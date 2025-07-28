Ashley Norse installed as President of the Florida Medical Association

Dr. Ashley Norse of Jacksonville is officially the new president of the Florida Medical Association (FMA).

Norse was installed as the 149th president of the FMA during its annual meeting in Orlando this past weekend.

She succeeds retired Dr. Lisa Cosgrove in the role.

A board-certified emergency medical physician, Norse has held leadership roles in Florida medicine since joining the FMA Board of Governors in 2008. She has also served as vice president, speaker and president-elect before her Saturday installation as president.

Her one-year term begins with priorities centered on amplifying the voice of organized medicine across the state, according to a Monday press note from the organization.

“Congratulations to our incoming 2025‑2026 president of the Florida Medical Association, Dr. Ashley Norse,” FMA CEO Chris Clark said in a statement.

“Dr. Norse has served in numerous local, state and national leadership positions for more than 15 years and her dedicated service and invaluable expertise will allow our organization to continue its impactful presence as the state’s premier voice of medicine.”

Norse works as a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, where she has served as Chair of Operations, Medical Director of the Emergency Department and its Observation Unit since January.

She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of Florida-Jacksonville, where she served as Chief Resident and completed a fellowship in health care policy.

Norse has held other leadership roles, including president of the Florida College of Emergency Physicians and the Duval County Medical Society. The FMA states that she is an active national delegate to the American Medical Association and participates in committees with the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Other officers in the 2025-26 term include President-elect Alma Littles, MD; Vice President Charles Chase, DO; Speaker Mark Rubenstein, MD; Vice Speaker Sanjay Pattani, MD; Secretary Ryan Hall, MD; and Treasurer Rebekah Bernard, MD.

Founded in 1874, the FMA represents over 25,000 Florida physicians on legislative, economic, and ethical issues.