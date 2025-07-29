July 29, 2025
UF program produces new wave of agricultural leaders

Class XII Press Release Photo copy
'Florida’s future depends on preparing leaders able to address complex challenges.'

A cohort of 29 agribusiness leaders has graduated from the Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources, a program run by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences that has been churning out industry leaders since 1991.

This year’s graduates, whom I had the honor of speaking with during their journey through the program, are a particular breed of excellence well-prepared to lead in the critical areas of agriculture and natural resources, and to strengthen Florida’s robust network of rural communities. 

The group underwent a rigorous two-year leadership development program, including 55 days of immersive training through 10 multi-day seminars across the state; a 10-day national study trip in Washington D.C., Washington state, and Pennsylvania; and a two-week international capstone experience in Ghana and Kenya. 

The program’s hands-on learning provided critical skills in communication and interpersonal leadership, strategic decision-making and problem-solving, and in policy impacts related to agriculture and natural resources. Additionally, the group engaged in agriculture tours to evaluate various operations and, with business leaders, to analyze complex industry issues. 

“Florida’s future depends on preparing leaders able to address complex challenges,” said UF Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources and program head J. Scott Angle. “What makes WLI special is that it fosters leaders willing to engage with different perspectives and find common ground to create solutions.”

As Florida’s second largest industry, agriculture is driven by a large production of citrus, tomatoes, watermelons, peppers, sugarcane, strawberries and more. Florida is the leading producer of citrus in the U.S., accounting for 80% of the nation’s oranges grown in the Sunshine State, according to WorldAtlas. 

But the state’s citrus industry is at risk with ongoing challenges associated with citrus greening, an untreatable citrus tree disease first detected in Florida in the early 2000s. Some advances have been made in combating the disease, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nevertheless, the problem is still a significant challenge for Florida citrus producers, making leadership in the agriculture industry a vital part of maintaining production. 

Graduates of this year’s class — the 12th so far — include: 

Lucy Abell, Abell Livestock Company, Venus

Sydney Allison-Stoyka, IMG Citrus, Sebastian

Miles Armstrong, BASF Agricultural Solutions, Palmetto

Myles Basore, TKM-Bengard, Wellington

Kim Bonner, Mabry Carlton Ranch, Sidell

Daniel Bott, PGIM Agricultural Investments, Vero Beach

Jake Brown, Tater Farms, Hastings

Jason Chandler, Grimmway Farms, Mayo

Krystin Chapman, The Development Group, Zolfo Springs

Chance Clay, Clay Ranch, San Mateo

Danny Collins, Duke Energy, Monticello

Tiffany Dale, Florida Strawberry Growers Assn.

Tyler Duda, The Viera Company, Melbourne

Cheryl Flood, Florida State Fair, Bartow

Rachel Garland, Nutrien, White Springs

Todd Gentry, Cherrylake Inc., Clermont

Kyle Hill, H&C Harvesting, Apopka

Kristen Hitchcock, Parkesdale Farms, Inc., Lakeland

Rochelle James, No Worries Property Management, Royal Palm Beach

Erin Jenkins Banas, Jenkins Landscape Company, Hobe Sound

Jason Johnson, Wedgworth’s Inc., Sebring

Dan Kimble, Harplyn Inc., Bradenton

Nina Krause, Nuveen Natural Capital, Palm Beach Gardens

Sandy McArthur, NG Wade, Jacksonville

Riley McKenna, McKenna & Associates, Sebring

Clay Pederson, Agromillora, Ocala

Zak Seymour, Farm Credit of Florida, Gainesville

John Small, Cal-Maine Foods, Okeechobee

Janyel Taylor, Ralph Taylor’s Nurseries, Bradenton

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Categories