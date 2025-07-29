July 29, 2025
Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Randy Fine’s ‘starve away’ statement about Gaza
Marjorie Taylor Greene, with Thomas Massie behind her, addresses press. Image via AP.

MJG Massie
'A Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful.'

A rift has formed in President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition over comments a Florida Congressman made about ongoing conditions in Gaza.

In the wake of Rep. Randy Fine saying “starve away” in response to a news report about malnutrition in Gaza, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has put the first-term legislator from Florida’s 6th Congressional District on blast.

Taylor Greene said Monday she “can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children.”

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza. But a Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful. His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism,” the Georgia Republican said.

International leaders have warned that more than 2 million people in Gaza, including many children, are facing starvation as a result of food shortages due to Israeli aid blockades.

Beyond her misgivings about Fine’s Gaza stance, Taylor Greene also suggests Fine doesn’t care about representing his district.

“I remember the first time I met Randy Fine when he was a candidate before he barely won Florida’s deep red 6th district seat, as we were being told he might actually lose the seat because the strong Trump district couldn’t relate to him and didn’t like him. He was telling me that he and his wife were looking forward to moving to Washington and he hadn’t even won yet. I said to him that Washington isn’t a good place to live and he should live in the district he will represent. You know that whole ‘representative’ thing. But he was adamant that they did not want to live in the district. And I thought, no wonder that district doesn’t want to elect him,” she said.

Fine won his Primary election handily earlier this year, and then defeated Democrat Josh Weil in the General Election. But what’s clear is that despite having a strong fundraising advantage against current competition, Fine’s penchant for pyrotechnic statements will make his reelection battle one to watch.

Florida Politics reached out to Fine Tuesday morning, but he did not immediately respond.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories