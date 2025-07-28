July 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Over 100,000 illegal hemp packages removed from Florida retailers

Drew DixonJuly 28, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Nearly 2.2K affordable units, health service, park upgrades planned in North Miami development

2026Headlines

Rick Scott says next Governor will have to fix insurance problem of the ‘last six and a half years’

HeadlinesOrlando

Happy 150th birthday, Orlando! City unveils a week of celebration in honor of milestone

Various CBD infused edible products on a shelf inside retail store. Photo taken in Vista, CA / USA - November 25, 2019.
The operations have totaled 155,932 illegal hemp packages removed from store shelves thus far.

More than 155,000 illegal hemp packages were rounded up from Florida stores as part of a state crackdown on the product regulations.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced on Monday that “Operation Safe Summer” is being conducted throughout the state to remove illegal hemp product packaging from retailers. The operation is an enforcement sweep of stores that sell hemp as well as manufacturers to make sure the products and packaging conform to standards that are designed to prevent children from acquiring the hemp.

“Operation Safe Summer” has been ongoing in the state, with officials monitoring retailers for five weeks. The first week alone resulted in the removal of 38,861 hemp packages from stores in the state. Week two saw an increase in that figure to 40,796, while week three ended up with 6,024 hemp packages seized.

The fourth week saw the biggest confiscation of illegal hemp packages, with 48,195 products removed from store shelves, and 22,056 packages were removed in week five.

The operations have totaled 155,932 illegal hemp packages removed from store shelves thus far.

“It should serve as a wake-up call to any businesses putting profits over the safety of our children and communities,” Simpson said in a news release Monday. “This is not a one-time sweep — we are committed to a sustained crackdown on these illegal products and will aggressively pursue bad actors until the hemp industry gets the message.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced on April 3 and June 2 that officials would conduct spot checks in hemp retail establishments to ensure sales of hemp complied with Florida administrative code, which restricts packaging that targets children and requires packaging to be designed to prevent quick access to the products by children.

Simpson himself has worked with the Florida Legislature since 2023, helping to modify laws regarding hemp product packaging. Since July of that year, more than 800,000 illegal packaged products of hemp have been removed from Florida retailers for not following the regulations.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNearly 2.2K affordable units, health service, park upgrades planned in North Miami development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories