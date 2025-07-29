UF program produces new wave of agricultural leaders

A cohort of 29 agribusiness leaders has graduated from the Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources, a program run by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences that has been churning out industry leaders since 1991.

This year’s graduates, whom I had the honor of speaking with during their journey through the program, are a particular breed of excellence well-prepared to lead in the critical areas of agriculture and natural resources, and to strengthen Florida’s robust network of rural communities.

The group underwent a rigorous two-year leadership development program, including 55 days of immersive training through 10 multi-day seminars across the state; a 10-day national study trip in Washington D.C., Washington state, and Pennsylvania; and a two-week international capstone experience in Ghana and Kenya.

The program’s hands-on learning provided critical skills in communication and interpersonal leadership, strategic decision-making and problem-solving, and in policy impacts related to agriculture and natural resources. Additionally, the group engaged in agriculture tours to evaluate various operations and, with business leaders, to analyze complex industry issues.

“Florida’s future depends on preparing leaders able to address complex challenges,” said UF Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources and program head J. Scott Angle. “What makes WLI special is that it fosters leaders willing to engage with different perspectives and find common ground to create solutions.”

As Florida’s second largest industry, agriculture is driven by a large production of citrus, tomatoes, watermelons, peppers, sugarcane, strawberries and more. Florida is the leading producer of citrus in the U.S., accounting for 80% of the nation’s oranges grown in the Sunshine State, according to WorldAtlas.

But the state’s citrus industry is at risk with ongoing challenges associated with citrus greening, an untreatable citrus tree disease first detected in Florida in the early 2000s. Some advances have been made in combating the disease, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nevertheless, the problem is still a significant challenge for Florida citrus producers, making leadership in the agriculture industry a vital part of maintaining production.

Graduates of this year’s class — the 12th so far — include:

— Lucy Abell, Abell Livestock Company, Venus

— Sydney Allison-Stoyka, IMG Citrus, Sebastian

— Miles Armstrong, BASF Agricultural Solutions, Palmetto

— Myles Basore, TKM-Bengard, Wellington

— Kim Bonner, Mabry Carlton Ranch, Sidell

— Daniel Bott, PGIM Agricultural Investments, Vero Beach

— Jake Brown, Tater Farms, Hastings

— Jason Chandler, Grimmway Farms, Mayo

— Krystin Chapman, The Development Group, Zolfo Springs

— Chance Clay, Clay Ranch, San Mateo

— Danny Collins, Duke Energy, Monticello

— Tiffany Dale, Florida Strawberry Growers Assn.

— Tyler Duda, The Viera Company, Melbourne

— Cheryl Flood, Florida State Fair, Bartow

— Rachel Garland, Nutrien, White Springs

— Todd Gentry, Cherrylake Inc., Clermont

— Kyle Hill, H&C Harvesting, Apopka

— Kristen Hitchcock, Parkesdale Farms, Inc., Lakeland

— Rochelle James, No Worries Property Management, Royal Palm Beach

— Erin Jenkins Banas, Jenkins Landscape Company, Hobe Sound

— Jason Johnson, Wedgworth’s Inc., Sebring

— Dan Kimble, Harplyn Inc., Bradenton

— Nina Krause, Nuveen Natural Capital, Palm Beach Gardens

— Sandy McArthur, NG Wade, Jacksonville

— Riley McKenna, McKenna & Associates, Sebring

— Clay Pederson, Agromillora, Ocala

— Zak Seymour, Farm Credit of Florida, Gainesville

— John Small, Cal-Maine Foods, Okeechobee

— Janyel Taylor, Ralph Taylor’s Nurseries, Bradenton