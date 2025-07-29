July 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis says more than 100 people have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Ron DeSantis predicts ‘major, major issues’ for police from Artificial Intelligence

HeadlinesInfluence

House slammed as a ‘Lawsuit Inferno’ by national tort reform group

HeadlinesInfluence

UF program produces new wave of agricultural leaders

alligator alcatraz
Business is picking up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the “cadence” of undocumented immigrants flown out of the makeshift prison on the edge of the Everglades is picking up.

“They’ve deported over 100 from there, and they’ve had three or 400 more that have flown out of there and are either have been deported or waiting, deporting from other places in the United States,” DeSantis said about Alligator Alcatraz during remarks Tuesday at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando.

DeSantis compared the prison camp to an airport connection “like a hub and spoke” in explaining the facility’s utility.

“You know, you have airlines that will feed into one place. Well, we may have 100 illegals that are ready to be sent, but they may be from six or seven different countries, so they have places in like Louisiana where they can fly into, and then they basically segregate people based on the country that the next flights are going to, and they do,” DeSantis said, stressing that the federal government makes the ultimate itinerary decisions.

DeSantis also said that there was “some” due process in defending the extraordinary process to remove illegal immigrants, suggesting people in the country legally should not be removed.

“You know, the people that are going to the Alligator Alcatraz are illegally in the country, they’ve all already been given a final order of removal. So people talk about due process, this and that, and obviously, you know, there’s some process. I mean, if you do have a right to be here, then that should matter. There should be some way to ensure that you are here illegally before they send you for sure. But these guys have already gone through that. So they have that. So if you have an order to be removed, what is the possible objection to the federal government enforcing that removal order?”

Additionally, DeSantis argued that opposing Alligator Alcatraz is tantamount to opposing the rule of law.

“If you don’t think those folks should be sent back, then you basically just want an open border. If you’re going to say that having been ordered to be removed through the process we have, that that shouldn’t amount to anything, I would ask, well, then why would a U.S. citizen have to follow in order to pay more taxes by the IRS (sic)? Why would a U.S. citizen have to follow orders that they don’t like that are issued (under) federal law? It’s almost like people want to give special privileges to people (who) are here illegally and (who) have already had this final order of removal.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis focuses on Zohran Mamdani, NYC in speech to sheriffs

nextUF survey shows slight increase in consumer sentiment for July

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    July 29, 2025 at 11:32 am

    Deporting hardened criminals like migrant workers, dishwashers, construction workers, and hotel maids whose only “crime” is illegally entering the country and/or overstaying their retroactively revoked visas…what a blessing for the community!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories