetoed the initial 2022 map and pushed through a plan that flipped four seats to Republicans, creating a 20-8 advantage. Now, he suggests other districts may need a “remedy.” Democrats call the idea a “desperate attempt to rig the system” and vow to fight it. While GOP legislative leaders are noncommittal, any changes could create chaos for local election officials ahead of 2026, and some speculate lawmakers may prefer to avoid more lawsuits over an already favorable map.

“DeSantis readies AI policies, worries technology could disrupt Florida jobs” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis is readying new policies to address the influence of artificial intelligence, worried the rapidly evolving technology could harm Floridians. DeSantis has outlined a variety of AI critiques at recent events — from its potential to disrupt the job market to its lack of knowledge about Florida Gators athletics. “I’m not one to say that we should just turn over our humanity to artificial intelligence,” he said Monday in Panama City. “I think it’s very dangerous, potentially.” He hasn’t listed specific policy ideas, but he said Monday he plans to roll out an AI framework within the next few months. He added that the approach may require legislative action. “I don’t want our experience, our ability to live and pursue happiness, which is what the Founding Fathers intended, to be subordinated to the whims of these Big Tech guys,” he said.

“Florida leaders hid money for controversial higher education project” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida is launching a controversial college Oversight Board using a secret $4 million taxpayer earmark, a plan spearheaded by DeSantis. The hidden funds, secured by former Republican House Speaker Paul Renner, allow Florida and other southern states to create their own politically controlled accreditor. This initiative aims to bypass the authority of independent agencies like SACSCOC, which have challenged the DeSantis administration’s efforts to control universities. Since accreditation is crucial for schools to receive federal student aid, this new body could shield state political interference from consequences. The plan was kept secret until a Republican presidential victory and is now advancing with potential approval from the Trump administration, threatening the independent licensing of American universities.

“House slammed as a ‘Lawsuit Inferno’ by national tort reform group” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House lawmakers’ burning desire to peel back restrictions on lawsuits in Florida has attracted the ire – and a “Lawsuit Inferno” label – by the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA). The Washington-based group branded the Legislature’s lower chamber with the worst designation possible in its annual “Legislative HeatCheck” report, lumping Florida in with states like Colorado, Illinois, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. What they all had in common, ATRA President Sherman “Tiger” Joyce said, was a concerted effort by elected leaders to undo tort reforms that made each state’s legal and insurance landscapes more affordable. “This year, the Florida House of Representatives made multiple, shameful attempts to repeal landmark legal reforms that they themselves just passed in 2023,” he said.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Company that rescued Floridians from strife-torn Haiti claims state hasn’t paid” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A global rescue and disaster recovery company that helped evacuate Floridians from Haiti last year during a period of civil unrest has sued the state for $7.5 million, claiming Florida failed to pay the company for its role in the rescue efforts. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Tallahassee on Thursday, TAD Recovery Services of Texas said Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie hired the firm, then fired it mid-mission, replaced it with two politically connected vendors, and then asked it to come back when those vendors couldn’t complete the job. The company sued for breach of contract and to recoup money it claims it is still owed.

“DeSantis predicts NYC cops will flee to Florida if Zohran Mamdani wins” via Nick Mordowanec of Newsweek — DeSantis predicts a police exodus from New York City if progressive Democrat Mamdani wins the Mayoral Election. Citing Mamdani’s past calls to defund the police, DeSantis suggested NYPD officers would flock to Florida, drawn by a $5,000 sign-up bonus and a more supportive political environment. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has campaigned on sweeping social programs funded by higher taxes on corporations and millionaires. While his recent rhetoric on policing has softened, DeSantis and other critics warn his policies could accelerate the migration of law enforcement and wealthy residents to lower-tax states like Florida, further impacting New York’s economy and public safety.

“James Uthmeier accuses another local government of sanctuary policies, which could result in their removal” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Like every other county in Florida, the Orange County government agreed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this year, giving Sheriffs’ deputies and corrections officers authority to serve warrants of arrest and removal for immigration violations. However, during a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Board and Mayor Jerry Demings declined a request by ICE and the Florida Sheriffs Association to amend their agreement to include having county corrections officers transport undocumented immigrants to ICE-approved facilities upon request by the federal agency. “We don’t have the capacity to do that,” Demings said. “And if the Sheriffs want to do that, that’s up to the Sheriffs. But in terms of our correctional staff, they are not law enforcement. They are there to take care of the care and custody of persons who are within our Orange County jail.”

“Uthmeier investigating environmental groups for alleged antitrust violations” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Two climate watchdog and consulting organizations are under investigation by Attorney General Uthmeier for what he says are suspected violations of consumer protection and antitrust laws. The Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) have both been served subpoenas after what Uthmeier says was coercion of companies in Florida into “disclosing proprietary data and paying for access under the guise of environmental transparency.” CDP is an international, multinational nonprofit organization designed to guide corporations and their disclosures of environmental footprints. The SBTi claims to align corporate goals with climate research in ecological, social and governance (ESG) standards, a methodology for which the DeSantis administration has taken issue.

“State says Florida auto insurance market ‘turning the corner’ after average rate decline” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Drivers can expect to see lower auto insurance premiums this year from Florida’s top five auto insurers, with state officials reporting that average premiums will see an average rate decrease of 6.5%, the state said. The Office of Insurance Regulation did not list the names of the insurance companies, but says that together, the top five insurance groups represent 78% of Florida’s auto insurance market. “Even with this year’s 6.5% drop, many consumers are still paying more than they were before 2023,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky said. “But we’re trending in the right direction.” The Office of Insurance Regulation reports that the reduction follows a 4.3% average increase in 2024 and a significant 31.7% spike in 2023.

“Ashley Moody rallies Florida Sheriffs, touts legislative wins on fentanyl, immigration” via Florida Politics — Opening the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference, U.S. Sen. Moody addressed the state’s top law enforcement officials on Monday, highlighting recent legislative achievements and presenting a robust policy agenda focused on supporting law enforcement. In her new role as Senator, after serving two terms as the state’s Attorney General, Moody expressed her gratitude to the Sheriffs for their service and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring Florida remains the “most pro-law-enforcement state in the nation.” A key highlight of Moody’s address was the success of the HALT Fentanyl Act, a bill she co-sponsored that was recently signed into law by Trump.

“Over 100,000 illegal hemp packages removed from Florida retailers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — More than 155,000 illegal hemp packages were rounded up from Florida stores as part of a state crackdown on the product regulations. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced on Monday that “Operation Safe Summer” is being conducted throughout the state to remove illegal hemp product packaging from retailers. The operation is an enforcement sweep of stores that sell hemp as well as manufacturers to make sure the products and packaging conform to standards that are designed to prevent children from acquiring the hemp.

“Floridians rush to install rooftop solar panels before tax credits expire” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In the weeks since Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, the phones at Florida solar companies have been ringing off the hook. The law moved up the expiration date of the 30% tax credit for homeowners who install rooftop solar panels to Dec. 31. With the time it takes to get the required permitting and sign a contract with a solar company, that clock is ticking down quickly. When asked if business had spiked as a result of the law, Bill Johnson, who runs a solar company, Brilliant Harvest in Sarasota, replied: “Oh my god.” “Within 48 hours of the bill being signed, we had enough contracts to complete the year,” said Johnson, who’s also Board President of Florida’s solar industry lobbying group.

“Sheriff, state attorney trying to stop challenge to Florida’s ban on open-carry for guns” via Jim Sounders of the News Service of Florida — A St. Lucie County Sheriff and state attorney are urging a federal judge to dismiss a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on openly carrying firearms. The lawsuit, filed by Gun Owners of America and a Palm Beach County resident, argues that the ban violates Second Amendment rights. In their motion for summary judgment, defendants Richard Del Toro and Thomas Bakkedahl assert the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms but not in any specific manner, noting Florida permits concealed carry. The plaintiffs counter that historical precedent supports the right to open carry and that the state’s prohibition is unconstitutional. Both sides are asking the judge to rule without a trial, with the case’s outcome hinging on interpretations of legal and historical precedents.

“Moms For Liberty pioneer Tiffany Justice takes on executive role at Heritage Action” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moms For Liberty co-founder Justice has joined Heritage Action, the political arm of The Heritage Foundation, as executive vice president. “Grassroots action is the key to restoring power to everyday Americans who value freedom and opportunity,” Justice posted on X about the new job. “With the 2026 Midterms ahead, we’ll fight for the American Dream and empower Americans!” Kevin Roberts, President of Heritage Action and The Heritage Foundation, praised the education activist’s work on issues in Florida and across the country. “Tiffany Justice is a force of nature, and her leadership comes at a critical moment when effective advocacy is essential. This is a defining moment for America. It’s not a time to manage, decline or preserve the status quo, but to go on offense for the American Dream — to restore ordered liberty, rekindle virtue, and revive the spirit of self-governance that built this country,” he said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Free speech law could aid Wall Street Journal in Donald Trump defamation suit” via Stephany Matat of USA Today Network — A law central to First Amendment protections in Florida may apply in a federal lawsuit from Trump against the Wall Street Journal, which came after a report about a birthday letter from Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Anti-SLAPP laws (SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation”) are meant to deter people from filing frivolous lawsuits based on someone’s speech or publication, and Florida is among 38 states that have such laws. In some states and court jurisdictions, it could mean a dismissal and awarding attorney fees to the affected party. But federal courts have taken different opinions about whether these laws apply in federal court, and Florida’s law is particularly unusual in that it may award attorney fees to the losing party in federal courts, said David Keating, the president of the Institute for Free Speech.

“Trump: Jeffrey Epstein ‘stole’ young woman from Mar-a-Lago spa” via Ben Johansen of POLITICO — Trump said Tuesday that Epstein “stole” young women from his Mar-a-Lago beach club spa decades ago. “People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “When I heard about it, I told him, I said, listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa … And he was fine. And not too long after, he did it again. And I said outta here.” “I have a great spa,” Trump added. “One of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago.” The anecdote comes a day after Trump said that he severed ties with the disgraced financier and child sex offender, who died in prison by suicide six years ago, after “he stole people who worked for me.”

“The tough task of selling Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ falls to JD Vance” via Jonathan Edwards of The Washington Post — Vance on Monday brought his fight to shape the President’s signature tax and border bill in the eyes of a skeptical public to friendly terrain, making his second pitch this month to workers in a Rust Belt state that the massive, unpopular policy package is a win for working Americans. Vance touted the bill to about 100 workers at a steel plant in northeast Ohio as the engine that will turbocharge the economy and usher in Trump’s promised “new golden age for America,” as a small group of protesters outside lambasted the administration’s handling of issues including tariffs, immigration enforcement, and the Epstein investigation.

“Marco Rubio downplays interest in another run for President, floats Vance as 2028 pick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Despite polling showing potential support, Rubio says he is not laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Vance as a “great nominee” and logical successor to Trump. Rubio cited his commitment to his current role — which he considers the “apex” of his career — and rules preventing his involvement in domestic politics as reasons for staying out of the race. While expressing satisfaction with his service and a desire to complete his term, Rubio did not entirely rule out a future campaign, acknowledging that “you never know what the future holds.” His focus, for now, remains on his job as the nation’s top diplomat.

“Democrats implore Trump to step up role in addressing suffering and starvation in Gaza” via Stephen Groves of The Associated Press — Senate Democrats are imploring Trump’s administration to step up its role in addressing suffering and starvation in Gaza, with more than 40 Senators signing onto a letter Tuesday urging the resumption of ceasefire talks and sharply criticizing an Israeli-backed American organization that had been created to distribute food aid. In a letter to Secretary of State Rubio and the Republican President’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Senators said the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, created in February with backing from the Trump administration, has “failed to address the deepening humanitarian crisis and contributed to an unacceptable and mounting civilian death toll around the organization’s sites.”

“AIPAC appears to drop endorsement of Randy Fine, who called for Gaza to ‘starve away’ until hostages freed” via Jacob Magid of The Times of Israel — AIPAC has apparently withdrawn its endorsement of Fine after he tweeted of Gaza: “Release the hostages. Until then, starve away.” Trump contradicted Fine’s claim that starvation reports were propaganda, stating, “You can’t fake that.” Fine’s name was subsequently removed from AIPAC’s endorsement database. The tweet also sparked rare condemnation from fellow Republicans. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the comment “disgraceful” and the situation a “genocide,” while Rep. Lance Gooden also rejected starving children and called for aid. Their statements mark a notable break, as they join Democrats in publicly voicing alarm over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, a significant move for members of the GOP.

“Commissioner Annie Caputo resigns from Nuclear Regulatory Commission” via Josh Siegel and Kelsey Tamborrino of POLITICO — Caputo, a Republican Commissioner on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, has resigned from the agency, the second abrupt departure in two months from the agency that is at the heart of the Trump administration’s effort to launch a new wave of reactors. Caputo informed staff of her resignation in a statement that said the “time has come for me to more fully focus on my family.” “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as a Commissioner, contributing to the work of the agency. I have decided to resign from the Commission, effective upon the swearing in of my colleague David Wright,” Caputo wrote. Caputo’s exit comes as the Trump administration has moved to exert more control over its independent agencies.

“Top lawyer for National Security Agency is fired” via Julian E. Barnes and Robert Draper of The New York Times — The top lawyer for the National Security Agency was removed from her job on Friday, according to multiple former officials, after conservative activists criticized her. April Falcon Doss had been appointed to the general counsel post in April 2022, during the Joe Biden administration. The webpage on the NSA site that displayed her biography now redirects to an error page. On July 23, the Daily Wire, a conservative website, wrote about Ms. Doss and her former work for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Democratic staff. Later that day, Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist, amplified a social media post critical of Ms. Doss that cited the Daily Wire article.

“U.S. rallies behind Álvaro Uribe, condemn his Colombia conviction as ‘political persecution’” via Antonio María Delgado of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration and prominent Florida officials are lashing out at a Colombian court ruling that found former President Uribe guilty of witness tampering, calling the case politically motivated and denouncing what they described as growing judicial overreach under President Gustavo Petro’s administration. On Monday, a Colombian judge found Uribe guilty of bribing witnesses and committing procedural fraud, marking the first time a former Colombian head of state has been convicted in a criminal trial. The case stems from a legal dispute that began in 2012 and has become one of the country’s most high-profile judicial proceedings in recent memory.

— ELECTIONS —

“Florida TaxWatch says Florida and two other red states were robbed of congressional seats in the last Census” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A proper Census count would give Florida an extra U.S. House seat. Florida TaxWatch, which has complained that the U.S. Census undercounted Florida’s population, released a new report showing the cost of that in congressional reapportionment. That would also mean Florida missed out on an electoral vote for deciding presidential elections. The study shows Florida, Texas and Tennessee — all states carried by Trump in November — all should have one more congressional district. Meanwhile, Colorado, Minnesota and Rhode Island — states won by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris — all should have one less. “In 2020, Florida was one of six states with a statistically significant census undercount. Florida missed an estimated 750,000 residents, 3.48% of its population,” said TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro.

“Darren Soto promises to fight any effort to redistrict Florida before the Midterms” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Soto joined with other House Democrats in sounding alarms on a potential redraw of Florida’s congressional map. The Kissimmee Democrat, one of two Florida Democratic incumbents targeted this election cycle by the National Republican Congressional Committee, participated in a series of videos on the threat mid-decade redistricting efforts could have on the Midterms. Soto alleged House Republicans “want to cheat in the election.” “They want to pick their voters rather than voters picking their representatives,” Soto said. Soto was one of several Democrats from Republican-led states who spoke in a series of social media videos by U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat. Stansbury interviewed Soto on the steps of the Capitol and posted the video, the sixth in the series, on Tuesday.

“Chase Brannan brings in another $45K for HD 10 campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House candidate Brannan raised more than $45,000 in the second quarter for his campaign in House District 10. “Our campaign is powered by local support from right here in our community,” the Macclenny Republican said. “Thanks to that backing, we’ve now posted two consecutive quarters of strong fundraising, a clear sign of momentum and grassroots energy.” The bulk of fundraising, about $42,000, went to Brannan’s campaign account, with the remainder directed to the Friends of Brannan political committee. The haul brings the official campaign’s total fundraising to almost $92,000 since he filed for the open seat in January. Chase Brannan is running for a seat now held by his father, Rep. Chuck Brannan, who has backed his son as a preferred successor.

Save the date:

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade Dems accuse Elections Supervisor of pro-GOP bias, trying to ‘steal’ local elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Democrats are accusing Republican Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia of partisan voter purging after a recent roll maintenance disproportionately removed Democratic and non-party affiliated voters. Over 259,000 voters were removed, with Democrats and NPAs comprising 82% of the total. Garcia insists her office followed state law by removing inactive voters. While some Democratic-aligned consultants call the claim a “fake scandal” and blame poor party turnout, Miami-Dade Democratic Chair Laura Kelley argues the numbers are too “alarming” to ignore. The party has filed public records requests to investigate whether the process was biased, seeking to ensure fairness as the once-blue county trends increasingly Republican.

“Miami’s election date change ‘could create chaos,’ appellate court says” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — As a Miami mayoral candidate’s lawsuit against the city advances, Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeal appeared skeptical of the city’s justification for postponing the November 2025 Election to 2026 without voter approval. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in the lawsuit that mayoral candidate and former city manager Emilio González filed last month after the Miami City Commission voted 3-2 to postpone the election to 2026 via ordinance, rather than through a ballot referendum. The judges pushed back against the city throughout Tuesday’s hearing, appearing to indicate that they are leaning in the same direction as Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Valerie Manno Schurr, who ruled last week that the ordinance the city passed was unlawful and unconstitutional. The city quickly appealed Manno Schurr’s ruling.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida AG: Orange County must transport detainees to ICE facilities, or else” via Ryan Gillespie and Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Attorney General Uthmeier is threatening to have Orange County Commissioners and Mayor Jerry Demings removed from office if they don’t back down from their refusal to let corrections officers transport immigrants to federal detention facilities. In a letter, Uthmeier accused the Orange County leaders of enacting “sanctuary” policies by rejecting the transport proposal from ICE at their July 15 meeting, when they also sought to stop holding immigration detainees without criminal charges in the county’s jail. “By rejecting this addendum presented by ICE and Florida Sheriffs, you adopted a sanctuary policy and failed to exercise best efforts in support of the enforcement of federal immigration law,” Uthmeier wrote. Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who urged her colleagues to fight against efforts to force the county to work with ICE, said the county should “push back” despite the Attorney General’s threat.

“Mexican tourist, brother detained in Alligator Alcatraz now back in Mexico” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Two brothers detained at Alligator Alcatraz, including a Mexican citizen vacationing in Orlando on a valid tourist visa, are now back home in Mexico City, their father said. The brothers were transported from the center in the Everglades to a detention center in Miami and then to another in Brownsville, Texas, on the border of Mexico, before they ended up back in their native country, Martin González said. The multiday process was “traumatizing” for his sons, he added. The brothers’ detention became an international incident when it was made public last week, with the Mexican Consulate issuing a warning to its citizens about visiting Orlando and Mexico’s President demanding they be returned home “immediately” after a traffic stop in Orlando led to their arrest.

“Florida DOGE plans to audit Orange County” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County is in Florida’s auditing crosshairs, with Mayor Demings receiving notice that the so-called state Department of Governmental Efficiency, or DOGE, intends to examine its spending in person next week. The letter, dated July 24 and signed by newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and two other state officials, requests data and responses to about 50 items, covering procurement, salaries, property management, utilities, diversity, equity and inclusion, “Green New Deal,” transportation, grants and homeless services. Its overarching message is that the county is taxing and spending at an exorbitant rate.

“Fort Pierce faces $60K Special Election cost after Commissioner’s child exploitation arrest, resignation” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The City of Fort Pierce is preparing to hold a Special Election to replace City Commissioner James Taylor, who resigned this week following his arrest on 24 felony charges related to child exploitation. The Special Election is estimated to cost taxpayers approximately $60,000. City leaders held a special meeting Monday evening to outline the plan for filling the vacant District 2 seat. The Election will be limited to voters within Taylor’s former district, not citywide. Commissioners discussed options to conserve funds, such as using fewer polling locations or eliminating early and mail-in voting. Still, they indicated they are likely to proceed with methods that allow for broader voter participation, absorbing the estimated cost.

“Angie Gallo seeks Orange County School Board leadership post” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Public Schools Board Member Gallo is running for Chair, a leadership post currently held by Teresa Jacobs. Jacobs, the former Orange County Mayor who was elected School Board Chair in 2018, confirmed Tuesday she does not plan to seek re-election again. So far, no one else has officially filed to run besides Gallo. The non-partisan School Board races are on the November 2026 ballot. Gallo is currently serving her second term representing District 1 for OCPS, which is the eighth largest district in the United States and the fourth largest in Florida.

“Audit says Visit Orlando broke rules on spending public money” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Visit Orlando, which receives tens of millions every year in tourist-tax revenue to promote visitor-dependent Orlando and its attractions, improperly spent some of that public money and lobbied state legislators without county permission, according to a new Orange County Comptroller’s audit. Auditors with Comptroller Phil Diamond raised questions about many Visit Orlando practices and expenditures — including tapping tourist development tax funds to give its top executive a car allowance of $12,210 and also using TDT funds to buy another executive a personal refrigerator. Those executive benefits would be allowed if approved by Visit Orlando’s Board and disclosed to the County Administrator, but they were not.

“Visit Orlando audit findings are ‘not good news for taxpayers,’ Carlos Guillermo Smith said” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A new Orange County audit is raising concerns about Visit Orlando’s spending public money on everything from the CEO’s car allowance to arena sky boxes and a $75,000 Michelin event in New York City as the probe questions the organization’s return on investment for Central Florida. Visit Orlando receives $100 million annually from the countywide hotel tax to promote tourism in Central Florida. Still, the audit accused the organization of inappropriately spending some of that public money. The 66-page audit comes as VO is facing growing scrutiny from local officials who are pushing to use the millions of hotel tax revenue to expand SunRail or toward other community problems. “The long-awaited audit of @VisitOrlando is out — and it’s not good news for taxpayers. Improper use of public $$, lavish spending, questionable ROI,” wrote Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat who sponsored legislation to reform TDT this Session.

— LOCAL: TB —

“‘We know where you all live’: Man charged after threatening four Treasure Island Commissioners” via Ryan Arbogast of WFLA — An Indian Rocks Beach resident has been charged with extortion and stalking after hand-delivering threatening notes to the Treasure Island City Commissioners, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Duncan Andrew Small, 33, is accused of dropping the letters off at each Commissioner’s home. “Because of that, you have to go to sleep at night with protection on your nightstand. It is just completely unbelievable that this comes along with being a Commissioner in this small town. To me, it’s just really, really, really sad,” Commissioner Chris Clark, who represents Isle of Palms, said. Small and an accomplice dropped off the letters at all four homes sometime around 12:30 a.m. on July 21.

“Russian national accused of filing fraudulent voter registration applications in Pinellas officially pleads guilty” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A Russian national living in South Florida has pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registrations, as well as four counts of submitting fraudulent voter registrations. Dmitry Shushlebin, who resides in Miami Beach, entered his guilty plea on Friday at the federal courthouse in Tampa before Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone. “I determined that the guilty plea was knowledgeable and voluntary, and that the offense charged is supported by an independent basis in fact containing each of the essential elements of such offense,” Sansone wrote in her acceptance of the plea, noting that Shushlebin “be adjudged guilty and have sentence imposed accordingly.”

“Hillsborough deputies identify Cuban nationals accused of stealing expensive electronic parts from trucks” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Law enforcement officials have busted a ring of thieves stealing electronic components from tractor-trailer trucks in several counties in the state, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Florida Attorney General Uthmeier announced Tuesday. The accused racketeering ring also involves four suspects, all of whom are Cuban foreign nationals and have no legal status in the United States. Chronister said a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detective was alerted to the crime ring when several owners of tractor-trailer rigs reported their “electronic control modules (ECM)” were stolen from the vehicles in May. The trucks were parked at tractor-trailer parking facilities that house many of the vehicles from different companies.

“Citrus County boosts impact fees to address growth” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Commissioners, faced with unprecedented growth and millions of dollars in unfunded needs, have approved a significant uptick in impact fees. The fees, one-time charges on new construction to offset the cost of growth, are jumping 65% to $13,109 for single-family homes. Fees for other categories rose as well. The biggest jumps are for transportation and schools. Commissioners lamented the new fees, while a massive jump from where they’ve been the last five years, will not be enough to handle the county’s most significant transportation need: Widening County Road 491 7 miles between Beverly Hills and State Road 200 north of Hernando, roughly estimated at $175 million.

“Kanika Tomalin’s fight for equity comes ‘full circle’” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Over 300 people celebrated Dr. Tomalin’s return to lead an organization she helped create a decade ago and her plans for St. Petersburg’s largest grantmaking foundation’s future. The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg held a “Full Circle Celebration” on Nov. 16 for its new president and CEO at the Center for Health Equity. The date also represented the decennial anniversary of Tomalin becoming the city’s first Black female Deputy Mayor. After lighthearted team introductions and a fireside chat, Tomalin got down to business. The fifth-generation St. Petersburg native concluded her keynote address by encouraging attendees to help “demystify diversity” and “set tables you control with enough seats for every voice.”

“U.S. News and World Report ranks Tampa General top in the Tampa Bay region for 10th year” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is stocking its trophy case with another national recognition. The leading academic health system has been ranked No. 1 in the Tampa Bay region by U.S. News and World Report for the 10th year in a row. It also earned recognition as a top 50 hospital in the nation in multiple specialties. “As a result of the transformative work of our team members and providers, powered by our strong academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General is ranked the #1 hospital in the Tampa Bay region for the 10th year in a row,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“UF keeps interim president for another month” via Fresh Take Florida — As the University of Florida continues to search for a permanent leader, interim President Kent Fuchs has agreed to a one-month contract extension ending Sept. 1, a UF spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. A new interim president will be named before Fuchs steps down, UF spokesperson Steve Orlando said. The university plans to launch a new presidential search early next year. Fuchs was UF’s president from 2015 until 2023, and he has been its interim president since August 2024. Details about the leadership transition were discussed at a presidential Cabinet meeting Tuesday. So far, the university has not released information on the makeup or timeline of the search committee, nor has it announced any potential candidates to succeed Fuchs in the interim role.

“UF program produces new wave of agricultural leaders” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A cohort of 29 agribusiness leaders has graduated from the Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources, a program run by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences that has been churning out industry leaders since 1991. This year’s graduates, whom I had the honor of speaking with during their journey through the program, are a particular breed of excellence well-prepared to lead in the critical areas of agriculture and natural resources, and to strengthen Florida’s robust network of rural communities. The group underwent a rigorous two-year leadership development program, including 55 days of immersive training through 10 multiday seminars across the state; a 10-day national study trip in Washington D.C., Washington state, and Pennsylvania; and a two-week international capstone experience in Ghana and Kenya.

