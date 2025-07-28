Happy 150th birthday, Orlando! City unveils a week of celebration in honor of milestone

In honor of Orlando’s 150th birthday, the city is planning a week of festivities this week, including a day of community service and free admission to several local attractions.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will unveil a new bench at the city-owned Harry P. Leu Gardens 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The bench, which will serve as a place of rest and relaxation for visitors to Harry P. Leu Gardens, was made with more than 1,000 pounds of plastic that residents collected during Keep Orlando Beautiful events over the last few months as part of the community’s commitment to sustainability,” the city said in a news release.

On Thursday, Orlando City Commissioners are hosting a citywide community service day in partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful and other nonprofits.

Spread across all six city districts, the volunteers will assemble hygiene kits, pack boxes for a food pantry, pick up trash and more.

The public is encouraged to participate and can sign up online.

Dyer and District 3 City Commissioner Robert Stuart are also hosting an Orlando birthday-themed trivia at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road. The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday after the community service. Ivanhoe is making a special limited-edition brew in honor of the City Beautiful’s birthday.

Harry P. Leu Gardens, the Mennello Museum of American Art, and the Orange County Regional History Center are all offering free admission Thursday. In the middle of the extreme July heat, the art museum and the history center will provide some air-conditioned fun. Leu Gardens is open until 8 p.m. that day for extended hours when it’s cooler outside.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Orlando’s Downtown Development Board is hosting a party at Discover Downtown during store hours with free cookies, music, special giveaways and 20% off limited 150th birthday merchandise.

“Additionally, the public is encouraged to visit City Hall for ‘The Changing Face of Orlando: A Sesquicentennial Celebration’ photo exhibition, which pairs historical images with modern-day recreations, on display through August 31,” the city said in a news release.