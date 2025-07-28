Byron Donalds fires shots at ‘radical Democrat’ David Jolly over Second Amendment statements

While questions swirl about whether U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds will face GOP opposition for Governor, the Naples Republican remains focused on his Democratic opponent.

Donalds’ gubernatorial campaign launched a new ad attacking former U.S. Rep. David Jolly’s statements on gun regulation. The 40-second clip ties together commentary by the MSNBC contributor questioning whether the Constitution should even retain the Second Amendment.

“You can say I don’t agree with the Second Amendment. Maybe I don’t. I don’t care,” Jolly says in the first highlighted clip. “The ability of anybody to buy a gun is absolutely foolish.”

Donalds, by contrast, often notes in campaign speeches that he voted against a bill following the Parkland school shooting that raised the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 despite extreme political pressure in 2018. He cited his vote against Florida’s red flag law when he launched his campaign in March. The law created a path to remove firearms from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Donalds’ campaign said Florida voters want someone who supports gun ownership rights.

“David Jolly wants to abolish the Second Amendment and trample on Floridians’ fundamental rights and freedoms. Florida voters should tell radical Democrat David Jolly to keep his hands off their guns,” said Ryan Smith, Chief Strategist for the Byron Donalds Campaign.”

“As the (President Donald) Trump-endorsed candidate for Florida Governor, Byron Donalds will always protect our Second Amendment rights. Byron has never bowed to the gun control lobby, and he never will.”

Jolly quickly commented on the ad after Donalds’ campaign posted it online.

“The real question is what is Byron Donalds willing to do to save kids’ lives?” Jolly posted on X. “I’ve made clear I’m willing to try, and I think that’s what Florida’s families want. Byron seems willing to sell Florida’s kids out to the gun lobby. As Governor, I won’t.”

The latest ad banks on Florida remaining a state protective of gun rights, highlighting Jolly’s most envelope-pushing statements such as suggesting “we need dramatic, ambitious gun control laws in the United States.”

Donalds and Jolly remain the only major candidates from their respective parties to file for the 2026 Governor’s race.

🎥🎥 NEW AD: Florida Democrat David Jolly wants to take away your Second Amendment rights ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KcPr9Z004a — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) July 28, 2025