“‘Right thing to do’: City Commissioners support holding public hearing to discuss TMH sale” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee City Commissioners agree the public should play a key role in deciding the future of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, whose land and assets the city owns under a $1-a-year lease. The debate centers on holding formal public hearings. While a state law requires them to sell municipal hospitals, the city attorney claims it doesn’t apply. Still, there is broad support for public input. Mayor John Dailey called hearings the ‘right thing to do,’ while Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter are pushing hardest for transparency. Matlow emphasized the hospital is a ‘billion-dollar asset’ belonging to the people, with Porter calling it the ‘biggest decision in local government.’

“Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland is latest Republican exploring run for Mayor” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Holland is exploring a run for Mayor in 2027, saying he is “all in” on becoming a candidate but wants to gauge whether there is a path for a Republican challenger to defeat Democratic incumbent Donna Deegan. He joins City Council member Ron Salem among current Republican officeholders considering a challenge to Deegan. Three Republicans have already filed, including the founder of the Grounds of Grace coffee company. Holland, who has repeatedly won countywide races for Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections, has tested running for Mayor in previous election cycles. He said he’s reached the point in his career that if he’s going to run for Mayor, the 2027 Election would be the last slot for him to do it.

“Jacksonville Council members split from Donna Deegan by saying they want property tax rate cut” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico and several Council members say it’s time for the city to offer some property tax relief. Still, the City Council has not yet set any specific target for what that might mean for this year’s tax bills. Carrico has been joined by several members of the City Council, saying they want to see if the 2025-26 budget they vote on in September can cut the property tax rate that has largely been the same over the past 12 years. “We’re not making any promises, but I definitely want to address that during the budget because I think we owe it to our constituents to give them some sort of relief,” City Council Finance Committee Chair Raul Arias said at a recent Finance Committee meeting.

“Longtime Jacksonville teachers union VP set to plead guilty in $1M fraud case” via Steve Patterson OF The Florida Times-Union — The former No. 2 officeholder at the Duval County teachers’ union will plead guilty on Aug. 4 to some charges from an indictment accusing her of stealing $1.2 million in unearned vacation time, court records indicate. Ruby George, 81, who had retired as executive vice president of Duval Teachers United, was indicted in December with former DTU President Terrie Brady on charges that could carry decades of prison time. Both women pleaded not guilty in January and have been scheduled to stand trial in September.

“St. Johns County proposes $1.27B budget to cover explosive growth” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — One of the fastest-growing counties in Florida is facing a proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year, designed to fund enhanced services that support its growth. St. Johns County Commissioners now have a $1.27-billion spending plan for the next year to consider before the fiscal year goes into effect Oct. 1. About 13% of the county’s total proposed spending plan for next year is, for the moment, earmarked for capital improvement projects. That accounts for $169 million, which would pay for the construction of new parks, fire stations, roads, and 64 new employees to provide services to taxpayers, as well as expansion of operations. Another $25 million is set to cover costs for emergency response reserves.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘Nobody’s scared of DOGE.’ Manatee officials react to DeSantis budget questions” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — DeSantis has ordered a state audit of Manatee County by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to investigate its “expanding budget” and potential reckless spending. Despite the scrutiny, County Commissioners projected confidence, stating they have “nothing to hide.” Just days after the announcement, the Board unanimously advanced a controversial $13.5 million purchase of Mixon Fruit Farms, a transaction highlighted explicitly by the state. Commissioner George Kruse said that if the county had acted properly, it shouldn’t fear the audit. In a parallel move, the county also appointed members to its local efficiency Committee, officially welcoming the state’s investigation while expressing pride in its financial stewardship.

— TOP OPINION —

“Epstein accomplice Ghislane Maxwell angles for a Trump pardon. Would she lie to help him?” via Chris Brennan of USA Today — We don’t know what convicted child sex trafficker Maxwell said during recent prison interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, or how she will respond to a congressional subpoena. But this seems like the right time to ask if anyone should believe a single word she says.

Let’s remember what we do know. Maxwell is in prison for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein’s abuse. The grand jury that indicted her during Trump’s first term also charged her with two counts of perjury for lying under oath about these very crimes.

So why should we believe her now, as she sits in a Florida prison? Doesn’t it make more sense to wonder if she is willing to lie to help herself, especially if it also helps Trump, a man she once socialized with?

Trump, who once wished her well after her indictment, is now President again and openly floating his power to pardon her, all while claiming ignorance about a scandal consuming his presidency. This is the same President whose Justice Department is now interviewing her.

The situation is made even more suspect by Maxwell’s lawyer, who is simultaneously appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court while making direct appeals to Trump on social media.

If Maxwell hopes for protection, Trump is her best bet. But this scandal has metastasized.

This is what passes for bipartisanship today: people across the political spectrum are all wondering why on earth anyone would believe anything Maxwell has to say.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“The Trump presidency takes a better turn” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — Trump is starting to have a much more successful presidency. This is not what we, his foam-at-the-mouth critics, had planned or perhaps secretly hoped for. Some of this is a function of good policy, like getting NATO’s European members and Canada to spend much more on their defense, something previous American Presidents asked for, but much too politely. Far from destroying the Atlantic alliance, as his critics feared, Trump may wind up being remembered for reviving and rebalancing it, to the advantage of both sides. Some of this is belated good policy: Speeding the delivery of arms to Ukraine, after Trump’s disastrous initial pressure campaign on Ukraine backfired by emboldening Vladimir Putin, is the only way to end the war.

“Epstein case shows why secret proceedings stink” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A few years ago, many on the right were doggedly following the Epstein case, convinced that if the full story was released, it would be damning to powerful Democrats. I’ve long argued that secrecy in justice proceedings is generally a terrible idea. When prosecutors dish out selective justice behind closed doors, it breeds distrust and encourages misconduct. Dozens of victims came forward. Some as young as 14. But after prosecutors took the case to a secretive grand jury process, they emerged with a revoltingly lax deal. How lax? Epstein would serve only 13 months and enjoy privileges so posh that he was allowed to be chauffeured from prison to his private office when he felt inclined. The case stunk, big-time. Victims wondered what prosecutors could have possibly told the grand jury behind closed doors to result in such a light sentence for such heinous crimes.

“Some think I’m too old to be the Mayor of Miami. Here’s why they’re wrong” via Xavier L. Suarez for the Miami Herald — In the last few days, since I declared my candidacy for Miami Mayor again this November, I’ve been told that at my age, 76, I’m too old for the rigors of public office. I’m told I should step aside and focus on family, as if elderhood is some quiet waiting room. That’s how some put it: encouraging me to dedicate myself to the grandkids and fade from public life after 40 years as Mayor of Miami and a Miami-Dade Commissioner. I disagree — forcefully. I may be older, but age alone doesn’t disqualify anyone from leadership. If anything, it brings perspective, steadiness and an even deeper sense of purpose. I can still think, handle public speaking and take decisive action. Yes, I’m older. But with that age comes experience and clarity. And what I see — especially now — is a city that still needs steady hands and seasoned leadership as the current Mayor, my son, Francis Suarez, prepares to leave office.

“As Tampa Bay hits 100 degrees, workers are left in harm’s way” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Who doesn’t love to break a record, to be at the center of a juicy fun fact? For instance, Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa boasted the title of world’s longest sidewalk until it was unseated by one in Texas. Tampa is also called the lightning capital of the world, though that’s up for debate with our competitors. Looking at you, Venezuela! Until last weekend, Tampa could lay claim to a more solid bit of dinner party trivia: The temperature here never hit three digits. This area’s sea breeze pushes extreme heat back from the brink, offering a small comfort in a steadfast armpit. Well, frogs. Welcome to the pot. Air temperatures hit 100 degrees at Tampa International Airport on Sunday, breaking the old record of 99 degrees in 2020. This feather in our sweatband is nothing to celebrate, not like “world’s largest parade of food trucks” or the time a local guy broke the record for fastest game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

“Brightline is following the rules. Don’t blame it for people’s bad choices” via the Miami Herald editorial board — South of Cocoa, Brightline is not a high-speed railroad. Maximum speed is less than 80 miles per hour, which is comparable to interstate highway speeds. Brightline, however, is a high-frequency railroad offering multiple departures daily. Every passenger on Brightline represents an automobile trip not taken. Data strongly suggests that travel by rail is far safer than by automobile. Brightline has adhered to all federal and state safety requirements. One must acknowledge that everyone who perished died due to either inattention, reckless driving, or their own intent. All were trespassing. Major highways like I-95 remain the deadliest routes along this corridor, with persistently high fatality counts. A notorious 3.85-mile segment in Miami’s Little River neighborhood recorded 27 fatalities, equating to roughly seven deaths per mile, making it the most dangerous in the state.

— ALOE —

“$1 million offered for cultural celebrations of nation’s 250th birthday” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Cultural organizations have a chance to receive part of a $1 million pot of money for events celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday next July 4 — but they have to act fast. Florida’s Department of State answered one of the lingering questions in the state budget approved in June when it announced late last week it would take applications for the America 250 Florida grant program through Aug. 6. The America 250 Florida grant applications will be scored on the proposed projects’ relevance to the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, their impact, budget and the quality of the application, the Department of State said, without elaborating on who will do the scoring.

