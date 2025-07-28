Ashley Moody rallies Florida Sheriffs, touts legislative wins on fentanyl, immigration

Opening the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody addressed the state’s top law enforcement officials on Monday, highlighting recent legislative achievements and presenting a robust policy agenda focused on supporting law enforcement.

In her new role as Senator, after serving two terms as the state’s Attorney General, Moody expressed her gratitude to the Sheriffs for their service and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring Florida remains the “most pro-law-enforcement state in the nation.”

A key highlight of Moody’s address was the success of the HALT Fentanyl Act, a bill she co-sponsored that was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.

She explained that this law permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, equipping law enforcement with enhanced tools to prosecute traffickers and address the deadly opioid crisis.

Moody celebrated the bill’s passage as a significant victory for public safety, crediting the advocacy of law enforcement leaders.

Moody also introduced her first piece of legislation in the Senate, the Homes for Every Local Protector, and Responder (HELPER) Act. This bill aims to make homeownership more affordable for first responders, including police and firefighters, by establishing a new mortgage assistance program. Moody framed the legislation as essential to ensuring that officers can afford to live in the communities they serve.

On the topic of immigration, the Senator promoted her RIPPLE Act, which she stated would expand the federal 287(g) program. This initiative empowers state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration laws. Moody emphasized that the bill would provide vital resources to help law enforcement “more efficiently remove dangerous illegal alien criminals from communities,” commending Florida’s sheriffs for setting a national blueprint on this issue.

“Our law enforcement stands on the thin line between order and chaos, and good and evil, every single day, so that we can remain the free, SAFE state of Florida,” Moody said during her remarks. “I will always fight to keep it that way. When we support those who protect us, America wins.”