July 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chase Brannan brings in another $45K for HD 10 campaign
Chase Brannan. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesJuly 28, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody rallies Florida Sheriffs, touts legislative wins on fentanyl, immigration

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Norse installed as President of the Florida Medical Association

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic operatives: Rebuilding party dominance in Florida will take time. A whole lot of precious time.

Chase Brannan
Most of that came in through his official campaign account.

House candidate Chase Brannan raised more than $45,000 in the second quarter for his campaign in House District 10.

“Our campaign is powered by local support from right here in our community,” the Macclenny Republican said. “Thanks to that backing, we’ve now posted two consecutive quarters of strong fundraising, a clear sign of momentum and grassroots energy.”

The bulk of fundraising, about $42,000, went to Brannan’s campaign account, with the remainder directed to the Friends of Brannan political committee.

The haul brings the official campaign’s total fundraising to almost $92,000 since he filed for the open seat in January.

Brannan is running for a seat now held by his father, Rep. Chuck Brannan, who has backed his son as a preferred successor.

The younger Brannan touted a number of endorsements for the campaign, including from U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis.

He is also endorsed by Baker county officials including Sheriff Scotty Rhoden, Property Appraiser Tim Sweat, Tax Collector Amy Dugger, County Commissioner Tyler Mobley and School Board members Jack Baker and Clayton Lyons, as well as former School Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson, County Judge Joey Williams and former County Commissioners Alex Robinson and Cathy Rhoden. Macclenny Councilman Danny Norton also backs Brannan.

In Columbia County, he has support from Clerk of Court Jay Swisher, County Commissioners Tim Murphy, Kevin Parnell, Rocky Ford and Everett Phillips, and School Board members Hunter Peeler and Dana Brady-Giddens. Additionally, he has endorsements from former Sheriffs Bill Gootoo and Frank Owens, along with Lake City Mayor Noah Walker.

Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead also backs Brannan. So do 3rd Judicial Circuit Public Defender Cliff Wilson and 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer. Former state Rep. Bobby Payne and Jacksonville City Council President Randy White round out his list of endorsements.

Brannan faces Marshall Rawson in a Republican Primary. The winner is set to face Joseph Thornton, a member of the American Solidarity Party, in the General Election.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Norse installed as President of the Florida Medical Association

nextAshley Moody rallies Florida Sheriffs, touts legislative wins on fentanyl, immigration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories